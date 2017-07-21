athenahealth's (ATHN) CEO Jonathan Bush on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

June 21, 2017 08:00 am ET

Dana Quattrochi

Good morning and thank you for joining us. With me on the call today is Jonathan Bush, our Chief Executive Officer; Karl Stubelis, our outgoing Chief Financial Officer and Jack Kane, current member of our Board of Directors and our recently appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer. On today’s call, Jonathan will share brief highlights from the prepared remarks we published yesterday. And then we will take questions.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Jonathan Bush.

Jonathan Bush

Thank you, Dana. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us today. We achieved positive operating performance on a number of metrics this quarter and we believe athenahealth is well positioned to build on the industry leadership we’ve established and enhance the value we deliver to our shareholders.

I’ll begin today’s call with a quick look at second quarter highlights as well as briefly discussed the CFO transition before providing further details on our financial results. Turning to the quarter, athenahealth delivered a strong solid performance. Financial results were in line with our expectations and we maintained our full year guidance. We grew Q2 revenue by 15% year-over-year and improved our GAAP operating margin by 460 points and our non-GAAP operating margin by 280 points versus the prior year.

Our Net Promoter score improved sequentially for the third straight quarter to 35.2. Finally, we surpassed 100,000 healthcare providers and 98 million unique patient records on our network nationwide. This is a significant milestone and I believe it reflects the great progress we’re making towards not only building a great company but building the most universally connected healthcare network in the world.

We entered 2017 focused on four things; deepening our services, executing in the small hospital market, investing in our platform and building out nationwide connectivity for the network. We’ve taken a number of steps to deepen the services we offer client and extend the athenahealth value proposition. As planned during the quarter, we broadly launched a work reduction guarantee to the independent medical group segment. This guarantee accentuates what is unique about our cloud-based business service, business model; a model that cannot be replicated by enterprise software companies that currently dominate the healthcare IT landscape. And we look forward to seeing the results of our efforts.

In addition to deepening and expanding the services, we are getting new sources of data to eliminate duplication and manual work. During the quarter, we became the only medical records company to be designated as a CMS certified Qualified Entity or QE. This is a significant designation as it gives us unique access to the adjudicated claims for millions of Medicare beneficiaries. Our continued focus on building a scalable hospital service that will grow up market from a position of strength is bearing fruit.

Our athena1 [ph] for hospital and health systems service gained further traction in the quarter with discharged bed days up 24% sequentially to over 14,000. Furthermore, the feedback from our hospital clients continues to be positive with Net Promoter Score in our hospital segment tracking above our corporate average during the second quarter. Lastly, we took a meaningful step forward towards the delivery of our next generation platform with the acquisition of Praxify. In addition to a mobile medical records app, with advanced user experience and a machine learning engine, Praxify also brings a powerful app development platform, which we expect to use in the development of many other apps once it is completely connected with athenaNet.

I want to mention the CFO transition that we’ve announced. As you saw Karl Stubelis will be leaving athenahealth to pursue other opportunities. I would like to thank Karl for his contributions to athenahealth and wish him the very best going forward. We are pleased to Jack Kane, who has been a member of the board since 2007, has agreed to serve as Interim CFO, while we conduct a search for Karl’s successor. Prior to joining our board Jack spent 21 years as Chief Financial Officer of IDX Systems Corporation, a healthcare software technology company. Jack’s knowledge of athenahealth and his industry experience make him well suited to serve as Interim CFO, during this transition. In terms of next steps, we’ve initiated a search to identify a permanent CFO and are focused on individuals who can serve as a strong partner to the senior team and to me. And who will bring demonstrated record of operating discipline and value creating capital allocation.

Before we discuss our financial results on behalf of the board and management team, I want to thank our shareholders for their continued and constructive feedback over this last quarter.

Turning now to the details of our second quarter with trends we experienced during the first quarter on a consolidated basis. GAAP gross margin for the second quarter was 52.2% as compared to 49.3% in the second quarter last year. Our service automation rate formally referred to as non-GAAP adjusted gross margin was 64.2% for the second quarter as compared to 62.8% in the second quarter of last year. This 140 basis point improvement in our service automation rate was primarily due to leverage of people related costs. These improvements were accomplished without compromising our service expansion efforts in connection with our work reduction guarantee or other aspects of our strategic plan.

