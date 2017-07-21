GNC: I'm Not Bluffing With Pocket Deuces

This is a quick update piece given the continued elevated volatility ahead of GNC Holdings's (GNC) highly anticipated July 27, 2017, Q2 2017 earnings. Over the past month, on an intraday basis, shares of GNC have traded as low as $7.02 (June 21st) and as high as $9.82 (July 20th). Over that time period, to the best of my knowledge, there has only been one sell side analyst update, from Deutsche Bank (DB), which was published on either this past Monday or Tuesday. I got my hands on a copy of DB’s report and it was mixed to guardedly positive, with a “neutral rating” and $9 price target. Anyway, as GNC’s management has been deliberately tight lipped to the street, during Q2, the uncertainty and lack of visibility has contributed to that volatility. However, I am encouraged that management is jammin’ out to the song, Eye of the Tiger, and it keeping its laser focus on executing its turnaround and not worried about fluctuations in its stock price.

Source: Google Finance

Let me be clear to the Masters of the Universe - “I am not bluffing with pocket deuces.” Enclosed below is a snapshot of my trading account, which shows my ownership of 3,000 shares of GNC with a cost basis of $8.56. As always and perhaps unlike many people, I eat my own cooking and would never put the medicine on someone else and not myself.

At a more granular level, I bought my first 1K shares on January 20, 2017, another 1K shares on March 20, and another 1K shares at $8.85. I have never sold “one” share of GNC and this isn’t some slick trade where my thesis rests on purely on a short squeeze. The short squeeze is simply the jet fuel that will propel GNC into orbit, if my thesis proves accurate. Until July 27, it is unknowable if GNC’s management has pulled it off.

On a separate note, I have received a few instant messages, on SA, from purported Masters of the Universe suggesting that I am a Kool Aid drinking muppet that just fell off the turnip truck. Moreover, the subtext was that who I am to “throw shade” at the sell side and hedge funds. I take this as a compliment that some Masters of the Universe are reading and paying attention. Whether it is for their own entertainment or peril, we will learn soon on July 27.

Next, let me break out my favorite Ross Perot “chart.” On a back of the envelope basis, there were 15.8 million shares of GNC shorted from January 14th – June 30th. My swag guess is that these shares were shorted at roughly $8. Therefore, when GNC’s stock was approaching $10, yesterday, I wonder if the risk managers at the hedge funds were tapping shoulders of the GNC analysts responsible for recommending this short position.

In terms of bonus material, earlier in the week, I had an interesting and thoughtful exchange with Ioannis Tsoutsias, CFA, within the commentary section of his Restoration Hardware (RH) article (link to his article). I think this exchange is worthwhile and beneficial for the vast majority of readers, so I decided to include it in this update piece.

My response with typos and all (just my style):

Again, to the MOTU, I ain’t bluffin' and I am certainly not holdin’ “pocket deuces”! We turn over our cards on Thursday morning, July 27th. Good luck to all.