Weekly CEF Roundup: Saba Secures Tender Offers At Clough Funds

Weekly performance roundup

This week was an incredibly strong week for CEFs, with all but one of the sectors gaining in price. Four of the top 5 gainers were equities, wtih emerging markets and Latin American leading with +4.40% and +4.14% returns, respectively. In third place are New Jersey munis (+2.76%), followed by Asia Pacific equities (+2.51%) and natural resources equity (+2.43%). At the bottom senior loan funds were the only declining sector (-0.36%), and the other four "losers" actually squeaked out tiny gains; all 5 losers were debt funds.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFInsight)

The top 5 yielding CEF sectors are the same as last week, with energy-MLPs (9.39%), convertibles (8.38%), equity-enhanced (i.e., covered call) (8.37%), asset allocation (8.37%), and real estate (8.19%). Yields have declined by between 10-20 bps for these five sectors as expected given their strong price performances this week. Somewhat paradoxically, discounts* have actually widened for some of these sectors, notably MLPs whose discounts dropped from -1.06% last week to -3.55% this week. This suggests that the underlying NAV return of the sector outpaced price return, making the sector more attractive from a valuation standpoint.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFInsight)

The top 5 sector discounts* are the same as last week, with small changes in order: equity-Latin America (-15.75%), debt-specialty (-12.62%), equity-Asia Pacific (-12.16%), equity-emerging markets (-11.58%), and equity-Europe (-10.40%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFInsight)

*Note about discounts: I'm aware that some funds do not provide daily NAV updates (whereas price is always updated daily), meaning that some of the discount values of the underlying funds will not be accurately computed, and which will necessarily impact the numbers for the entire sector. Therefore sector discount values should be used for indication only and the discounts of each fund should be manually checked should an investment decision be made.

Recent corporate actions

These are from the last month; any new news has a bolded date:



June 29, 2017 | The Virtus Total Return Fund (ZF) announced that it has accepted 5% (the maximum stipulated) of its outstanding shares for payment at 98% of NAV. The pro-ration basis was 18.568%, suggesting that only about 27% of unitholders submitted their shares for tender. ZF, a global hybrid growth & income fund, yields 11.74% and has a discount of -7.73%.

(ZF) announced that it has accepted 5% (the maximum stipulated) of its outstanding shares for payment at 98% of NAV. The pro-ration basis was 18.568%, suggesting that only about 27% of unitholders submitted their shares for tender. ZF, a global hybrid growth & income fund, yields 11.74% and has a discount of -7.73%. July 17, 2017 | The Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income (LCM) announced the final results of its tender offer. The fund has accepted 32.5% (!) (the maximum stipulated) of its outstanding shares for payment at 98% of NAV. The pro-ration basis was 60.27%, suggesting that only about 54% of unitholders submitted their shares for tender. LCM, a global hybrid growth & income fund, yields 9.64% and has a discount of -8.41%.

Upcoming corporate actions

July 7, 2017 | Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (CRF) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (CLM) announced July 7 that they fixed the close of business on July 17, 2017, as the record date for the funds' 1-for-3 rights offering. Each stockholder will receive one non-transferable right for each share of the Funds held as of the record date. For every three rights a stockholder receives, he or she will be entitled (but not required) to purchase one new share of the funds at a subscription price equal to the greater of [i] 107% of net asset value per share as calculated at the close of trading on the expiration date of the offering or [ii] 90% of the market price per share at such time. In addition to the shares offered in the primary subscription, the Fund may offer a 100% over-allotment to oversubscribing stockholders. Stockholders who fully subscribe in the primary offering will have the option to oversubscribe for additional shares, to the extent available.

Recent activist or other CEF news



These are from the last month; any new news has a bolded date:

June 21, 2017 | Saba Capital Management L.P. disclosed in a new 13D filing that it held 820,026 shares (9.99%) of the First Trust Strategic High Income Fund II (FHY). Item 4 of the filing indicated that: “The Reporting Persons may engage in discussions with management, the Board of Directors, other shareholders of the Issuer and other relevant parties….”

disclosed in a new 13D filing that it held 820,026 shares (9.99%) of the (FHY). Item 4 of the filing indicated that: “The Reporting Persons may engage in discussions with management, the Board of Directors, other shareholders of the Issuer and other relevant parties….” June 22, 2017 | Bulldog Investors , LLC disclosed in a new 13D/A filing that it had decreased its holdings of the Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income Fund (LCM) to 623,363 shares (4.58%).