Looking below the gross margin line, our GAAP selling and marketing investment decreased by $3 million compared with the second quarter last year, due primarily to lower marketing program spent. Our GAAP research and development expense increased by $14 million over the same period last year primarily driven by our re-platforming [ph] work and investments in our hospital service. To give you some color on our cash, research and development spend year-to-date, we spent about half on core services and the remainder approximately split evenly between platform development and network services. We expect this mix to be fairly consistent for the full year. And our GAAP general and administrative expense increased by $4 million year-over-year primarily driven by consulting fees.

We generated GAAP operating income of $12 million for the second quarter compared to a GAAP operating loss of $1 million in the second quarter of last year. Our non-GAAP adjusted operating income of $36 million for the second quarter grew by 50% year-over-year. Lastly, our GAAP net income was $10 million for the second quarter or $0.24 per diluted share compared to a GAAP net loss of $2 million or $0.05 per diluted share in the second quarter last year. On a non-GAAP basis, we generated adjusted net income of $21 million for the second quarter or $0.51 per diluted share compared to $13 million or $0.34 per diluted share in the second quarter last year.

In summary, we grew revenue at a faster pace than expenses during the second quarter. The top line was up 15% while our GAAP cost of revenue increased 8% and our GAAP total operating expenses increased 11% including a 47% expansion in R&D for re-platforming [ph] and hospital expansion in that number. Turning to our financial outlook, we are reaffirming our fiscal year 2017 guidance. This year we expect GAAP revenue of $1,210 million to $1,250 million. GAAP operating income of $36 million to $46 million. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income of $120 million to $140 million and 2017 bookings of $315 million to $400 million.

In conclusion, we have continued to make progress with respect to our business objectives and we’re accomplishing this within our current financial guidance. Furthermore, our service recovery from the necessary changes we made to our medical record platform last year, is indicated by our increase in Net Promoter Score. Despite uncertainty in Washington related to healthcare over the last six months and nervousness in the provider market, we believe that healthcare providers will in fact move to the internet nonetheless and as a market leading cloud-based service in healthcare, we remain very energized by the future of athenahealth.

With that, we’re glad to take your question and I’ll now turn the call over to our conference call moderator for Q&A.

Jamie Stockton

I guess maybe just as far as the environment is concerned. I know that you and others have talked about a relatively low level of decision making that you certainly experienced in Q1 and it seems like maybe it continued in the Q2. Can you talk about are there any signs that, that’s improving in the second half maybe as we get closer to 2018 when MIPS is a reality for more physicians or maybe [indiscernible] clinical works anything, maybe the Net Promoter score improving. Anything that’s indicating the second half might be a better environment.

Jonathan Bush

Well remember the net provider ads are a combination of ads and attrition and I think I mentioned at the end of or maybe the first call or the end of last year, that when we moved the [indiscernible] of the provider base to switch to streamline even though it did improve performance 20%, it created frustration and we expected a ripple of attrition, so the ads are net of what we believe to be a temporary and directly related to last year bubble of attrition that we’ve known about.

In terms of that - there’s two pieces, are they biting and when they bite, is it our line? And the answer is they’re not biting as much. It maybe that MIPS does that, although MIPS has been largely defanged. I believe the primary thing that will get them to bite is some sort of equilibrium. Whatever it is that Washington will do, it needs to do it or not do it and agreed that it’s not going to, so that sort of heightened state of not paralysis, but sort of fight or flight can pass and people can know the environment that they’re in, is the environment that they’re going to be in and then they can play and forth.

In almost any environment, after almost any legislative decision we’re sure that that buying of athena will rise. Lastly is, when they bite, are they biting us? And yes in fact, it is been steadily improving. So this last quarter an outside consultant found that, the highest percent of all buying decisions even ones we didn’t know about went to athena in athena’s history. And internally for the ones that we knew about, we won 80% of all deals that were marked pursuit concluded during Q2, 80% of them we’ve typically been in the 70s, 80% of them went to athena and tonne of them went to - I don’t know like you guys, but we don’t want to do anything right now. 90% of them or 80% of all deals sort of stuck in and didn’t do anything, but when a decision was made, we won the highest amount ever.

