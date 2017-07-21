A Thoughtful Investment With Help From Baidu Brain

Investment Thesis:

Like Google (NASDAQ: GOOG), (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) is another massively popular search engine that is exploiting its internet domination to fuel the Artificial Intelligence movement. AI has long been a fantasy of science fictions, however the Chinese search engine giant is harnessing this technology and yielding it with real world applications. Quoting a recent speech from CEO Mr. Yanhong (Robin) LI, “Gone is the era of PC, and soon we will say goodbye to the era of mobile internet… We believe that coming is the era of artificial intelligence.” This couldn’t be closer to the truth, simply looking at technology giants such as Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), we see huge momentum for the advancement of deep learning algorithms. Just this week it was announced that Google’s DeepMind was able to teach itself to walk, run, and jump with no human interaction. Shifting our attention to the start of July 2017, both NVIDIA and Baidu’s share prices were popping following an AI partnership announcement focused primarily around self-driving cars. AI growth might well already be priced into the share price, however a DCF analysis proves to show substantial upsides if the company can repeat previous revenue growths.

Baidu Brain

The main opportunity for investment in Baidu is facilitated by Baidu Brain, introduced last September. It is made up of the following three elements:

•An AI algorithm that mimics the human neural network, often called connectionist systems. Such systems learn to do tasks by considering examples, generally without task-specific programming.

•A computational ability that operates on thousands of cloud servers and clusters of GPU’s for high-performance computing. Note that Baidu is the first organization to announce this architecture and is working with UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles) to improve and allow more scalable deep learning algorithms. Current clusters run with an average of 32 GPUs, however Baidu has recently reported that they are trailing clusters with 40 GPUs – one of many examples of Baidu leading the AI movement. (You may also find this Baidu research report as interesting as I did: Deep Image: Scaling up Image Recognition.)

The success of this work is driven by tremendous computational power, and can also be described as a ‘brute force’ approach. Earlier, Baidu’s Deep Speech used a similar approach for speech recognition and also achieved state-of-the-art results.

•Labelled data, whereby Baidu has collected trillions of web pages including video/audio/image content pieces, search queries, and location queries.

Across Baidu’s product lines, the customization of high-quality content for each user via artificial intelligence is improving user experience and user loyalty. Building a platform to run deep learning experiments with labeled data, ranging from advertising and search queries, enables a click through rate (CTR) prediction, which in turn impacts on monetisation and thus the revenue stream for Baidu. Most consumers in China prefer the ease of voice recognition for the task of internet searching on a smartphone or tablet – Baidu claim a 97% accuracy rate in voice recognition and 99.7% rate in facial recognition, winning several international competitions in speech-text interaction with its DuerOS platform, including one where its software was found to type three times faster than humans. It uses its Deep Speech 2 algorithm, which in some cases, recognises English and Mandarin better than humans. It's Baidu Translate, based on deep learning once again, can translate almost 30 languages and processes an impressive average over 100 million requests daily. The company is also using its AI-driven data to suggest customized restaurant and retail suggestions in its online-to-offline platform Nuomi. The data more accurately predicts traffic conditions for users of Baidu Maps, and provides more relevant content for the company's recently launched news feed.

Baidu’s Partnerships

Following on from the partnership announcement, Baidu has agreed to build upon NVIDIA's Drive PX self-driving car platform in the aim of having autonomous cars driving on Chinese roads soon. The partnership doesn't just stop here, the two companies will also collaborate to improve Baidu's AI research capabilities. Businesses can now get instant access to NVIDIA's deep learning platform from Baidu Cloud. Powered by deep learning software and Pascal architecture, the new Baidu Cloud offers both training and inference acceleration for open-source deep learning frameworks, such as PaddlePaddle and TensorFlow.

With these rather impressive statistics, it seems that Baidu really does want to offer its customers the very best AI platform. It is no surprise that the announcement triggered a share price increase of 2.76% and 3.27% respectively. More recently the company has signed an agreement with the government of the Shanxi province to integrate artificial intelligence into city management, you may wish to call this an AI-ecosystem. The project is designed to create "smart cities" helping the Northern province upgrade its industrial base. This is another key step in Baidu's campaign to position itself as an artificial intelligence company. Moving forwards, I can only see a business model like Googles for Baidu – which I am sure will create problems in the future.