, disclosed in a new 13D/A filing that it had decreased its holdings of the (LCM) to 623,363 shares (4.58%). June 22, 2017 | Bulldog Investors, LLC disclosed in a new 13D/A filing that it had increased its holdings of the Korea Equity Fund, Inc. (KEF) to 2,028,103 shares (20.82%) as a result of a series of purchases between 6/12 and 6/21 (+100,900 shares).

disclosed in a new 13D/A filing that it had increased its holdings of the (KEF) to 2,028,103 shares (20.82%) as a result of a series of purchases between 6/12 and 6/21 (+100,900 shares). June 22, 2017 | Bulldog Investors, LLC disclosed in a new 13D/A filing that it had increased its holdings of the Pacholder High Yield Fund, Inc. (PHF) to 1,701,707 shares (7.27%) as a result of a series of purchases between 4/28 and 6/21 (+164,011 shares).

disclosed in a new 13D/A filing that it had increased its holdings of the (PHF) to 1,701,707 shares (7.27%) as a result of a series of purchases between 4/28 and 6/21 (+164,011 shares). July 5, 2017 | AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) saw Allianz Global Investors announce on July 5 the completion of the fund’s initial public offering. The fund started trading on the NYSE on June 28 after raising $165 million in gross proceeds (16,500,000 shares at $10.00 per Share). The fund will liquidate on September 1, 2024 . CBH will invest in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and income-producing debt instruments, primarily of U.S. issuers. Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC serves as the investment manager of the fund.

(CBH) saw Allianz Global Investors announce on July 5 the completion of the fund’s initial public offering. The fund started trading on the NYSE on June 28 after raising $165 million in gross proceeds (16,500,000 shares at $10.00 per Share). The fund will liquidate on . CBH will invest in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and income-producing debt instruments, primarily of U.S. issuers. Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC serves as the investment manager of the fund. July 11, 2017 | Bulldog Investors disclosed in a new 13D filing that it held 1,118,385 shares (6.34%) of the Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) and had entered a Standstill Agreement with the fund mentioning the tender offer and distribution program announced by GLQ on July 10, and committing to tender 100% of the common shares of the fund beneficially owned by Bulldog Investors.

| disclosed in a new 13D filing that it held 1,118,385 shares (6.34%) of the Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) and had entered a Standstill Agreement with the fund mentioning the tender offer and distribution program announced by GLQ on July 10, and committing to tender 100% of the common shares of the fund beneficially owned by Bulldog Investors. July 11, 2017 | Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV), Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ), and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) announced on July 10 that each fund’s Board approved a discount management program, including a tender offer and a managed distribution. The Boards approved cash tender offers for up to 37.5% of each of GLQ’s and GLO’s outstanding common shares, and up to 32.5% of GLV’s outstanding common shares - at a price per share equal to 98.5% of NAV per share. Each fund also adopted a four year managed distribution program, which would involve paying monthly distributions in an annualized amount of not less than 10% of each fund’s average monthly NAV per share. The release explained that: The commencement of the tender offers and managed distribution program is pursuant to separate agreements (the “Standstill Agreements”) between each Fund and Saba. Subject to the terms of the Standstill Agreements, Saba has agreed, subject to the terms of the Standstill Agreements, to (1) tender all Shares of the Funds owned by it in the tender offers, (2) be bound by certain “standstill” covenants through July 10, 2021 and (3) vote its remaining Shares on all proposals submitted to shareholders in accordance with the recommendation of management through July 10, 2021. The agreements with GLO (Saba Capital holding 7,379,266 shares [14.31%]), GLV (1,814,145 shares [17.48%]), and GLQ (2,546,667 shares [14.44%]) also contain provisions that the tender offers be completed not prior to November 5, 2017 and not later than November 27, 2017.

Brief commentary



So it seems like Saba Capital Management successfully pressured Clough into cash tender offers at the trifecta of Clough funds (GLO, GLQ, GLV). While the discounts for the funds have narrowed considerably over the past year, the fact that over 30% of shares will be accepted for payment suggests that there might still be some opportunity to profit.

The new fund AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) from Allianz is interesting because I always like CEFs with a fixed termination date, as this pretty much guarantees that the discount will contract towards 0% as the liquidation date nears.

If you like MLP funds, now might be a good time to nibble on some with oil prices still hovering below $50 and with NAV returns outpacing price returns this week (meaning lower premium/discount values). However, be sure to pick the right MLP CEF (see "Avoid These 2 Underperforming MLP CEFs" and "Cushing MLP Total Return Fund: A Lesson For CEF Investors" for why that matters). I've previously looked at several MLP CEFs in "Benchmarking The Performance Of MLP CEFs: Is Active Management Worth It?" but that analysis is several years old and it's probably time for an update.