So as things track here with our new leadership team, we’re expecting really good momentum and as things settle down in Washington, we’re expecting that momentum will apply to more hospitals and more practices.

Mohan Naidu

Jonathan, just to extrapolating on that one. Are you seeing any difference between different type of physicians, I guess between independent versus [indiscernible] decision making?

Jonathan Bush

Well obviously the new segment for us is the community hospital segment. We had an extraordinarily high win rate there. You look at class and folks that analyze the hospital space. They’re talking about athena, difference [ph] it’s been there for years, in terms of the number one net winner of all hospital deals in the country by deal, not by dollars of course since we target small hospitals. 24% sequential increase in discharge bed days off the athena network. So that is the biggest area for us. But I think that’s largely because we’re in the near side of the chasm. These are early adopters that are in real trouble and need something quickly. athena has no capital expenditure and handles most of the implementation as part of the fee and they need cash flow and we’re very focused on cash flow in our value prop and we’re loading [ph] that. So that’s where most of the activity is.

As you may remember, I think we’ve mentioned we’ve structured our client organization around types of groups. So there are now named every medical group in America is named to an executive at athena for sales and for account management and that is going to lead to, is already leading after initial. So life in athena is always about punctuated equilibrium. We’ve stirred things up and they’re now settling into performing at a better pace. Whether that’s moving the client base onto streamline, moving the salesforce, the named accounts that they own, whether they win or not. And hopefully you’re moving to little more profitability too.

Jeff Garro

Maybe a bit of follow-up on the hospital space. Did notice that the performance metric was a little lower and it’s indicating that was due to client’s not meaning cash flow growth or maybe a few questions on that. Would performance look difference, if we split that group in brand new and relatively more mature sides and from a billing perspective, can you walk through how much of the process athena handles versus how much legacy financial systems are still needed or how much third party service or labor components are going to be needed going forward and then just, [indiscernible] for any brief color you could provide on profitability trends for the hospital business line. Thanks.

Jonathan Bush

It’s too early for profitability. Certainly as you guys probably remember, our big strategic focal points for this year are one; deepening our services letting collectors and clinical and communicator do more work that the client was already doing and to tuck that in, using our wonderful genius with automation and injecting intelligence into the workflow to accomplish that without flipping backwards on our gross margin. And of course to execute in the hospital market. The hospital market is probably the area where our services are shallowest. There is more that we’re learning to do, to scoop more work out of the clients workflow and that’s good news for us in a way, it means that we can ease into the expense as we grow the revenue base. It also means that, we have a lot more value to bring to the table, even though our win rate is still sort of extremely high, but as we cross the chasm into more picky prospects, we have more to offer as we deepen.

In terms of the actual content of the metrics, I didn’t see any breakout, we built it in a very punishing way. So it’s not the average cash flow improvement of the client base, which is a number that looks really good and with your prospect, we might flip that into the slide as well as this metric. The number, the percent of all customers that cross over the 106% cash flow improvement threshold and that’s a much more strenuous sort of the public school, you know no child left behind concept and it means, we over invest in the weak performance. Some of those weak performers actually have really good performance before and so it’s hard to improve their cash flow, but we think that’s the right way to think about our value prop.

Overtime we’d like that to go from cash flow to profitability as we get a better picture of their expenses. As you know in the hospital business, you’ve got to do inventory management and expense management and general ledger management and we build our services out in the more coordinated way, we’ll be able to guarantee bottom line cash flow and hopefully to medical groups as well, when we extend that service. Right now that’s why, it’s not as high as you would like because it’s a very tough metric.

Michael Cherny

Jonathan, thing about the Praxify deal, you talked about how that broadened out your go-to-market strategy, as you think about the portfolio as it sits right now, particularly given the early response you’ve gotten, we can move into inpatient. How do you think about what you have now? What’s the priority from a development perspective of the R&D team? What type of holes you want to fill through acquisitions and maybe what type of holes that could be filled through the continued growth and partnerships through stuff like MDP.

