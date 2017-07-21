Strong Product Rollout Suggests AMD Will Likely Raise Q3 Guidance

Ryzen 3, although a low end product, outshines Intel equivalents and will likely take share away from Intel's mid-range product line.

Threadripper, AMD's high end desktop product, will likely go unchallenged by Intel in the Second Half.

AMD (AMD) recently announced details of its upcoming Ryzen 3 and Threadripper products.

Ryzen 3 is the Company’s low-end volume driver whereas the Threadripper is AMD’s entry into gaming/workstation high-end desktop, or HEDT, market. Threadripper, with 16 processor cores, doubles the number of cores of the current high-end Intel (INTC) HEDT solutions.

Threadripper

When AMD initially announced Threadripper in May, the chip was so far ahead of anything that Intel offered that Intel was forced to pre-launch a new chip to counter AMD’s HEDT PR. However, Intel’s rushed announcement was not indicative of product availability, and, as of the writing of this article, key specifications for the Intel solution are still not available.

Since Intel did not have anything equivalent on the desktop front, the Company seems to have resorted to rebadging its expensive server solutions to compete with Threadripper. The image below, from AnandTech, shows that Intel may be repurposing one of its high-end server chip, Xeon Gold 6150, which was released last week, as the Core i9-7890XE. In essence, Intel will be selling a $3398 server chip as a $1999 desktop chip. Even at $1999, this HEDT chip costs twice as much as the comparable Threadripper 1950X.

Even against this server chip, the comparisons to Threadripper so far have been positive. For example, the comparisons below, from popular review site, AnandTech, paints a rosy picture for AMD and a simultaneously bleak picture for Intel.

While no benchmarks are yet available, the Threadripper 1950x should be roughly equivalent to Core i9-7980XE. Each will have its advantages. For example, the Threadripper will likely benefit from higher clock speeds and more IO bandwidth whereas the Intel chip will benefit from two extra cores and slightly lower power dissipation.

On the downside for Intel, cramming 18 cores on a single die (compared to two die for Threadripper) may be problematic. Several reviewers are indicating that the equivalent Intel server chip has been problematic to cool or overclock. The large single-die nature of Intel solution also means that Intel will be taking a considerable margin hit with the Core i9-7980XE product.

A much bigger downside to Intel are the new chip’s ASPs and margins. At 2x AMD’s pricing for comparable performance, Intel will have severe problem stopping AMD adoption. Given the large price difference, Intel may also motivate some server customers to switch from Xeon Gold 6150 to Core i9-7890XE thus causing a further deterioration in the server business which is already under a seize from AMD EPYC solutions.

The Threadripper puts Intel between a rock and a hard place and there is nothing that Intel can do to stop AMD from gaining considerable share in the HEDT market.

AMD’s lower end Threadripper chip also poses considerable problems to Intel. The comparison between the lower end Threadripper and Intel equivalent solutions can be seen below (also from AnandTech)

The situation here is worse as AMD dominates Intel solutions both in terms of price and performance. AMD offers more cores, higher IO, and cheaper price and only comes up short on the clock speed.

But, even this advantage of Intel may be only limited to small core count devices. At large core counts, Intel will likely have severe heating and clock speed scaling problem.

In what is likely a sign of the serious problems ahead for Intel, PC World is reporting that even at the low-end 12 core model Intel is underperforming by a staggering 500MHz. We suspect the problem will get more acute at higher core counts. It appears that AMD is now playing a very different ball game than Intel.

The timing of the Threadripper release also implies that AMD will try hard to push its Threadripper with Vega graphics (to be released at the end of July). Given Threadripper’s massive IO options, AMD will be able to pair Threadripper with more graphics cards than possible with equivalent Intel solutions. AMD has potential for significant bundling opportunities that Intel will find difficult to counter.

The bottom line is that, for HEDT gaming and workstation solutions, AMD has a winner on its hand with Threadripper. AMD will be able to sell nearly two full months of Threadripper solutions in Q3 and this should have a meaningful impact on AMD’s Q3 revenues and margins.

Ryzen 3

The story, when it comes to Ryzen 3, is also very good. While the pricing for this product line has not yet been disclosed, we expect these products to retail close to a $100 price point. This price point, while well below the Ryzen 5, Ryzen 7, and Threadripper products, will still be comfortably above the prices AMD has been commanding with its prior generation products.

Based on the information disclosed to date, Ryzen 3, a low-end product, appears to compare favorably with Intel’s mid-range i5 products. Once again, this creates big opportunity for AMD while simultaneously putting pressure on Intel’s margins.

AMD is promising widespread availability of Ryzen 3 by the end of July which indicates that there is an excellent chance that several systems with Ryzen 3 may be available in time for the back-to-school market. While it is unclear how widespread the adoption will be among the big 5 PC vendors, AMD should be able to capture noticeable amount of back-to-school demand.

Q3 Impact

Systems based on Threadripper are not expected to be available until the beginning of August. Exclusive Dell Alienware systems based on Threadripper are expected to be available for pre-orders from July 27th and AMD is committing to wide retail availability of Threadripper by the beginning of August. Assuming AMD stays on schedule, which seems likely, AMD has a bit of timing edge since Intel’s competing solutions are not expected to become available in the market until late this summer which will put Intel solutions past the key back-to-school season.

When it comes to Ryzen 3, late July availability means that AMD will be able to ship its volume product for about 2 full months in Q3.

Considering that Q3 is back to school season, we believe the addition of Threadripper and Ryzen 3 will be a big boost to AMD in Q3. We expect that Q3 revenues will be in the $1.5 to $1.7B range or possibly even higher. This indicates about a 20%+ year over year growth and well above the current consensus of $1.4B. As a result, we expect management to raise Q3 guidance.

While the stock has run up about 30% since Q1 earnings, a revision in guidance may push the stock past its recent high of $15.55.

AMD remains a strong buy.

Before it is here, it is on the Renewable Energy Insights subscriber platform. For timely and in-depth research and analysis of solar, wind, battery, and autonomous vehicle industry stocks and developing news, please consider subscribing to our Renewable Energy Insights platform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: long INTC puts