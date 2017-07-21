AMD To Easily Beat Revenue Estimates

AMD (AMD) will not be able to beat earnings expectations based on Ryzen sales, but it will do so as a result of higher GPU demand driven by alt coin mining. After evaluating the current crypto currency mining environment, I believe that AMD will most definitely report higher than expected revenues.



Earnings date

July 25, 2017, AMC



Introduction

Aside from the typical “every bank conspiring against AMD” comments in my last analysis, there were also some other comments that made me rethink my AMD earnings conclusion. I’ve come back, ready to take it on the chin and concede that AMD is likely to beat earnings.



While I still firmly believe that Ryzen will not deliver a meaningful boost to earnings, there are other factors at play. Case in point, altcoin mining. The price of Ethereum surged around the end of the first quarter, which has increased mining interests.



Why higher Ethereum prices mean more sales for AMD

The reason for this is that mining has two major cost components: GPUs and electricity. These costs do not increase when the price of the coin that is being mined increases. The effect is that higher Ethereum prices create much bigger margins and a much faster return on investment. AMD’s GPUs are the preferred GPUs because they are the most cost-efficient for miners with a low budget. As of 1Q17 AMD had $839 million in inventory on their balance sheet. Not all of that inventory is related to GPUs. AMD will beat Wall Street’s $1.6B revenue estimate if only $10 million of that $839 million in inventory relates to GPUs. Of course, this assumes that my previous low-end revenue assumption of $1,152 is accurate.



Intuitively, this means that AMD should clearly beat earnings expectations. After all, the difference is a mere $10 million (if my initial assumption is accurate). However, as we deduced in the previous quarter, the expectations are for a blowout quarter so I will be trying to provide color on how many GPUs I think they can sell.



Amount of GPUs needed

What exactly constitutes a blow-out quarter, is hard to tell. That’s why I’m going to try and figure out how likely it is that AMD has earned the following strictly as a result of mining related GPU purchases:



1) $25 million

2) $50 million

3) $100 million

4) $200 million



The dollar figures refer to revenue and not net income. Below you’ll find a slide that breaks down the amount of GPUs needed at a specific average selling price (ASP). I’ve done this because when it comes to altcoin mining, my knowledge is limited. However, this does not apply to many of the commentators on AMD threads.







For example, some might have already deduced that AMD can easily sell 741k GPUs at an ASP of $270 resulting in $200 million additional revenue. Here’s where I come in to assess whether this is actually financially feasible. Some already sniff at my bean counter approach, but I’m going to go on a limb and say that this quality will be appreciated this time around.



I have highlighted what I feel to be the average ASP. The 500 series GPUs were offered at retail prices varying from $260 to $270, while the 400 series GPUs were originally slightly cheaper. Just because the GPU is being resold at higher prices does not mean that AMD itself actually benefits from those higher prices.



Dissecting inventories

Now we can start figuring out how much they can sell. We know that AMD’s inventory increased to $839 million in 1Q17 from $751 million in 4Q17.



So that is an additional $88 million that might be related to AMD’s GPUs. So let’s see what management had to say about the inventory increase:



“The ramp of new products and especially the ramp of the semi-custom product revenue that Lisa just talked about was the main reason for the high inventory. We also had the opportunity in the quarter to purchase wafers in Q1 ahead of Q2 sales and took advantage of the opportunity leading to the inventory at the $839 million.”



So a decent chunk of this $88 million, let’s say a third ($29 million), is related to the purchase of wafers, which are used to build GPUs. We can now add at least $29 million to revenues because inventories are recorded at the lower of cost or net realizable value. I will explain exactly how this works in the following paragraph. The “ramp of new products” refers to the 500 series GPU so it is likely that we can add a lot more than $29 million.



Another interesting comment came when management tried to assuage concerns regarding excess GPU inventory in China:



“Vivek Arya - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Got it. And as my follow-up, how do you feel about the PC gaming market for this year? I know just near term there have been some concerns about excess GPU inventory in China. Are those concerns based on fact, or are they just perception? And have you seen anything abnormal in the demand or supply for PC GPU product in any region or any customer segment? Thanks.

Lisa T. Su - Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

On the GPU side, we actually haven't seen anything abnormal. We normally see the seasonality going from Q4 to Q1 that sales go down. We saw something very normal to that. From an inventory standpoint, we think it's normal to maybe even slightly lean because we were going through a transition from our 400 Series to 500 Series. So we see the gaming segment as healthy.”



So AMD’s inventory regarding the GPUs is “normal to maybe even slightly lean”. This obviously dampens the bullishness as it implies that AMD itself was low on stock.



We know that we can add at least $29 million from the $839 million in inventory. It is impossible to know how much of AMD’s inventory relates to what item, but it is almost certain that AMD some of it also relates to the 400 series GPUs.



In summary, I believe that AMD has at least $30 to $50 million in inventory that is related both the 400 and 500 series GPUs. This is based on the wafer purchase, other items related to the “ramp of new products” and some leftover 400 series GPUs.



Of course, this assumes that demand is high which I believe nobody will dispute. AMD GPUs can’t be bought for retail price anymore. Those wishing to purchase AMD GPUs need to do so from resellers which have upped the price by 50% -100% and sometimes even more.



Previously, I said that we can add this $30 to $50 million in inventory to revenues. This will be explained below.

Do inventories equal sales price?



Just because a company has x million in inventory, doesn’t mean that it will actually sell for that. Sometimes, inventories are recorded at cost and sometimes at net realizable value. How this is determined, basically depends on product margins:



“ In July 2015, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) issued ASU No. 2015-11, Simplifying the Measurement of Inventory (ASU 2015-11), which requires entities to measure inventory at the lower of cost or net realizable value. This ASU simplifies the subsequent measurement of inventory by replacing the lower of cost or market test with a lower of cost or net realizable value test.”









Since FASB requires the lower of cost or net realizable value and since Computing and Graphics are operating at a gross profit, we can conclude that the inventory is recorded at net realizable value (revenue).



Of course, not all of this is based on GPU sales. I do believe that, given the product mix, it is safe to say that inventories will not sell for less than the inventory value recorded on the balance sheet.



Conclusion

Given the opportunistic wafer purchases and inventory size, I definitely see AMD beating earnings estimate to the tune of $30 to $50 million. It is possible that AMD’s GPU related inventory is higher, but since management stated that inventories were actually “slightly lean”, I feel uncomfortable adding more than $30 to $50 million.



Whether this constitutes a blow-out quarter, is hard to say. When AMD beat expectations by $40 million in 4Q16, the stock surged from $10.20 to $12 within 24 hours.



It is also evident from that chart that expectations were much lower as the stock closed down right before earnings. Currently, AMD is selling at the same level it did when it previously reported earnings, implying that expectations are at least as high as last time. That being the case, it is hard for me to imagine the stock not moving upwards on a beat.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.