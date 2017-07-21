Autonomous Driving Leaps Forward, Leaving Tesla Behind

Ladies and gentlemen, you better prepare your spouses, kids, and friends. This could become a common sight on our streets and highways very soon.

A subcommittee panel on Wednesday approved a measure to allow automakers to deploy up to 100,000 self-driving vehicles without having to meet existing auto safety standards. The proposal also bars states from imposing their own rules on driverless cars. The measure is expected to go before the full Energy and Commerce Subcommittee next week. If all goes well, it could go to the House floor for a vote in September after the recess. The U.S. Senate also is working on their version of a bill.

Existing safety standards were written for cars with someone actually in the driver's seat. That is the reason special rules need to be approved, dedicated to testing these new systems. Technology companies such as Alphabet's (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Waymo, and manufacturers like GM (GM), Toyota (TM) and Ford (F), are concerned they could face a myriad of individual state rules if the Feds do not intervene with standardized regulations.

(Sources: Bloomberg, Fortune, Autoexpress, Autoblog)

Why the push forward now?

Low gas prices have caused a surge in annual miles being driven here in the U.S. That has led to a large increase in annual traffic deaths and is pushing the autonomous issue up the priority list. After years of reductions thanks to new safety features in vehicles, since 2012 fatalities are once again on the rise and are getting higher each year.

But the effects on society do not end there. The NSC estimates the total costs of deaths, injuries and property damage at $432 billion just in 2016. Many of the annual accidents are the result of speeding, texting or other distractions, and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Human error is a factor in 94% of all traffic accidents.

Consumer and industry groups are pushing the government to develop solutions limiting or eliminating the human error factor.

Enter Autonomous Driving Vehicle Systems

An autonomous car (also known as a driver-less car, auto, self-driving car, robotic car) is a vehicle that is capable of sensing its environment and navigating without human input. (Source: Wikipedia)

Research labs and universities such as Stanford and MIT have been working on autonomous driving systems for over a decade. But the development of faster and better computer vision capabilities, coupled with the acceptance of ride-sharing and the growing electrification of cars, provide the perfect platform to make autonomous driving cost effective. That is pushing companies around the world to develop prototype systems.

By recent count 44 corporations around the world are working to develop systems. Even Apple is spending massively to develop solutions to the "mother of all AI (artificial intelligence) projects."

The apparent leader at this time would be Waymo, the new spin-off from Google's parent company Alphabet. Their test fleets are growing daily in select cities around the country. GM is after the "top" spot, and has taken a strong position with the 2016 acquisition of Cruise Automation and will begin rolling out its fleet of 300 second-generation fully autonomous Chevy Bolts this summer in select cities.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) received a lot of positive press with the introduction of a new system called Autopilot in 2014. It was more of a driver assist system with limited functions for auto steering, lane changing and parking. Beginning in October of last year the Enhanced Autopilot was introduced. It features eight cameras and a radar unit but did not feature costly LiDAR sensors. It promised lots of new features, but until now the system still cannot perform all of the functions of the original Autopilot system. As recently as March, software updates had made just two of the system's eight cameras functional.

Customers also were not happy with the long time it has taken to perform the software changes for AP 2.0. At the time of the switch over from AP 1 to AP 2 none of the software was ready. So starting with cars built that month, they had the hardware but none of the software needed to make the system functional. So Tesla was charging each buyer $5,000 extra for a car with no working autopilot features. By April of this year, several owners had filed lawsuits over Tesla charging customers for an inoperable system.

Finally, as of last month with the version 8.1 software update, most of the AP 2 functions are now operational with a few exceptions, such as automatic windshield wipers which activate the wipers when it rains.

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) which can automatically apply the brakes to avoid a collision or reduce the severity, while in place, seems to still have issues. With the initial update in April it was only effective up to 28 mph. Even now, as opposed to other manufacturer's systems Tesla's does not bring the car to a full stop, it just reduces speed by 25 mph. It is only intended to reduce speed in time to lessen the severity of an accident. It assumes the driver would be alerted to decide the subsequent actions. Threads on the Tesla Motors Club website still show substantial confusion with the operation of the AEB and the Automatic Lane Change features.

Conclusion

Tesla had appeared to be making great progress but fatal accidents in China and Florida involving their "Autopilot" system forced them to issue new warnings reminding drivers that their cars are not self-driving yet, are merely driver assist programs, and still require full-time driver attention. Tesla may have gotten ahead of itself in its quest to proclaim fully autonomous capabilities. Tesla has been making use of their owners by using their vehicles to gather road data for mapping purposes rather than separate test fleets dedicated to researching and developing full autonomy.

It appears buyers have lost confidence in Tesla's Full Self-Driving Capability option. While reviewing current new Model S and X inventory on the EV-CPO.com website, Tesla seems to have almost abandoned the $8,000 FSD hardware option on current production vehicles. Of the 399 new Model S units for sale in the U.S. only nine are equipped with the FSD option, and of 420 Model X units, only 6 have FSD. This is not indicative of a determined effort to achieve a fully autonomous capability. People are finally realizing their leases could be up before the legislation and regulatory approvals will be in place to allow fully autonomous Level 5 driving. There is also the realization that if Tesla had this hard a time getting the AP 2.0 software written after a six-month delay, it could take years to get the software right for full autonomy. Investors need to be aware that big announcements on these features have propelled the stock to its current overvalued level. As investors realize revenues from FSD are out in the distant future the share price should see a downward adjustment.