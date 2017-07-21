Philip Morris Q2 Earnings Summary: What You Need To Know

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) announced 2Q17 earnings on July 20 before markets opened. I will be following Philip Morris closely in the coming quarters and providing you with detailed research. My goal is to explain important long-term trends in layman's terms.

Summary of Results

Earnings

The company announced diluted EPS of $1.14 for the most recent quarter, down year-over-year ("YoY") from $1.15. Results missed consensus estimates by a significant $0.09 per share, primarily due to foreign exchange headwinds. The following graph shows the US Dollar ("USD"), the currency in which the company reports its earnings, has been appreciating significantly against other currencies in which the company collects its revenues, leading to a material currency translation adjustment in the most recent quarter.

I do not expect the currency headwinds to subside anytime soon as the Federal Reserve has signaled a higher Federal Funds Rate in 2H17 and 2018, in effect increasing the attractiveness of the USD to international investors.

Net income for the quarter was $1.78 billion, down YoY from $1.79 billion. The decline in net income was primarily due to a significant ~$140 million YoY increase in Marketing, Administration and Research costs, partially offset by a ~$110 million YoY increase in gross profit.

Marketing spend

The company did not specifically address the significant increase in Marketing, Administration and Research costs in the earnings press release, during the earnings call, or in the earnings call presentation slides. My guess is that the increase was driven by higher marketing spend for IQOS in Japan and Europe. During the call, Adam Spielman from Citi asked management why the sequential market share gains for IQOS slowed down in several markets despite the increase in marketing spend, even though management had previously guided for acceleration when IQOS market shares reached critical points, after which word of mouth could help accelerate market share gains. I did not find management's lengthy answer was satisfactory, but I recommend you read the full exchange here (two-thirds of the way down on single-page view) and decide for yourself. This is an important consideration since the company's future growth and profitability are dependent on its ability to move its traditional cigarette customers to IQOS and other reduced-risk products ("RRPs").

I will track IQOS market share gains in the context of marketing spend in the coming quarters, as this may provide insight into IQOS' long-term profit margins.

Unit Sales

This is an important metric for long-term investors to follow as it gives insight into the company's underlying growth trends excluding changes in pricing and foreign exchange movements. Cigarette and heated tobacco unit shipments were ~200 billion, down 5.0% YoY, primarily due to a 7.5% decrease in cigarette shipment volume, partially offset by gains in heated tobacco unit sales.

As the traditional cigarette business will continue to drive the company's operating results for many quarters to come, I first look at the underlying trends in the traditional cigarette business separate from the heating tobacco segment. The following table from the company's earnings release summarizes the YoY changes:

Readers should note the double-digit decline in traditional cigarette shipments in Asia, which was partly offset by an increase in heated tobacco units volume (pointing to possible Osborne effect). Management attributed the sharp decline to the following factors (emphasis mine):

In the quarter, PMI's total shipment volume decreased by 9.8% to 63.5 billion units, mainly due to cigarette volume declines in: Indonesia; Japan; Pakistan, reflecting the impact of excise tax-driven price increases and an increase in the prevalence of illicit trade; and the Philippines; partly offset by higher heated tobacco unit volume in Japan. The decrease in cigarette shipment volume of Marlboro was mainly due to Japan, primarily reflecting outswitching to Marlboro HeatSticks, partly offset by the Philippines.

Trends that have negatively affected the company's unit volumes (such as excise tax-driven price increases and illicit trade) continue, while a possible Osborne effect of expanding heated tobacco unit sales may worsen the situation in future quarters. In addition, this special report from Reuters on Philip Morris' marketing practices in India exemplifies the regulatory headwinds the company experiences.

A positive note

Interestingly, the company's operating income from Asia surged in the quarter by 15%, excluding the unfavorable currency impact. This is important as careful analysis in the coming quarters may provide clues about the operating profitability of IQOS and other RRPs. For this quarter however management attributed the increase in operating income in Asia to "a favorable pricing variance of $128 million, driven principally by Australia, Indonesia and the Philippines. The favorable pricing variance was supported by favorable volume/mix of $144 million, predominantly driven by heated tobacco unit volume in Japan."

As the following table shows, the surge in operating income from Asia was not enough to fully offset the drops in European Union (the largest contributor to the company's bottom line) and EEMA regions, worsened by unfavorable currency translation impacts, resulting in a sequential decline in total operating income. Excluding the unfavorable currency impact, the company's operating income increased by nearly 6% YoY, which is a significant improvement from last quarter's YoY deterioration.

Financial Health

Readers who have been following me on Philip Morris know that my primary concern with the company is its risky balance sheet. You can find my previous articles on the topic by clicking on my alias at the top.

The company included in its earnings release the following table which showed higher in total debt, total debt to adjusted EBITDA, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA metrics compared to year-end levels.

As I noted in my previous articles, the company's total debt to total assets ratio has risen to very high levels, increasing the company's credit risk, even as the company's reasonable debt to cash flow metrics partially offset that risk.

Bottom Line

The company reported lower operating income primarily due to currency translation impact as well as lower contribution from the company's primary markets, partially offset by price increases in Australia, Indonesia and the Philippines, as well as higher heated tobacco sales in Japan. The company's higher ASP strategy has kept the operating income relatively flat while units sales are declining sharply across nearly all markets, as the company continues to experience headwinds from higher excise taxes and illicit trade. These trends, combined with the high debt to asset ratio, will likely cap future dividend increases for the foreseeable future, and a deterioration in future cash flows may lead to a dividend cut.