Jonathan Bush

So I mean, the most strategic sort of choose to fight there at all cost, priority we have is the platform investment we’re making. So 30% of R&D is going to disentangling the Monolith that is the original athenaNet very cool to be the first internet-based business service. But it means you’re very, you’re always the oldest internet-based business service platform and we’ve seen lots of companies bobbed down and need to rebuild, Amazon, Netflix spoken to a lot of people at these companies and the one thing that they all say is, do not shy away from switching to a service-oriented architecture.

So that’s the number one and what Praxify brings among many wonderful things. Cool app and neat little artificial intelligence engine that injects dynamic advice based on the doctors assembly of his or her note. But the app foundry, the structure sort of socket into which apps can be built out of all the data in athena clinicals and collector, is a very clean and organized way to sort of containerize all future app development. That’s the number one benefit. The number two benefit is, the underlying mapping out of hospital system codes so that we can get into and interoperate at a whole new level with hospital systems. Those are structural changes that allow us to not need entire sections of the soup [ph], that is the original athenaNet.

Nicholas Jansen

I just want to talk a little bit more about the hospital segment, just in terms of you guys moving upstream to larger hospitals, as you deepen your services. What type of R&D investment from here is necessary and when do we think, we should be seeing a more alpha and beta customers on the sizable, relative to like University of Toledo, when should we start seeing more announcements on that end. Thanks.

Jonathan Bush

Yes, we’ve done a good job at migrating. We’re working, Jan [ph]. I don’t know if we’ve done yield us out, we’ve done a good job, of migrating from announcement then fulfilled company to a fulfil and then announced company and it’s not just for the game of expectations management on the street. It’s in order to ensure that we truly live our new agile development philosophy. Teams go faster overall if they are allowed to follow the trial from where they stand rather than being given a pre-supposed ending. Now we still have to put pressure on teams to deliver quickly, but I think it’s better that we not give you deadlines and that you just watch those discharge days ramp, 24% in one quarter ramping of discharge days suggest that business unit is tracking nicely. I don’t think business units like these should track too much more 100% to 200% a year in growth for scalability purposes and we’re certainly in that range.

Garen Sarafian

Congrats on becoming the only medical records company designated as CMS certified for Qualified Entity. So I’m curious, how do you think about this? Now that you have access to adjudicated claims there for Medicare patients. Is it a direct benefit in being able to sell at a more rapid click or is it more indirect and then enhancing data mining efforts or is there something often. I guess related to that is, how much farther ahead do you think you are in terms of other vendors catching up between the status so I guess, how much of window of opportunity, is this?

Jonathan Bush

There are two opportunities, right. One is, the tactical operational opportunity to improve the experience, the medical records and the others, of course the extraordinary data asset that we’re sitting on and as yet, not yet monetizing. So on the first one, medical records today no matter how well they’re designed are a pain. And the reason is because someone else designed them for reporting things that do not affect the quality of care and they largely require 95% of the information in them to be entered by the user, as a society, we’re used to the idea that you open it up and there is something in there that you didn’t type. This is why the person at health record attempts in the past and failed. The idea of an app that you open up and type in, I have cancer and then you close the app, and open it up again to find out that you have cancer. It’s just not compelling. So the ability for athena to crawl the larger healthcare continuum and find information about patient, so that doctors don’t duplicate and so that they know what they’re doing, when the patient arrives and so that they give a compelling experience to the patient, is a breakthrough, that athena will be the only company with an EMR that actually has medical records in it, before you type them in is a fundamental tactical advantage. And it’s not just QE, it’s all the commercial payers that have agreed to give us paid claims data without the prices on them, so that they can still be strategic I guess in their financial role. But also admission discharges the work that we’ve been able to start after the healthcare tours after connecting to all of the care everywhere installed base of epic. 45% of the Cerner install base, pulling medical records as patients with them show up in athena practices to create a consolidated amalgamated picture of the clinical experience of that patient, before the doctor has to sit there with a clipboard and recreate it for memory, that’s a huge tactical advantage. It changes the fundamental definition of what a medical records company is. It goes from a noun to a verb. We’re a medical record crawler. We’re not a medical record box.

