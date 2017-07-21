Fifth Third Bancorp: Does The Buying Make Sense Here?

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has just reported earnings and it has caught my eye as it is bucking the trend of the sector. That is, the name is rising after reporting results, whereas so many in the sector have fallen after reporting. What is even more interesting at least from my viewpoint is that I have not checked in on this name since January of 2016, when I upgraded the name to a buy. At the time, the name was trading at about $16 a share. Since then, shares have appreciated 63%. That is a pretty good call in retrospect. But the question is, can you hold the name for further gains, or should you book profits now?

To answer this question, we must examine recent performance and expectations going forward. The recent earnings show the company had a better-than-expected quarter and the Street is applauding the results, bidding the name up on strong volume. The company delivered a bottom-line earnings per share beat while revenues were flat year over year and essentially in line. On the headline numbers alone, I would have thought the stock would have tanked. As we start to look deeper, there were some key strengths and weaknesses. The Q2 2017 net income was $344 million. This is a strong performance and surpassed expectations. After preferred dividends, this quarter's income was a solid $0.45 per diluted share, surpassing consensus estimates by $0.02

While these earnings figures are strong, one of the key drivers of a bank's performance that I examine is loans and deposits. They are critical and yet so many seem to ignore these key metrics. That said, average loan and lease balances were down 2% year over year, and were completely flat from last quarter. This surprised me given the sector trends we have been seeing in addition to the strength the company was displaying when I upgraded the name to a buy. Average commercial portfolio loan and lease balances were flat sequentially and declined 2% year over year. Average consumer portfolio loan and lease balances decreased $279 million sequentially and were down $591 million year over year. This is just not good enough in my opinion.

Perhaps there will be good news on the deposit front. I will state very clearly that the deposit front had me concerned when I last covered the name. Unfortunately, there was weakness here. Average core deposits decreased $1.3 billion sequentially, or 1% sequentially, but were up slightly from Q2 2016. Average transaction deposits dropped 1% from Q1, driven by decreases in commercial demand deposit account balances and money market account balances. These negatives were partially offset by higher consumer money market account balances and demand deposit account balances. Average commercial transaction deposits came in at $42 billion and they fell 5% sequentially and fell 4% from Q2 2016. Not good enough. The one big positive that is quietly being ignored here in this quarter was the efficiency ratio improving to 62.7% from 67.4% last quarter and from 65.3% last year. That is a plus, but not enough to offset the deposit and loan trend.

Bottom line? This earnings report was subpar versus my expectations considering where the bank was 18 months ago and where the stock is sitting. I am surprised by the action on the Street today. My suggestion? Take profit. Sell the name and let’s look to come back in around $23.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.