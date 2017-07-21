Skechers Looks Good Into 2018

Skechers (SKX) investors can't seem to make up their mind on how good or bad the company's second quarter was. The stock oscillated between gains and losses in after-hours trade, and continues to oscillate between gains and losses in today's session. It's a tug-of-war between sales growth and profitability. Skechers posted blowout sales growth in Q2, but earnings fell as SKX was spending an arm and a leg to drive that sales growth.

But investors seem to be missing a critical point here: profitability growth lagging sales growth is a near-term phenomena that will be corrected in 2018. With that in mind, SKX stock remains a good buy at these levels.

SKX Price data by YCharts

First, let's discuss the blowout sales results. Net sales jumped 16.9% to a record $1.03 billion. The business was strong across every segment. Domestic wholesale revenues rose 6.4% (versus flat in Q1). International wholesale revenues rose 18.6% (versus 16.8% in Q1). Company-owned store revenues rose 28% (versus 12.8% in Q1), driven by a 7.1% increase in comps (versus 2.9% in Q1).

Sales growth really accelerated everywhere, but it was driven by higher spend. The selling expense rate rose in the quarter. So did the G&A rate. All in all, EPS actually fell year-over-year despite the 17% increase in sales.

But the deleveraging is all driven by near-term investments that will largely phase out next year. Gross margins were actually up 20 basis points in the quarter, so the company isn't suffering from promotional activity. Moreover, management stated on the call that 2018 is an inflection point for operating margins. The company is investing heavily in international expansion, store openings, and brand advertising right now. Consequently, sales growth is jumping and op margins are falling.

But next year, sales growth should continue to jump while op margins will rebound. These strategic investments will phase out, but their benefits will remain. The new stores are in very fashion-forward areas like Los Angeles, New York, and Tokyo, so those critical stores should provide nice revenue tailwinds into the foreseeable future. The international investments are simply to create brand awareness in new markets, but once new markets are established, ad spend falls back and rev growth remains.

Overall, management believes the company can get operating margins to 12% to 13% next year. Operating margins were 8.4% last quarter. That is 400 basis points of operating margin expansion next year on top of what is expected to be double-digit sales growth. That should lead to mid-to-high teens earnings growth.

But SKX stock is only trading around 14x next year's EPS estimate. A 14x multiple for mid-to-high teens earnings growth feels like a good set-up for favorable stock price appreciation.

We continue to like SKX stock. Spend heavy now, reap margin expanding rewards later is a strategy that will work for this company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.