Does A Rising Demographic Lift All Boats?

To take a page from one of my old college engineering textbooks, there is the concept of potential energy. It is often defined by a body’s relative position to others when discussed in reference to gravity. This body does not necessarily have to convert its potential energy into kinetic energy. It could remain in the same position for the duration of its existence and keep all of its initial potential. I believe this is a decent analogy, albeit nerdy, to the news we see about the potential of emerging and frontier markets.The specific potential I am referring to is that of Nigeria. Over the course of the last year, the Nigerian economy has gone through a slight recession with negative GDP growth which can be attributed to the lower-priced oil market in a nation that is highly-dependent on fossil fuels. This might leave the short term trader a little cautious because of the threat of recession, understandably so. Since I like to be more long term focused, I’m taking a look at Nigeria’s own internal plans to prosper.

Nigerian nominal GDP curve, World Bank

While holding both the current African records for the largest population and economy by nominal GDP, Nigeria has been a prime case for the effects of constant growth and compounding. As many developing countries have encountered, Nigeria has a significantly large percentage of its population within the 0-24 age bracket coming in at 62%. While some of those upper echelon ages within the 0-24 bracket are contributing to the economy, let us assume that the prime working age for a person is between 25-54 (commonly referred to by the U.S. Census Bureau). This is an astoundingly large young population under the prime working age that within the next decade or so will be seeking education and a job to support themselves.



Nigerian Population pyramid, CIA World Factbook

Overburdened education system

Nigeria currently has the most out-of-school children (aged 6-11) in the world at 8.7 million as of 2010, representing a 63.8% net enrollment rate for that age group according to UNESCO. Upon further investigation of those numbers, it can be seen that the gross enrollment ratio is much higher, in the low 90% range. This is indicative of over and under enrollment in certain age groups and as the students get older, their gross enrollment drops precipitously. To me, this suggests that a large portion of the under-24 population is not being advanced in their learning and subsequently does not proceed on to secondary or tertiary education. Continued enrollment rates like these paired with the growing population could lead to a bubble in the number of uneducated in the work force.



In February of this year, the Ministry of Budget & National Planning released an Economic Recovery & Growth Plan 2017-2020 (ERGP). One of the priorities of the federal administration is an investment in national education policies. This includes strategies such as partnering with private institutions on the development of post-secondary technical curriculums, incentivizing teacher performance, encouraging and launching STEM programs, and prioritizing education for girls. Some hard numbers to complete those goals are enrolling 500,000 students in technical schools by 2020, offering 100,000 annual scholarships to STEM undergraduates, and constructing special schools for girls in 13 states.

I realize that these numbers only scratch the surface and there are many more strategies and key programs in the document, but these are seemingly realistic goals that are highly encourageable.



Investing in the unemployed

Over the past several years, unemployment in Nigeria has risen. Currently, 14.2% are unemployed and an additional 18.6% are underemployed. It’s claimed that 38% of Nigeria’s 15-35 population is unemployed/underemployed. How do you get a statistically-stagnant workforce to participate in the labor market as a surging sub-15 population is right on their heels?



Once again, the ERGP has laid out plans on how the government will tackle this problem in the face of a potential recession. A large initiative that has been put in place in the country is that of the N-Power program for youths aged 18-35. This is a paid “volunteer” corps of people who are trained in the realms of health, agriculture, general teaching, software, construction, and more. The plan is to pass 500,000 graduates through the program per year. These positions are meant to provide the necessary skills to the young population in hopes that they pass their knowledge down through the generations. More methods for job creation involve establishing special economic zones to encourage local employment and increasing state-sponsored construction of thousands of housing units.



N-Power program ad, N-Power Twitter account

More infrastructure spending!

With the election of Muhammadu Buhari in 2015, the distinguished Kemi Adeosun was appointed as his Minister of Finance. Within this last year, she has publicly stated that the nation will put an emphasis on infrastructure spending as she foresees it being the backbone to the growth of an economy:



We will now target 30 percent of government expenditure on infrastructure, up from 10 percent.

-Kemi Adeosun, February 2017



Upon reading about Nigeria’s record breaking 2017 budget of $23.7 billion, $8 billion has been allocated to long-term infrastructure projects, housing, roads, and power production. It seems as if Ms. Adeosun’s statements of spending are holding true.



The importance of this spending is of course mentioned in-depth in the growth plan. The two main focuses highlighted are power and transportation. It’s estimated that 26% of the current installed 12.5 GW of power is actually operational, and the inefficiencies of transmission and distribution drives the effectiveness down even further by the time it gets to the consumer. It seems as if the administration will focus more on making the current installed capacity more efficient via smoothing out the fuel supply chain, improving transmission methods, and trying to prevent sabotage/vandalism to assets. Renewable energy is receiving investment as around 1.13 GW—spread among 14 photovoltaic farms—have had purchase power agreements signed.



On the transportation front, Nigeria currently has very low densities of road and rail lines per land area (see pg. 78 of the ERGP). One national objective to improve this conundrum is construction of Lagos-Kano and Lagos-Calabar rail lines to span the country north-south and east-west, respectively. As Lagos is the financial hub of the country as well as its gateway to the rest of the world, this could help spread the wealth to the interior of the country. The dredging of inland waterways (think Niger and Benue rivers), improvements to the cargo and passenger capacities of the four major airports in the nation, and the restoration of over 4,000 km of roadways round out Nigeria’s policy objectives.



Purest form of buying into Nigeria

In the US market, there is only one ETF that exclusively focuses on the country, The Global X MSCI Nigeria (NGE). The AUM of the fund stands at ~$57 million while it was incepted 4 years ago, making it relatively young. NGE is top-heavy with the top 5/20 equity holdings making up >50% of the assets and financials also being >50% of the sector allocation. While the expense ratio is high at 1.1%, that is understandable for an emerging market ETF. What an investor is really paying for is a basket of stocks sitting at enticingly-low valuations. The P/E at the time of writing comes in at approximately 10.5 and P/B at 0.9. A more in-depth analysis can be found at ETF.com.



Throw in some diversity



Another way to play Nigeria is through the VanEck Vectors Africa Index (AFK). Country inclusion in this fund takes into account if the companies involved derive a majority of their revenues on the African continent. Currently, Nigeria comes in as the 6th largest nation with 9.5% of the funds. What is interesting to note is that the index that AFK follows bases its country weightings on the relative GDPs of the constituents. Considering Nigeria recently overtook South Africa as the continent’s largest economy by GDP, that point will be factored into the weighting calculations. If the trend continues, we could see Nigeria playing an increasing role in the AFK ETF in the future.



Although I do not hold any of the aforementioned equities, it is a space that I am going to monitor over a span of years. I chose the sectors of education, unemployment corrections, and infrastructure because I believe those are crucial in establishing a firm base in any nation. History has shown that it might not be wise to bet against a growing nation like Nigeria even if that time frame might extend 20-30 years from now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.