DynaCert: Promising To Boost Transportation Business Profit Margins

The market size of all segments the company is targeting exceeds $5 billion.

DynaCert is a green company and promises to reduce fuel consumption up to 19%.

The profit margin in this business is only about 5%.

Fuel costs alone account for 34% of the total costs in the trucking business.

Investment Thesis

Since profit margins in the trucking business are so thin (about 5%), cost reductions can significantly affect the bottom line, making the difference between survival and demise. In this business, one dollar of revenue generates a profit of about 4.8 cents. DynaCert (DYA.TSX.V), (OTCQB:DYFSF) is promising to reduce trucking business fuel costs by up to 19%. The company is also targeting the diesel generator segment and other segments. I believe that a very promising future is ahead for DynaCert.

Operational Performance & Growth Potential

As of Q1 2017, DynaCert sold 215 units and generated $1.38 million in total revenue. The company posted net income of $482,175 for the quarter, which translates to a 35% net profit. Overall, the company has sold 700 units and generated $4.5 million in total revenue. The company is projecting in excess of US$100 million sales for 2017 at 60% gross profit.

Q1 2017 Highlights Revenue of $1,380,350 on the delivery of 215 HG1 units

Gross profit of $653,502 Gross margin of 47%

Net operating income before stock based compensation of $199,188

Net income of $482,175

Cash balance at the end of Q1 of $1,093,944

DynaCert's products help the environment at a time where environmental awareness is on the rise. Based on Q1 numbers, the company is profitable as well. The company offers:

CO2 reduction : up to 40% Exhaust Smoke reduction: up to 60% Fuel Consumption reduction: up to 19%

Below are the three major segments:

Diesel Trucks and buses

Refrigeration containers (runs by small engine)

Generators

In terms of current trials, the company is testing its units on lab low trucks. Based on rough estimates, lab low has 10,000 trucks and 17,000 refrigeration containers. The company also is testing its units on generators with North West Power group. North West Power group has 35 generators in total.

Rough Estimate

If the company were able to install its units on 200,000 trucks, they could potentially generate $1.3 billion in total revenue. It is safe to conclude that the market size of all segments could exceed more than $5 billion.

Fundamentals

DynaCert is almost debt free. The company has total assets of about $5 million, and stock is currently trading at the forward P/E ratio of 5.75 times.

=Forecast: Revenue: $100,000,000

= Net Profit : $20,000,000

=Price$0.50

=EPS$0.09

= Forward P/E Ratio 5.75

For a comparison, Tesla (TSLA) is trading at the forward P/E ratio of 75 times (2016 estimates)

Conclusion

Stocks had a massive bull run at the beginning of this year, but is now pulling back somewhat. How low will it go? It is currently trading at the support level, and Q2 2017 earnings are coming soon.

The company also announced that certain major shareholders including directors of the company have extended and increased the formal strategic Voluntary Lock-Up Agreement to over 75,000,000 shares effective immediately. This translates to 33% of outstanding shares that are not available to sell. Based on my analysis, I recommend DynaCert as a BUY.