The second asset, of course that you mentioned is the data asset. If you think about the value of data, it’s how much do you have, how close is that assets to the patient, to the consumer and how actionable is your position in the continuum of care. We have a 98 million patient records, we now have the ability of filling things about those records from the larger environment of hospitals and payers, we have them in the actual exam room in the moment of care and largely leaning towards the primary care of end of the ambulatory setting, so size, proximity to the patient and positioning for action. We’re very excited about the potential of the data asset [indiscernible].

Sean Dodge

Jonathan, last quarter you mentioned electronic data interchanges one of the bigger impediments to quicker hospital implementation that you’re working to scale the way you handle that. Can you give us some update there on implementation speed? Have you been able to make much progress or do you see an inflection there soon?

Jonathan Bush

Like re-platforming [ph] electronic data interchange is one of those sort of temporary headwinds that we must push through in order to complete this sort of platform company journey. It is much harder work to do in the old athenaNet than in the new athenaNet. So the idea of one of the many micro services that the platform team is building, are about six big ones that we’re working on right now is called H objects [ph] and there is another one called exchange, athena exchange. These are assets that dynamically map to other systems to eliminate the very brittle hand coating of HL7 interfaces that need to build to athena. There is much more we can do on top of that, dynamically enrolling doctors without all the forms that lot of the labs require from a pre-internet era. So there is a lot of headwind there. There has been improvement in the work and probably more importantly to your fundamental part of your question.

We’ve done good work, adding a prioritization layer so that implementations are less encumbered by electronic data interchange. It is still the case particularly in our community hospital segment. That hospitals will show up at the door with lab systems written before my children were before and someday we’ll get the courage to say, here’s the app store buy any of these lab systems, we’ll pay but we’re not connecting to that MUMPS based museum piece. That is not the case today. Today we still after trying to talk them out of it. We’ll build a brittle not reusable connection in order to help them get on to the network, that will morph over time. I don’t know how we report implementation cycle times for the hospital segment. But they’re six to eight months and they are improving, both the capability and the control, the consistency of that group is improving on or ahead of schedule despite the headwinds of EDI.

David Grossman

So Jonathan, you saw pretty significant sequential growth in collections per provider and it looks like it’s the largest sequential increase in a couple of years. So I recall you talk about it being depressed last quarter, so if I have that naturally. Can you provide any incremental insight into what maybe drive about and also, the - and how we should expect that metric to trend, little closer to year.

Jonathan Bush

So I don’t think we saw, we’re all scrambling looking for numbers that mapped to what you’re saying here. Collection for provider is inline, it was, as you know we got very surprised by collections per provider in Q1. My favorite argument is that people were in the middle of that period there in the heat of the congressional debate literally avoiding the doctor for fear of discovering a pre-existing condition, which was quite a shock. But yes, not 0.4% increase in collections per provider. I don’t know that that’s, sorry collections per visit and down 1.5% collections per provider. I don’t know.

Dana Quattrochi

We can follow-up with you.

Jonathan Bush

Can we follow-up with you, we’re looking for what you’re seeing. I think in the script I said, it’s actually kind of going to stay down and flat, like this was going to be worse year than last year. So I’m just - we’ll follow-up offline. Sorry for, not getting your question right.

Sean W. Wieland

So a follow-up on the CMS certified Quality Entity program. What’s the timeline for the national footprint here to get all 50 states? I just want to confirm, you’re getting AB, part A, part B and part D claims. There is some limitations with respect to this program and I want to just understand how you intend to navigate around those.

Jonathan Bush

Well the primary limitation was getting through the application process, a 700-page application process, 650 pages of which had nothing to do with our intended use, but each time we had to explain in chapter and verse, why it was okay that, that’s not what we were going to do with the data. Operationally, they would like to have some work on 10% of the patients in a state before they give us a state. They used to say, we needed a 100% of the data on 10%, which no one will ever have, which would mean no one would ever be one and say what you want about the Trump Administration they did realize that was ludicrous and changed, they have administrative leeway to make that change and they did, so that we could get going. So it’s 10% of all states where we have 10%. All states we have 10% or more of something on a patient which is the majority of states at this point. Half the states? Half the states. And as we continue to grow, we expect to cross the line.

