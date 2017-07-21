JPMorgan Remains Extended

Credit losses are still running well below average, suggesting that near-term earnings are inflated for valuation purposes, rather than depressed.

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) remains modestly overpriced even as the prospect of rapid deregulation has dimmed. We estimate fair value of $77 for JPM based on our normalized earnings approach. A fair appraisal of JPM needs to factor in higher credit losses over the full credit cycle, and the likelihood that the benefits of any reduced regulatory expenses would ultimately be passed on to the bank's customers.

Net interest income (NII) continues to improve for JPM, aided by continued strong loan growth and higher interest rates, though the sequential gains this past quarter were less than management's forecast.

But bank investors should not lose sight of the fact that credit losses are running well below average, suggesting that near-term earnings are inflated for valuation purposes, rather than depressed because of low net interest margins. JPM's loan delinquencies generally edged lower in Q2 2017, suggesting that the total provision for credit losses won't exceed $5B or so in 2017. However, investors need to consider that average annual credit losses will be much higher than what's likely to be reported in the near term, and incorporate this into their valuation.

Source: JPM company public filings.

Our stock valuation suggests that JPM's normalized EPS based on its 2Q average balance sheet is ~$5.60, below the $6.80 consensus estimate for 2017. Applying Arcpoint Advisor's estimated normalized P/E for U.S. large-cap cyclical stocks of ~19.6x and a relative P/E factor of 0.7x to account for the inherent financial leverage of U.S. banks, we estimate fair value for JPM of ~$77.

JPM Stock Valuation ($B Except for Per-Share Data)

average 2Q17 assets 2,559,236 5-year trailing pre-tax ROA 1.2% normalized pre-tax earnings 30,711 10-year average tax rate 28.3% normalized tax provision 8,691 normalized net income 22,020 preferred dividend (Q2 2017 annualized) 1,644 minority interest (Q2 2017 annualized) 252 normalized net income to common 20,124 diluted shares (Q2 2017 average) 3,599 normalized EPS 5.59 estimated normalized P/E for U.S. large-cap cyclical stocks 19.6 (based upon ArcPoint Advisor analysis) justified relative P/E 0.7 estimated fair value per share 77

Source: JPM company public filings and arcpointadvisor.com.

We believe there is an instructive read through of JPM's valuation for the broader market. Investors must be more careful about P/E multiples when the "E" increasingly reflects rosy market conditions. For instance, although the bottom-up consensus EPS for the S&P 500 is ~$135 over the next four quarters, we estimate that mid-cycle earnings for the index is only ~$120. Some of this delta reflects the fact that we include of a lot of so-called "non-recurring" charges in our estimates, but it also is evidence of earnings more typical of the latter stages of an economic expansion. As a result, we are recommending that investors have a slightly lower allocation to cyclical U.S. sectors of the equity market than average (see our recent article for more details).