AI Pillar of Growth

Tractica forecasts that deep learning software revenue will grow from $655m in 2016 to $34.9bn worldwide by 2025. The market intelligence firm expects that the top 10 uses for deep learning, in terms of revenue, will be as follows:

Static image recognition, classification, and tagging machine/vehicular object detection/identification/avoidance patient data processing Algorithmic trading strategy performance improvement Converting paperwork into digital data medical image analysis localization and mapping sentiment analysis social media publishing and management intelligent recruitment and HR systems

However with further analysis on this list, it seems that Baidu is able to tap into at least 6 out of the 10 listed above and hence a firm footing for their AI movement. Facing the slowing growth of advertising in its core search, Baidu has been working to develop new revenue sources. In its most recent quarter, revenue increased 6.8% year-on-year to $2.45bn, while its earnings fell 10.6% to $258mn compared to the same quarter in the previous year. Baidu's online customers fell by 23%, though its remaining customers spent 27% more, but with some basic mathematics this still leaves Baidu down 2.21%. YoY, the stock price has increased 18.12%, but do note that it is currently trading $7.52 below its 52-week high and with a Beta of 1.9268 one might think that expecting it to reach and exceed this price is far too risky. But then again, with a trailing P/E ratio of 41.03 we can be certain that there is growth to be seen. Of the 20bn yuan ($3bn) Baidu spent in research and development over the past two and a half years, the majority was spent on AI. In just the past quarter alone, R&D (Research & Development) expenses rose 35% to $412m YoY. Addressing Baidu in its entirety, AI means more than just frontier research. The company needs AI-enabled services to be organic revenue growths, as its core online monetisation faces rising pressure in the wake of stricter government regulation on health care ads.

Is AI Growth Already Priced In?

Investing in Baidu before the AI ship sails and the company completely changes its business model may seem like a good idea. However, after conducting a discounted cash flow analysis, it appears this could already be priced into the market. Looking at the above model, the implied equity value per share is $175.04; with a current trading price of $190.28, this yields a rather low -8.71% safety margin. Sales growth has not been the best for a company that supposedly dominates the Chinese search engine industry - last year, sales were down 0.69%. However very strong performance in FY14 and FY15 meant that within the model I assumed sales growth of 26.15% for FY17 and then decreasing annually by 2% with FY21 with only posting an 18.15% upside. This may seem rather ambitious to expect such sales growth from a company that is losing market share and changing its focus, but let’s remember the potential uses for AI within daily life and how it is almost inevitable that one day it will be fully integrated. The model may seem put a negative spin on investment, however one cannot be fully sure how well Baidu really will perform.

Suppose that it replicates the growth seen between FY13 and FY14, and freeze it at 49.84% for the 5-year projection period. Perhaps a little unrealistic, but a pps of $295.81 would make a lovely 55% gain. Baidu have been able to generate revenue growths like this before, so there is nothing to say that they won’t do it again. Plugging in a 26.15% revenue growth (fixing the average for the next 5 years) makes Baidu seem undervalued- I personally believe that the stock is trading at a premium given the hype of the technology sector these days. Either way, Baidu’s growth is uncapped and only time will tell whether they are able to meet my expectations and generate organic revenues from AI.

Conclusion

Technology giants, including Google, Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), Microsoft, and Baidu, are racing to expand their AI activities. Last year they spent some $8.5 billion on mergers and acquisition deals; this is four times more than in 2010. EMarketer Inc. announced that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYQ: BABA) had overtaken Baidu to become the leader in China’s digital advert market. Baidu hopes that AI can help it reclaim its market dominance in search, as well as ensuring prosperous in future ventures. Suppose that the company is successful in regaining China’s digital advert market, we could well see the share price rocket back to a pps of $240. With respect to investment horizon, this really is one to hold for the long term. I see no reason for Baidu’s share price to drop by any sizable percentage in the coming months given the influx of AI announcements we have had this summer. The company's strategy to stay focused on this segment and develop its research team through strategic acquisitions, such as xPerception in April 2017, can and will drive growth for Baidu in the long term.

Recommendation – Buy

