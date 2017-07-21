Customers Bancorp Fixed-To-Floating Rate Preferred Less Than Meets The Eye

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) is a growing regional bank based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, about 50 miles northwest of Philadelphia. The company operates retail bank branches primarily in the Philadelphia and adjacent markets with a significant lending concentration in mortgage warehousing, which is in essence lending to mortgage originators to finance their origination of mortgage loans.

In this article, we set aside an assessment of the company’s operations and focus on its exchange traded debt and preferred stock, especially its four different series of fixed-to-floating preferred securities. In our view, despite recent commentary suggesting that the fixed-to-floating preferred shares are an “antidote” to rising rates, we believe the recent rise in valuations has made the preferred shares less than compelling and increases the probability that the preferred series will be called for redemption in a few years’ time.

The Preferred Securities

The company’s four preferred stock series are each essentially identical. In each case, the shares offer a fixed preferred dividend rate for the first five years after issuance and a floating rate, based on a margin above three-month LIBOR, after the first five years. In addition, in each case, the company has the option to call the preferred shares for redemption after the first five years - in effect, on the date that the fixed dividend rate would convert to a floating dividend rate. The differences between the series are limited to differing initial fixed preferred dividend rates and the redemption dates, as reflected in the following table (which also includes a series of outstanding exchange traded debt for reference).

Source: Company Reports and Market Data

The company has been able to issue each subsequent series of preferred shares with a lower initial fixed preferred dividend rate. However, what’s particularly notable is that the company has also been able to issue subsequent series with a steadily declining floating rating margin. In fact, the floating rate margin has fallen by more than half a percentage point in a little more than a year.

Indeed, the trend is not limited to the company’s preferred securities. In June, the company issued five-year senior notes with an initial yield of only 4% versus the 6.375% yield required when it issued similar five-year senior notes (soon to come due) only four years ago. The difference does not represent a change in underlying interest rates since core interest rates have been essentially flat until recently, but rather returning confidence in the stability of banking institutions generally and Customers Bancorp in particular, thus making future preferred share issuances less expensive than prior issuances.

Moreover, while the spread between three-month LIBOR rates and preferred securities as a group obviously changes over time, the long-term historical spread between three-month LIBOR and preferred securities has approximated 4.5%. The spread generally widens during recessions and contracts during expansions, but the median has remained relatively constant over time. Bank preferred securities on average trend slightly below this general average (which includes more volatile preferred securities issued by industrial companies, etc.), which further suggests that the margin required will continue to fall in the long term.

The result is that it is increasingly likely, barring a significant unforeseen event (which would also impact the preferred share valuation), that the company will be in a position in the future to redeem the currently outstanding fixed-to-floating rate preferred securities in combination with the issuance, if necessary, of similar preferred securities at lower rates. In effect, the floating rate benefit is likely to be captured by the company rather than preferred stock holders as it redeems the preferred securities immediately before the preferred securities convert to advantageous floating rates.

In this case, the current valuation of the preferred securities is even more concerning and investment less compelling. The effective yield to call for the company’s outstanding series of preferred securities ranges from 4.04% to 4.89%, less than both the long-term historical margin above three-month LIBOR and the available yields from equally (or better) secured exchange traded bank preferred securities. In fact, even under the unlikely scenario where the preferred shares are essentially perpetual (that is, they are either never called for redemption or are called for redemption so far into the future that premium over the redemption price is inconsequential), the effective yield remains, at most, approximately 6.0%.

The benefit at present for holders is that the preferred shares cannot be called until 2020 for the earliest series, allowing time to safely collect the present yield before any risk of redemption. However, given the availability of other well-protected bank preferred shares, especially shares such as the non-callable Bank of America Series L Preferred (BAC-L) and Wells Fargo Series L Preferred (WFC-L), both of which effectively carry guaranteed effective annual yields over 6.0% - potentially for more than a decade - assuming the preferred shares are held to maturity, as noted below:

Source: Company Reports, Market Data, and Proprietary Calculations

In each case, given the unique non-callable nature of the preferred securities, the effective time to conversion is dependent on the assumed return of each company’s underlying common stock.

We grant that we have been less than enthusiastic on these alternate securities given other income-oriented opportunities which we consider more compelling on the whole, but relative to the Customers Bancorp preferred securities, they offer significantly better yields despite coming with their own set of interest rate risks.

Summary

The current premium at which the various series of Customers Bancorp preferred shares currently trade significantly reduces the effective yield to call for the preferred shares. In addition, the company’s ability to issue subsequent series of preferred shares (and senior notes) at progressively lower initial fixed rates and floating margins suggests that it’s likely the currently outstanding preferred shares will be called for redemption before the floating rates take effect. We consider the company’s preferred shares less compelling than other similarly situated exchange traded bank preferred securities and suggest holders seek other income-oriented opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.