Operationalization [ph] is really tough. CMS, for all the last 10 years, sort of [indiscernible] is all I kept thinking. With all these mandates we’re reporting, whether is meaningful use or [indiscernible]. The government is on some very tired systems, so are the contractors. We understand that the way we will receive this data, is they will send us a drive in a padded envelop by certified mail. We have people on eBay now looking for machines that can receive this drive. It hasn’t begun yet. So they’re still. We don’t know, if it’s weeks or months of preparation with CMS. They’re earnestly trying, it’s just that they’re truly not kitted out to obey this law.

Robert Jones

I guess Jonathan, just thinking about the population health segment, can you share any highlights or metrics you’re seeing with some of the larger beta clients like Dignity and Providence. And is there any more now that you’ve more experience is there anything more specific within areas within population health that you guys think, you would focus more on.

Jonathan Bush

Yes, the population health client base breaks into the legacy population health client base and new population health client base. The legacy base had the entrepreneur who ran the company we bought, who is a genius wisely shape shifted his product to 50 individual needs of each client and they are uniformly kind of remain in kind of marriage counselling with us on, but you said and I said. The folks that have been sold since the repackaging of about end of ‘15, operate very well. They know what they were getting, they get what they were getting. They can’t custom make it, but what we make for them is profoundly useful and scores of that subset of the client base are very high.

The number one obstacle to well, the one and two obstacles to performance from here on population health are a deeper integration with the clinical record. So that it feels like you’re on one system. So the care manager dashboard functionality popping up inside the encounter of each of the different user types on athena is not yet accomplished. We are on it and will be releasing the first really big first step of that, towards the end of this year. The other is making sure that the product is packaged not just for patients who are at risk. Population health is, population surveillance outreach, population engagement, population love and every health system needs to find out what population think of them as a prospective provider of choice and love on them in a digital continuous way, rather than waiting for them to be the path to the hospital parking garage.

And so as we get our population health clients to agree to that approach, we get a much bigger bite of their patient population and get much more traction. We’re very excited about it, in that context because even though the concept of population health is on pause in Washington. It’s clear that every health system in the country, every medical - in the country wants to have a continuous and meaningful relationship with patients both in and out of the exam room.

David Larsen

Last quarter you talked a bit about higher cost, high debt. Sales promotions and for lives and training and support. It looks like on a sequential basis, your cost actually improved fairly significantly. Jonathan any thoughts around cost trend expectations going forward. Focus on growth and operating income and then any other color you can give on the work reduction guarantees that you I think start to deploy the ship. Thanks.

Jonathan Bush

Given that the fish, we’re not biting at the - in the second quarter. We decided not to throw dynamite in the pond to make them bite and pulled back on some of the, sort of bleeding edge expenses that we were incurring on the marketing side. It also helps with close rate. The larger cost trend will revert back over time, but we’re sticking with our guidance to you for now.

Ross Muken

Can you just talk a bit, given the CFO transition about sort of the type of candidate that would sort of fit well within the organization and sort of the attributes of what you think, someone needs to bring to the table just sort of enhance what’s already been obviously a very successful commercial company.

Jonathan Bush

We’re looking for, I believe we mentioned. We’re looking for a strategic partner to meet. I need someone who is up here, not just not afraid of me. Karl certainly is, definitely not afraid of me or anything. But somebody who can both likes to and is able to debate investment choices in order to prioritize and that means, really not just run the financials, not just run the accounting, but really run the ROI on every project at athenahealth and be the person that needs to have every piece of work, whether it’s a Scrum team or a celebration or a building or a training program have the value proven and will stick around to see, if that value actually comes to fruition. These people exists, lots and lots of companies deploy the agile framework and the CFO really plays kind of COO role, I look at the way, I read Microsoft’s good news recently related to its movement to the clouds. The way that CFO kind of is the portfolio manager of this migration of this metamorphosis from a software company to a cloud company. We’re lucky, we get to start as a cloud company, but we have to do our own metamorphosis. That’s the kind of CFO that we’ve decided we need to invest in, notwithstanding Karl’s excellent financial controls and accounting management capabilities. So it’s plus and, is what we’re after.

