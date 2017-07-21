ROTY Edition 1 Volume 14: Updates And A Ninth Position

As always, readers are encouraged to employ solid risk management strategies, do their own diligence and only establish positions in stocks in which they agree with the overall thesis.

New idea CymaBay Therapeutics might have a more effective drug for patients with PBC than a much larger competitor.

Welcome to the 14th entry in our Runner of the Year (ROTY) series!

For first-time readers, the basic premise is that I cover quality, under-the-radar stocks whose share prices could double or more in the next year.

Our model account utilizes a full position size of $10,000 and can hold up to 10 positions. Trades typically occur in quarter increments ($2,500) and cost averages are calculated as the day's closing price when an article is released for readers.

The model account is primarily for referential purposes, so a reader who is following the strategy can easily scale his or her desired position size and trade without confusion.

Of our eight current ideas, quarter positions were established in each of them initially, and six positions have been added to significantly as conviction on thesis and timing continues to increase (as observed in the table below). As you can see, fractional shares have not been utilized, and the chart is solely for reader reference and easily scalable.

Keep in mind that we are quite nimble in our selections, and readers are encouraged to pay close attention as positions could be added to or sold in any ROTY post based on new developments.

Model Account Commentary

Readers are probably aware of the situation with Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), which announced data so encouraging from early stage studies of three separate triple combination regimens in CF (cystic fibrosis) patients.

VRTX Market Cap data by YCharts

Data was the first to be shown to actually treat the underlying cause of CF in these patients.

My purpose is not to dig into the data, but simply to illustrate why investors and Wall Street get infatuated with biotech stocks. When JPMorgan analyst Cory Kasimov was quoted stating "Wow, just wow", I think that about sums it up. With peak sales from its CF franchise having the potential to top $7 billion, I believe it's only a matter of time before analysts move conservative price targets higher.

The reason I comment on this is because I believe it has wider implications for biotech in general and therefore several ideas in the ROTY model account. As there are more success stories in biotech, it is more likely we will see a "risk on" attitude and more speculative money flowing into the sector.

Today's Idea: CymaBay (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CBAY data by YCharts

I have already outlined the investment thesis for readers in a prior article. Please read it.

Key points include the following:

Interim phase 2 data appear to indicate that seladelpar could be a superior treatment to Intercept Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:ICPT) Ocaliva.

There is a vast gap in valuation between the two stocks, which reminds me of a previous winner when I identified a gap between Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH). That idea worked out well and I have every reason to believe this one could too.

Management was able to pull off a very strong secondary at a higher price point than anticipated, and shares did not "pull back" as one would expect. This shows heavy demand for shares and near-term upside in my opinion.

After the secondary offering, I anticipate the company won't need to raise funds again until mid-2018.

Additional upside exists (though not the central point to the thesis) in late stage asset arhalofenate, an oral, dual-acting treatment for gout. The company stands to receive a $10 million milestone payment in the near term from Kowa, as well as up to $190 million in sales and development milestones plus tiered double-digit royalties on sales.

Risks include the possibility that future data for seladelpar disappoints Wall Street's higher expectations, clinical setbacks including safety signals, regulatory setbacks that could push out timelines for designing and implementing a pivotal trial, and competition. As stated before, in the absence of a partnership or other form of funding, future dilution is expected by mid to late 2018.

The stock is a revaluation play, one which could move higher in the near to medium term. While many investors would be tempted to wait for corrections to purchase shares, I prefer to initiate a small pilot position to avoid missing out on upside. Afterwards, we can wait for significant corrections if they come to add to our stake. It's important to manage the "fear of missing out" (FOMO) by developing and employing a shrewd risk management strategy - the same could be said for all emotions that threaten to destroy our portfolios (greed, anger, etc).

Actions to Take:

The ROTY model account will be establishing a quarter-sized pilot position in CymaBay shares.

The model account will also be adding to its Motif Bio (NASDAQ:MTFB) position by adding an eighth-size chunk of shares. That brings us to a full position, as readers should keep in mind for low float stocks we maintain a reduced position size. See original thesis here.

We will also be adding a quarter size position to SteadyMed shares (NASDAQ:STDY) in anticipation of a run-up. See original thesis here.

**All positions in the ROTY model account are established at the closing price on the day this article is published for the sake of transparency.

Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on due diligence and making trades. If you found value in the above article, consider clicking the orange "follow" button and getting email alerts to receive my latest content. My sincere appreciation for readers who add value and join the discussion in the comments section, as well as those who share my work with others who could benefit from it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZGNX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.