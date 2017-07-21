Automakers Invest In Nauto's $159 Million Financing Round

The deal is a continuation of the three automakers' increasing investment pace in companies that can affect the transition to autonomous vehicles.

GM, BMW and Toyota have participated in the latest financing round for driving technology company Nauto.

Quick Take

General Motors (GM), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Toyota (TM) have participated in a$159 million financing round for Nauto.

Nauto is developing AI-centric technologies to improve driver safety and speed deployment of autonomous vehicles.

These three automakers are increasing their investment pace in startups that may affect their business model, as personal transportation is beginning a technology-driven transition.

Investee Company

Palo Alto-based Nauto was founded in 2015 to develop an imaging device and related software that helps fleet owners and drivers improve their safety and performance.

The system claims to generate up to a 37% reduction in collision incidents, 20% improved vehicle efficiency and a six-month return on investment.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Stefan Heck, who has had a varied career in technology, between being a consulting professor at Stanford, to a Director at McKinsey and researcher at Xerox PARC (XRX).

The Nauto system is composed of a device with front and rear facing cameras that record external and driver activity while monitoring risky driving and alerting the driver about distracted driving behavior:

(Source: Nauto)

Nauto has partnered with auto manufacturers as evidenced by their investment in prior rounds as well as the current round. It has also partnered with the Fleet Management Association NAFA and the Automotive Fleet Leasing Association, or AFLA.

Investors in the current deal were led by Softbank and VC firm Greylock Partners, and in addition to the three automakers, the round also included German insurance company Allianz and investors Playground Global and Draper Nexus.

Investment Terms and Rationale

Valuation of the round was not disclosed. However CEO Stefan Heck was reported as saying the firm’s valuation ‘was shy of $1 billion.’

GM is new to Nauto’s investment syndicate, but BMW and Toyota had previously invested in the firm.

The three automakers have fleet sales as an important aspect of their revenue stream, although GM and Toyota probably to a much larger extent than BMW.

These firms no doubt received access to Nauto’s funding round by their ability to introduce Nauto to fleet operators/buyers or possibly even include the Nauto device and system pre-installed as a fleet sales option.

Additionally, the data that Nauto is collecting will help to improve the system’s value to fleet operators and others, so it provides more monetization opportunities.

As Nauto stated in the deal announcement,

The funds will fuel Nauto’s growth and the deployment of its retrofit safety and networking system into more vehicles around the globe, as well as support the expansion of the Nauto data platform in autonomous vehicle research and development across multiple automakers. As more Nauto units get deployed and Nauto-enabled vehicles accumulate more miles, the Nauto network becomes more precise, gains an even greater understanding of human driving behavior and provides more valuable data and safety features. The resulting insights help improve fleet safety and operations, as well as save lives and reduce liability and expenses. Over time the Nauto data platform will inform the transition to and co-existence of human-driven and autonomous vehicles. [Italics mine]

So, the prospect of Nauto is that it may help smooth the transition from driver-centric personal transportation to autonomous vehicles.

The automakers are keenly interested in navigating this transition, since many of them have indicated interest in changing from a product-only business model, to a hybrid service and product model, which may be enabled by technology like Nauto’s.

GM, BMW, and Toyota are increasingly active in startup investment that may affect their business operations, and I take that as a positive sign that management in these three companies is paying close attention to the threats and opportunities to their future financial health.

I write about M&A deals, public company investments in technology startups, and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.