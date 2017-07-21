Flaherty & Crumrine Cut Distributions On Preferred Stock CEFs: What Should An Income Investor Do?

How to respond? Sell now or buy the dip?

For FFC and FLC this is the second distribution cut since December 2016.

Flaherty & Crumrine has cut distributions on three preferred stock funds, F&C Dynamic Pref & Income Fund (DFP), F&C Pref Securities Income (FFC), and F&C Total Return (FLC).

From Flaherty & Crumrine’s news release on the new distributions:

"The regular monthly dividend rate for DFP will be $0.155 per share, which equates to an annual dividend of $1.86 per share. This new monthly dividend represents a decrease of approximately 3.1% from the prior monthly dividend. The regular monthly dividend rate for FFC will be $0.119 per share, which equates to an annual dividend of $1.428 per share. This new monthly dividend represents a decrease of approximately 7.0% from the prior monthly dividend. The regular monthly dividend rate for FLC will be $0.126 per share, which equates to an annual dividend of $1.512 per share. This new monthly dividend represents a decrease of approximately 5.3% from the prior monthly dividend."

The market response at noon has tracked the distribution cuts:

This has dropped the Discount/Premiums of the funds as seen in the next table.

Distribution yields have dropped to under 7% for FFC and FLC and just over 7% for DFP.

Discount/Premium status has fallen as well.

FFC, which has had a premium most of the year now posts a -0.21% discount. This chart shows FLC’s premium/discount YTD through yesterday.

FFC had been adding to its premium since spring of this year. The premium has now dropped from 7.1% to 4.5%. This chart shows FFC’s premium/discount YTD through yesterday.

And DFP, which has been giving up discount since March, has moved from a -0.34% to a -0.79% discount. The YTD chart through yesterday from cefconnect:

This is the second distribution cut since December 2016 for FFC and FLC. For DFP this is its first distribution cut since its 2013 inception.

Do the distribution cuts suggest it is time to sell the funds? All three have been adding to their market gains for the year and it may be timely to take those profits and look for alternative income opportunities.

Or, do the drops open buying opportunities for new investment? CEFs often take outsized hits when distributions are cut as shareholders overreact to the cuts. Income investors can take advantage of such events to pick up funds at attractive yields and anticipate a recovery in price. Frequently the cuts drive share prices to distribution yields at or very near to the yields before the cuts, especially for funds that have been priced at a premium. Right now the yields are about 30 to 50 bps below what they were at yesterday’s prices and distributions. If the market prices continue to drop – and I’d not be surprised to see further drops next week – the distribution yields may near, or even rise, from the previous rates.

I think the funds are worth watching for further downward price moves. Especially FFC and FLC. These are solid preferred stock funds from an excellent management firm. They have been overpriced, especially FFC, but are worth owning in an income portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FLC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment professional and this article does not constitute investment advice. I am passing along the results of my research on the subject. Any investor who finds these results intriguing will certainly want to do all due diligence to determine if any security mentioned here is suitable for his or her portfolio.