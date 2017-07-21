Consolidated-Tomoka: Strong Management, Massive Earnings Beat, Still Major Upside

By Eric Mason

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSE: CTO), a commercial real estate holding company, is riding high after beating the market consensus on earnings per share by over 150%, posting a second quarter EPS of $0.67 while the consensus sat at around $0.25. While strong earnings can sometimes lead to a stock being temporarily overpriced, Consolidated-Tomoka is still has value at this price.

Looking Consolidated-Tomoka’s financial statements, they saw net income increase to a hair under $12.75 million, a 150% increase from last quarter; though a more impressive showing is found in total cash flow from operations which was up from the previous quarter by about 60%. Overall, Consolidated-Tomoka cash positions where reduced by $3.351 million, but this was driven primarily by a $23.5 million dollar outflow on capital expenditures.

Shifting gears to the income statement, Consolidated-Tomoka shines in its gross profit, which grew to $26.6 million from $14.55 million, an 82.8% increase from last quarter. The best indicator to come out of the financial statements is the total revenue to cost of revenue ratio. The first quarter of 2017 Consolidated-Tomoka saw a total revenue to cost of revenue ratio of $2.11, but in the second quarter of 2017 it was $3.19, increasing efficiency by 51.3%. Anytime a company can spend less and produce more, it is a strong signal for future health and solvency. More importantly for the long term investor, Consolidated-Tomoka returned to its previous ratio level seen in the last two quarters of 2016.

Consolidated-Tomoka saw its Operating Income climb $12.535 million, or 121%, to $22.849 million. This marks the highest operating income posted in the last four quarters. The rest of the income statement reads predictably, with no major surprises.

Consolidated-Tomoka did post a decline in cash and cash equivalents from last quarter, a decline of $7.3 million, or 41.5%, though this seems to be primarily driven by their investing activity. Inventory fell 14.4% to $44.4 million from $51.96 million. Overall assets rose 1.54% from the first quarter of 2017 to $414.94 million.

Nothing of major surprise comes from the liabilities side of the balance sheet, except a $9.8 million decrease in long term debt, any time debt falls 5.67% in a quarter is a good sign for the financial health of a firm. All in all, liabilities decreased by $3.45 million, 1.33%, in the quarter.

The stockholders’ equity side of balance sheet showed strong signs. Retained earnings have climbed for the last four quarters straight, rising to a level of $156.8 million dollars representing an over 9% increase from Q1 of 2017. Capital surplus stayed level, keeping with the trend of previous quarters. Treasury stock value climbed from $15.3 million to $18.2 million, as Consolidated-Tomoka purchased about $2.9 million of its own shares; this transaction represents about 1% of the company’s market cap and this reclaiming purchasing has been consistent over the last few quarters. Overall stockholder’s equity climbed around $9 million to $122.4 million.

With Consolidated-Tomoka posting stellar numbers across the board, it is natural to wonder if the upside has been squeezed out by all the good news. Well, if an investor still wants a bite of the CTO pie, there is still some in the pan. The reason is not just because Consolidated-Tomoka is showing no signs of slowing down; the entire commercial real estate marking in the United States is humming strongly. The International Monetary Fund has shown 26 straight quarters of year over year growth in Commercial Real Estate Prices in the United States. On top of that, commercial banks have increased real estate lending for 39 months straight, when compared year over year. Consolidated-Tomoka is properly positioned to take advantage of this growth and friendly real estate market; they are poised to be a benchmark for this growth.

While the economic indicators definitely support the industry Consolidated-Tomoka is operating in, looking at their share value over the last 5 years (ending on July 19th, 2017, the date of the earnings report) with a 90-day moving average provides a more contextualized state of the stock price. Consolidated-Tomoka is slightly above its 90-day average, but given the unexpected EPS of this quarter’s report, it is to be expected. Furthermore, it shows that Consolidated-Tomoka is experiencing smooth and consistent growth over the last 18 months. When this is considered with their recent actions of buying back equity, Consolidated-Tomoka is as confident in their share value as an investor should be.

When Consolidated-Tomoka is looked at as one giant picture framed in their 2nd quarter earnings report and accented by their previous earning reports, a strong buy position is the theme. Between reducing liabilities and increasing equity, despite adding 1% of their market cap worth of shares, and reducing their total revenue to cost of revenue ratio, Consolidated-Tomoka is signaling its upside potential. When this positive outlook is combined with macro-economic data, it is clear that CTO is not just a ticker symbol to watch, but a company worthy of investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: This article was written by a third party. All opinions are the authors.