2 Small Oncology Stocks That Could Rally Through Year-End

We look at what lies ahead for both concerns and why their stocks may continue to rally through year end and beyond.

I thought for our Friday post, we would revisit two small cap oncology names. Both I have previously profiled and both stocks are up nicely since the last time we looked at them. Both companies have made progress in advancing their pipelines and have seen other positives. We now check in on these old friends and outline why their recent rallies could continue.

Two months I put out a quick piece on why I just pick up an initial stake in an interesting oncology concern called Ignyta (RXDX), which had what I felt was a favorable risk/reward return.

The shares have risen more than 20% since that article posted. I have had a couple of requests to provide a deeper dive on this name which I have done below.

Company Overview

Ignyta is a San Diego, California based early-stage oncology company whose stated goal is not just to shrink tumors, but to eradicate residual disease, the source of cancer relapse and recurrence, in precisely defined patient populations by 2030. Ignyta’s approach is to focus exclusively on developing new precision therapeutics that fight the genomic causes of cancer. Ignyta currently has a market capitalization around $525 million.

Ignyta’s vision is built on top of their Rx/Dx platform. The platform matches drug candidates and CLIA-certified diagnostic tests to produce clear and actionable results. By illuminating the exact molecular alterations that are driving a patients’ individual cancers, the company can match patients with molecularly targeted treatments specifically aimed at stopping their disease in its tracks. The company views their background in diagnostic testing as a competitive advantage over other cancer drug companies. Ignyta’s in-house molecular diagnostic testing ensures end-to-end personal handling of patient testing and screening, and a dedicated interest in processes that identify those hard-to-find patients for whom Ignyta’s investigational therapies can do the most good. The company’s Rx/Dx advantage eliminates much of the back and forth between third-party diagnostic service providers and other entities. Furthermore, Ignyta’s Trailblaze diagnostic programs leverages both Immunohistochemistry screening and Next-Generation Sequencing to identify tumors that may respond to Entrectinib. First, IHC is used to measure protein expression levels for NTRK1, NTRK2, NTRK3, ROS1, and ALK. Then the presence of a gene rearrangement of interest is confirmed by NGS.

Pipeline

Ignyta currently has four drug candidates in their pipeline: Entrectinib, RXDX-105, Taladegib, and RXDX-106. The company’s lead drug candidate is Entrectinib. Two years ago, Entrectinib made quite the splash at the American Society of Clinical Oncology when the drug delivered a 91% response rate under RECIST criteria with minimal side effects. The company presented two phase 1 trials, the ALKA-372-001 study and the STARTRK-1 study. Both trials were designed to determine the maximum tolerated does, recommended phase 2 doses, and preliminary anti-cancer activity. The release of the phase 1 data led to the company’s shares hitting an all-time high of $19.40 back in the first half of 2015. The stock is down some 50% since the peak in 2015, but the pipeline continues to progress.

Entrectinib:

Entrectinib is a potent, CNS-active, orally available, selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor of the TRKA, TRKB, TRKC, ROS1, and ALK proteins. The drug candidate is designed to target cancers harboring activating molecular alterations to the corresponding subset of oncogenes. On May 15th, 2017, the FDA granted Entrectinib a Breakthrough Therapy Designation for: “the treatment of NTRK fusion-positive, locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors in adult and pediatric patients who have either progressed following prior therapies or who have no acceptable standard therapies." Furthermore, on July 10th, 2017, Entrectinib was granted orphan drug designation for the treatment of NTRK fusion-positive solid tumors.

Ignyta is currently recruiting patients for their STARTRK-2 clinical trial, which will evaluate the potential response of tumors with specific gene fusions to Entrectinib. The Entrectinib trial is more than 85% enrolled to goal for the primary efficacy analysis to potentially support a TRK tissue agnostic NDA submission. The program is on track for dual NDA submissions in TRK and ROS1 by 2018, if supported by clinical data, which would mean a US commercial launch in both indications in 2019.

