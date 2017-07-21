Johnson & Johnson Is A Defensive Stock And Should Be In All Portfolios, Income Or Growth

Johnson & Johnson can continue its steady upward growth trend benefiting from the increasing demand for medical products and services as the population increases and gets older.

Johnson & Johnson's dividend is 2.5% and has been increased for 55 years, making it a Dividend King, and the dividend is well covered.

This article is about Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and why it's a buy for the income and total return investor that is 8.5% of The Good Business Portfolio. JNJ should be in all portfolios to give the portfolio a solid defensive income and growth company.

Fundamentals of Johnson & Johnson will be looked at in the following topics, The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, Total Return And Yearly Dividend, Last Quarter's Earnings, Company Business Overview, and Takeaways And Recent Portfolio Changes.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Johnson & Johnson passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines with a good score; a good score is 10 or 11. These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Johnson & Johnson is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $362.2 Billion. It is one of the largest companies in the medical products business. This size will provide JNJ the ability to buy and add smaller companies to continue its great long-term growth.

Johnson & Johnson has a dividend yield of 2.5%, and its dividend has been increased for 55 years easily meeting my requirement for dividend growth. The payout ratio is moderate at 54%. Johnson & Johnson, therefore, is a dividend income story as the demand for medical products continues to increase with the population growth.

Johnson & Johnson's last quarter income is great, at $1.83/share, which leaves Johnson & Johnson plenty of cash flow, allowing it to pay its above-average dividend and have enough left over for its continued growth investments and increase its dividend for many more years. Yearly cash flow is estimated at $20.5 Billion; that's a lot of BAND-AIDS.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.1% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.0%. Johnson & Johnson has a three-year CAGR of 8% more than meeting my requirement. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $22,300 today (from S&P Capital IQ). This makes Johnson & Johnson a good investment for the income and total return investor with its steady 2.5% increasing dividend and earnings growth.

Johnson & Johnson's S&P Capital IQ rating is a buy with a target price of $148.0 (recently raised 7/18). Johnson & Johnson is underpriced at present by 10% and a good choice for the income investor. Some investors may want to wait for a better entry point, but it's hard to buy a good business at a discount.

One of my guidelines is would you buy the whole company if you could? the answer is yes. The dividend stream has a good yield, and the growth of the dividend is almost guaranteed for years to come. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all, what makes JNJ interesting is the growing business it is in with the need for more medical products growing day by day. The global reach of JNJ makes it a business for all portfolios as seen in the graphic below.

Source: JNJ earnings call slides

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with, and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Johnson & Johnson did much better than the Dow baseline in my 54.5-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 54.5-month test period (starting January 1, 2013, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013 and other years that had fair and bad performance. The great total return makes Johnson & Johnson appropriate for the total return investor with the 2.5% dividend good for the income investor. The dividend is above average and easily covered by the earnings and has been paid and increased for 55 years.

Dow's 54.5-month total return baseline is 65.14%.

Company Name 54.5 Month total return Difference from Dow baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Johnson & Johnson 103.15% 38.01% 2.5%

The five-year chart below is impressive going up and to the right strongly.

JNJ data by YCharts

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on July 18, 2017, Johnson & Johnson reported earnings of $1.83 that beat expectations by $0.04 and compared to last year earnings of $1.43. Revenue was higher at $18.84 Billion, higher than a year ago by 1.9% and missed expectations by $10 Million, a small amount. This was a great report with both top line and bottom line increasing. Next quarter's earnings are expected to be $1.78 compared to last year, at $1.68, showing continued growth. Source: JNJ earnings call slides

The steady growth in Johnson & Johnson should provide the company that will continue to have above-average total return and provide steady income for the income investor.

Business Overview

Per Reuters,

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being. The Consumer segment includes a range of products used in the baby care, oral care, skin care, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women's health and wound care markets. The Pharmaceutical segment is focused on five therapeutic areas, including immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, and cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. The Medical Devices segment includes a range of products used in the orthopedic, surgery, cardiovascular, diabetes care and vision care fields. Its research facilities are located in the United States, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Israel, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

JNJ is in a growing segment of the American economy as the senior citizen population lives longer and needs more medical products and services in their later years. The company's management has shown over the last few years that it knows how to grow the business with increasing revenue and earnings almost every quarter.

