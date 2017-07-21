Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 7/20/17: NAV, OLBK, SKIS, SHLO, TWN

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 7/20/17, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC yesterday. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are at a seasonal low point, as companies close trading windows to their executives until June-quarter financials are released. Form 4 filing volumes will continue to wane into the third week of July, before surging again in the first week of August.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Navistar Intl (NYSE:NAV).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Taiwan Fund (NYSE:TWN);

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS);

Old Line Bancshares (NASDAQ:OLBK), and;

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

MSC Industrial (NYSE:MSM);

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC);

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG);

Western Digital (NYSE:WDC);

Constellation Br (NYSE:STZ);

Mastercard (NYSE:MA);

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT);

Infrareit (NYSE:HIFR), and;

Camping World (NYSE:CWH).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), and;

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Kala Pharm (Pending:KALA).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans

Type Dollar Value 1 Mastercard Fdn BO Mastercard MA S $11,213,594 2 Hewson Marillyn A CB,CEO,DIR Lockheed Martin LMT S $7,553,824 3 Mtd BO Shiloh Industries SHLO JS* $3,877,500 4 Lavan Maryanne VP,GC Lockheed Martin LMT S $2,901,080 5 Long Mark P PR,CFO Western Digital WDC AS $2,693,851 6 Teachers Insurance BO Infrareit HIFR S $2,277,588 7 Alexander Susan H VP,LO,SEC Biogen BIIB AS $2,211,030 8 Yeh Shu Hua O Applied Optoelectronics AAOI AS $1,850,175 9 Wolfe Thomas F CFO,SEC Camping World CWH AS $1,550,890 10 Stenzel Christopher VP Constellation Br STZ S $983,749

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