RXDX-105:

RXDX-105 is an orally available, VEGF-sparing, potent RET inhibitor. A Phase Ib basket study of RXDX-105 is currently underway.

Taladegib:

Taladegib is a small molecule hedgehog/smoothened inhibitor. In normal cells, the hedgehog molecule acts as a ligand that can bind the smoothened transmembrane receptor and set off a signaling cascade that can influence early development and replication of adult stem cell populations. Stem cells that acquire molecular changes activating the hedgehog/smoothened pathway can transform into tumor precursors; this process has been implicated in some forms of brain cancer, skin cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

In March 2017, the company announced that it was exploring strategic options for taladegib and had entered into an amended and restated license, development and commercialization agreement with Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) for the Taladegib oncology program.

RXDX-106:

RXDX-106 is a small molecule, pseudo-irreversible inhibitor of the TAM family receptor tyrosine kinases. RXDX-106 binds to each of its targets and forms non-covalent bonds with a slow off-rate that ensure continued signaling attenuation long after the molecule becomes undetectable in the patient’s serum.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2017, Ignyta had cash and cash equivalents of $108 million and long-term debt of $32 million. R&D expenses for Q1 were $34 million and G&A expenses were $5.6 million. R&D costs were $14.2 million higher than they were in Q1 of 2016. The majority of the increase was in connection with the Lilly license amendment and increased facility costs. The company did not provide guidance on how long they could fund operations with their current financial position.

Wall Street appears to have a positive view on RXDX’s prospects. The latest recommendation comes via Cantor Fitzgerald on July 10, 2017. The firm placed a buy rating on the company and set a price target of $15 a share. The analyst over at Cantor Fitzgerald stated: “RXDX’s leading candidate Entrectinib received Orphan Designation for treatment of NTRK harboring solid tumors, following a Breakthrough Designation in May 2017”. Cantor Fitzgerald thinks that the positive momentum should continue. Furthermore, on June 22, 2017, Jefferies reiterated their buy rating on the company and set a price target of $27.

Outlook

Obviously, I like Ignyta better at the $7.00 level than the ~$9.00 a share it trades at now. However, the stock still trades far below previous highs. The company has multiple ‘shots on goal’, upcoming catalysts and is getting closer to commercialization. I think this is a name one accumulates over time providing that the company continues to make progress advancing its pipeline. I personally will probably add to my stake either on the next hiccup in the market or when the company does a secondary offering which should offer an attractive and probably temporary dip to add to my holdings.

Next up it TG Therapeutics (TGTX). I have touched on this name often over the past year. The last deep dive we posted on this name was in April of this year. The stock is up more than 15% since then. Given the amount of previously coverage I have posted on this small cap oncology name, we will be briefer in our commentary than on Ignyta. Let's take a look at developments over the past three months or so.

The company continues to advance its primarily oncology pipeline. In early May, the company announced interim data of a Phase III trial. It showed that a combination of its compounds TG-1101 (ublituximab) and TGR-1202 produced significant better outcomes than each candidate alone in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

The company also presented at ASCO in June. They updated the audience on key Phase 3 trial results released in March that showed encouraging results around the combination of TG-1101 and AbbVie's (ABBV) IMBRUVICA or ibrutinib in CLL. The overall response rate was 80% for the combo compared to 47% for ibrutinib alone.

Analyst opinion on TG Therapeutics continues to strengthen. Since our last intensive analysis of the name in mid-April, four analyst firms (Raymond James, Jefferies, FBR Capital, SunTrust Robinson) have all reiterated Buy ratings. The current median analyst price target on TGTX is just north of $25.00 a share, more than twice the current price of the equity. SunTrust was the last to chime in with a Buy rating and $28 price target five weeks ago.

After a capital raise in March, the company had some $110 million in cash on the balance sheet at the end of the first quarter. Management has stated this should be sufficient to fund all development and operations at the company through 2018. In short, all systems to seem to remain at 'go' for this promising 'Tier 4' biotech stock.

