Tesla's South Australia Battery Deal Shows Why The Company Is Not An Energy Company

Wall Street analysts who see Tesla as an energy company instead of an automotive company are seriously misguided and doing their clients a disservice.

The economics of the deal, however, show this business is of no consequence to Tesla.

Recently Tesla (TSLA) announced the largest battery deal ever. The 100 MW/129 MWh battery installation in South Australia is impressive in some ways.

Elon Musk Must Get Credit For The Sale’s Success

As Tesla identified in its blog post, the Company is working with the Australian government and Neoen. While there are insufficient disclosures at this point, it appears that Neoen is the prime contractor on this deal and Tesla is the subcontractor providing the battery solution.

The project is scheduled for completion by December 2017 – a pace that is rare for projects of this scope. Elon Musk and his Twitter deal making are certainly blazing new ground and Mr. Musk deserves kudos for his sales savvy.

In the early parts of the Twitter sales tactic, Mr. Musk has committed that Tesla will complete this project in 100 days or he will give away the system for free. Although the details of the inked contract have not been made public, it appears that Tesla may be held to that execution promise.

The Contract Size And Scope Is Somewhat Of An Unknown

Interestingly, several news outlets are reporting that, based on Mr. Musk’s comments, Tesla stands to lose about $50M dollars for non-performance. We are unsure if this number is Australian dollars or US dollars and what it includes as there is no clarity on the subject. However, we estimate that the battery costs are unlikely to be higher than US $250/ kWh as that is the previously advertised sticker price for utility scale batteries.

At US $250 per kWh, the batteries would cost about $32M. The $50M amount, assuming it is in Australian Dollars, is probably reflective of the cost of batteries. However, if the contract is worth US $50M, then the total value of the contract probably includes other value add including engineering, procurement including shipping, and construction.

While we cannot be sure at this point, it is likely that the amount quoted is in Australian dollars.

Can Tesla Make Any Money On The Deal?

The deal has been presented as something Tesla won in a competitive process but there are no details available about the auction and it is unclear if there was even time to run a competitive bidding process by South Australian government. What is likely is that the bidding, to the extent it was done, was not run by South Australian government but by Neoen, with little or no government oversight.

If this was a competitive process then it is somewhat surprising that Tesla won the deal. As we have discussed in the past, when it comes to automotive batteries, there is evidence piling up to the effect that Tesla may not be the low-cost battery manufacturer. While the linked article is mainly about automotive batteries, we believe similar dynamics are at play when it comes to batteries for stationary storage.

Consequently, what the competitive landscape would mean is that the bidding process is unlikely to result in a high margin affair for Tesla. Even assuming an unlikely and a very high 30% margin on the deal, given Tesla’s high SG&A costs, the deal may not be a profitable one for Tesla.

As such, we expect the situation to be far worse and we would be surprised if Tesla gets better than a mid-teen gross margin for this deal.

Does The Battery Business Even Matter To Tesla?

Whether Tesla makes any money on this deal or not, readers should evaluate the storage business compared to Tesla’s auto business.

Firstly, we note that given the sheet commodity nature of the battery business, Tesla battery venture will NEVER command respectable margins except for an occasional quarter here and there. Unlike cars which are bought by consumers and where brand premium reigns supreme, batteries are bought by companies in a competitive bidding process and margins will be driven down mercilessly.

Secondly, even if the margins were respectable, the scope of the business is tiny compared to the auto business. For example, this South Australian contract, which is the largest contract of its kind in the world by a wide margin, is only $50M. And, these big deals do not come around often.

Even if the $50M is in US dollars, the revenue is equivalent of about 500 cars. That is less than 2.5% of Tesla’s auto business in a single quarter in terms of revenues. Adjusted for gross margins, it will likely be the equivalent of about 125 or 150 cars.

Furthermore, Tesla is unlikely to have more than a handful of such deals in any given year for the foreseeable future.

The bottom line here is that Tesla energy business is meaningless in scale when compared to Tesla auto business. Tesla never was, and never will be, an energy business. Its past, present, and future will be defined by one thing and one thing only – how well the Company does in the core automotive business.

While Mr. Musk’s storytelling has been fanciful, it is unfortunate that the Wall Street Analyst community has been inept and complicit in peddling the Tesla “energy” story with zero analysis. As incontrovertible evidence starts piling up, it is about time for analysts to start adjusting their narrative. If not, it is about time for the Morgan Stanley's and Bairds of the world to start thinking about their customers’ interests and start hiring a more competent set of analyst teams.

What Is The Best Case Scenario For Tesla With Battery Business?

As we point above, the battery business by itself will be a meaningless one for Tesla for the foreseeable future. However, Tesla could use its battery business strategically to consume excess supply of batteries if automobile sales forecasts do not meeting expectations.

For example, investors are already aware that Tesla is committed to a minimum battery purchase from Panasonic under an existing supply agreement. However, due to the declining Model S and Model X sales it is possible, and even likely, that Tesla has fallen behind on its procurement commitments. If there is flexibility with Panasonic to convert the procurement to stationary storage batteries, Tesla could shuttle some of the excess supply to its utility scale battery business. While the battery consumption for utility scale applications will not be big in car terms, it all adds up to exhausting a pre-existing supply commitment. In such a scenario, it would make sense for Tesla to get rid of the excess battery supply even at unattractive margins. This is one potential angle in which the South Australian deal could have been more attractive to Tesla than it otherwise would be.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author’s investment philosophy is long only and author does not short. Shorting is a sophisticated investment strategy that requires superior investment skills and must be avoided by all but experienced investors with the appropriate skill and wherewithal.