From the recent earnings call Johnson & Johnson Chairman and CEO, Alex Gorsky, said:

“There have been a number of significant events in the first half of the year including completing the acquisitions of our new Surgical Vision business as well as Actelion. A few weeks ago, we also shared with you our pharmaceutical R&D strategy and pipeline of transformational medicines at our Business Review Meeting. These events all illustrate how we continue to invest for strong long-term sustainable growth and as Joe outlined for you this morning, we are very pleased with the earnings-per-share results we delivered, which exceeded your consensus estimates and our businesses have largely continued to deliver sales results in line with expectations. Events we put in place can continue to build the momentum we need to accelerate our growth in the second half of the year. First and most importantly, I'm proud of how the commitment to our credo continues to be upheld by our more than 130,000 employees around the world. You can find many examples of how we're living into our credo in our recently released Help for Humanity Report. Holding our self accountable to the important responsibilities highlighted in our credo, unites us and guides us in achieving our mission. As we look at the external environment and potential impacts on our business, there are a few topics that I am often asked to comment on that have been areas of interest in recent weeks. First in terms of our interactions with the US Administration, we're pleased that senior officials are continuing to listen to business leaders, when considering the impacts of legislation and we'll continue to participate in these conversations as well as those with other world leaders to make sure our voices are heard on these vital issues. In fact, I'm here in Washington DC today meeting with U.S. and global leaders driving forward discussions on the important issues impacting healthcare today. On the topic of Healthcare Reform, we continue to support initiatives that expand access to affordable healthcare and improve long-term sustainability of the U.S. healthcare system."

The graphic below shows the business goals of the company.

Source: JNJ earnings call slides

JNJ has a small overhang which I believe is that the strong dollar will hurt the company's earnings as interest rates are increased. The economy is showing moderate economic improvement right now, but I think the Fed will only increase the interest rates one more time this year, later in the year; it does not want to trigger a recession.

Takeaways and Recent Portfolio Changes

Considering Johnson & Johnson steady current dividend yield of 2.5% and its total return better than the Dow average, it is a buy for the income and total return investor in a defensive business. JNJ is 8.5% of the Good Business Portfolio and will be trimmed when it reaches 9% of the portfolio. As good as JNJ is as an investment, you need diversification in a portfolio. I keep the portfolio at 25 companies or less since I can't keep track of more than that, and 25 gives good diversification. There is not an open slot in the portfolio at this time.

Recently, on July 14, trimmed Boeing (NYSE:BA) from 10.2% of the portfolio to 9.9%. Great company, but you have to be diversified. The Paris Air Show was great for Boeing, and it easily beat Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) in orders by a mile.

Wrote some Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) July 21 strike 54.0 calls on a portion of the holding. If the calls remain in the money, they will be moved up and out as it gets closer to the expiration date. These calls can make 4% in a little over two weeks if the price remains the same. BTC made the premium, but HOG dropped like a rock, much over done. After the dust settles, I am considering selling more calls against the HOG position; it has a high time value.

Added to position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) now at 2.6% of the portfolio. I feel the computer industry facilities business has nowhere to go but up, and DLR pays an above average 3% dividend. I wrote an article on Digital Reality Trust this year, if you are interested. This is another specialty REIT in a growing sector.

Trimmed Harley-Davidson to 1.3% of the portfolio. Growth looks likely to be negative again this year. It projected forward lower sales, and this drove the stock down. S&P Capital IQ recently lowered HOG target to $50, and sales look slow for this year. 3M (MMM) is intended to be bought after the HOG position has been sold off.

Started a position (position number 25, portfolio now full) in American Tower (AMT), a specialty REIT at 0.4% of the portfolio. Its earnings for the first quarter were great, beating expectations by $0.13 and with revenue increasing 21.3% year over year.

Added to position of Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN) now at 4.4% of the portfolio, a full position. S&P raised TXN target price to $84 from $77.

Increased position of Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to 6.2% of the portfolio. I wanted a little more income. It just increased its dividend to $0.64/Qtr, the 20th in a row.

The Good Business Portfolio generally trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are Johnson and Johnson is 8.5% of the portfolio; Altria Group (MO) is 8.0% of the portfolio; Home Depot (HD) is 8.3% of portfolio; and, Boeing is 9.9% of the portfolio. Therefore BA, JNJ, MO, and Home Depot are now in trim position.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 10% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter, an increase from the fourth quarter. The first quarter earnings were good with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.07 at $2.01. S&P Capital IQ also raised its one-year target to $210. If Boeing is still above 10% of the portfolio after the next earnings report on July 25, it will definitely be trimmed to under 10%.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom, and Mr. Market liked the growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever. It is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure. Recently, S&P Capital IQ raised its target price on JNJ to $148.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 First Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower and you will get each quarter's performance after the earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on HOG, JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, OHI, TXN, and HD that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have interest, please look for them in my list of previous articles.

Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions on the companies are my own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, DIS, OHI, MO, HOG, DLR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.