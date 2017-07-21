Quanta Services Acquires Stronghold Companies For Up To $550 Million

The deal should provide Quanta with greater penetration into the midstream and downstream markets, which promise better profitability than oilfield services firms.

Stronghold provides a wide range of services to midstream and downstream refining and petrochemical firms.

Quanta Services has completed the acquisition of the Stronghold family of companies.

Quick Take

Contracting services company Quanta Services (PWR) has acquired the Stronghold family of companies for cash and stock valued at $450 million.

Stronghold, Ltd. and Stronghold Specialty operate ten specialty services companies that serve the midstream and downstream oil & gas markets across most of the U.S.

Quanta’s acquisition of Stronghold portfolio of services promises to take advantage of increased energy production trends in the U.S.

Target Company

La Porte, Texas-based Stronghold was founded in 2002 and is headed by CEO Joe Durham. The combined groups have 2,800 employees and provide a wide range of services to the refining and petrochemical industry including:

Fabrication

Piping

Specialty Tank

Inspection

Instrument & Electrical

Maintenance & Construction

Cat-Spec

Turnaround Services

Stronghold operates in most U.S. petrochemical regions and said that the existing management team will continue in place under CEO Joe Durham as a ‘platform operating unit of Quanta.’

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Quanta paid $360 million in upfront cash and 2.7 million shares of its common stock valued at $90 million.

Additionally, Stronghold shareholders may earn an additional amount of up to $100 million ‘if cumulative three-year EBITDA targets are achieved.’

As of Quanta’s March 31 2017 10-Q, the firm had $106.5 million in cash and equivalents, accounts receivable of $1.59 billion and total liabilities of $2.14 billion.

Cash flow from operations in 1Q 2017 was negative $3.8 million compared to positive $205.8 million in 1Q 2016.

As to financial effects from the deal, it appears to be accretive to GAAP diluted EPS by $0.02 to $0.03 per share in 2017. Quanta management expects accretion to increase in 2018, but did not provide an estimate as to how much.

The deal is a significant one for $5 billion market cap Quanta.

As Duke Austin, President and CEO of Quanta stated in the deal announcement,

We remain positive on our 2017 and multi-year outlook and believe Stronghold is a strategic acquisition that will allow us to capture a greater portion of the energy industry operating and capital spend. With positive industry dynamics, visible cross-selling opportunities and Quanta's support, we believe there is a multi-year opportunity for Stronghold's operations to achieve double digit growth. Stronghold's recurring revenues, accretive operating income margin profile and strong free cash flow generation align well with our strategic imperatives for long-term profitable growth.

While upstream oilfield services providers continue to face a brutal pricing environment, CEO Austin’s positive outlook on ‘industry dynamics’ is cause for optimism in the midstream and downstream markets, which promise to grow significantly as the U.S. shale boom continues to battle OPEC with increased production.

I view the deal as a positive for Quanta in the medium-term, in conjunction with its buyback plan increase and the positive U.S. political environment for Quanta’s growing list of services.