Stephanie Davis

So could you talk to any initial thoughts on the internal review you’ve been conducting and any broad timelines, seems like half of it is reviewed.

Jonathan Bush

As I said in the script, we have really appreciated conversations with all of our investors over the course of the quarter and we continue to appreciate that and the board is been directly involved in lot of those as well. It’s been cool. Very lucky company to have, 10 really great, wise, investors that own 90% of the company. And as the board gets their thoughts around it, we’ll be sure to share.

Matthew Gillmor

I want to get an update on the network services business. I believe the focus this year was on the national calendar on the patient index. Can you maybe just update us on the progress for those aspects and what are some of the key goals you’re looking for the business this year?

Jonathan Bush

Yes, so the network service is the two big network services of the position channel and the patient channel. Obviously we’re blessed to have Epocrates as our physician channel, we’re re-platforming Epocrates which is when we should have done from day one and now the progress is good there. And on the patient channel, which we also call athenaWell, there is been great traction, primary used case for it. Today is nearly the population health client base, overtime we want that to be a service, that’s native to everything that we do. We do still expect to have some alpha work on calendar out in market, this year. But at the end I believe 1711 is the first release that national calendar asset will be in play.

Sandy Draper

Just maybe a more color Jonathan on the comment about the service automation rate. You said you got some leverage and people cost - I’m just wondering is that happening because between the streamline - well so maybe somewhat transitioning, mostly behind you and so you’re able to not have to put the people or other cost there. I’m just trying to understand exactly what drove that leverage, as where is it just the function of the cost stayed the same, but you got more revenue per client and so you thought normalized leverage there.

Jonathan Bush

It is absolutely the case at getting streamlined behind us and it is largely behind us, has been enormous boon for R&D, energy, as well as emotional energy at athenahealth and those teams now being able to get into clinical inbox. One of the goals is task inflow, clinical task inflow and they’re on plan, 101% of plan, finding clinical inbox tasks that we can artificially intelligently do for the doctor in a way, that the doctor appreciates and doesn’t get in the way of her duties, that kind of thing is starting to kick off. It’s good for the value of the product. It makes the total cost of ownership case more powerful, but it’s also good for our margin, there’s less customer service call, less training, less surface area for the customer to see and maintain. And that work is tracking well. There is also just the regular growth over the top of the fixed cost aspects of the businesses.

Dana Quattrochi

Yes, another driver and I think it’s important for our investors to understand that. On our corporate score card, we’re holding ourselves accountable to our original budget, so the financial component of the score card, you will see be below 100%, every quarter and for the full year and the major driver. One of the major drivers of lower direct costs this quarter, is that we do have a lower bonus accrual because we do expect to pay below 100%, this year.

Gene Mannheimer

What is some of the functionality used you’ll need to complete on the hospital side to kind of move you away from that shallow end you mentioned and to a more a comprehensive set of services there. Thanks.

Jonathan Bush

Well, there is two dimensions, right. One is modalities - we don’t do dietary, we don’t do chemo therapy or any kind of drug compounding. We’re just working on surgery, almost done with surgery. Finished emergency room a little while ago, but then there is also what I would call sort of user scale meaning at a hospital with an average daily census of 10 people, the largest number of items on a dropdown list is 10. Whereas if you’re doing med administration for hundreds of people across multiples of nurses they’re on duty, you have a different sort of user experience to design. The right way to do it at athena is channel right, to get the base user experience right and then left on task allocation and task management, lots, lots more reporting both dash boarding and sort of management reporting needed as you get larger.

And our thought is, agile, keep making the list and then working the backlog and making the list and then working the backlog as you move upmarket. We don’t - a very large percent of hundred bed hospitals are already in market for the team, as we sit today based on what systems they’re on, what functionalities they’d lose, as they switch and it just gradually. I wouldn’t think of it as there is a day where all of sudden where I mean, [indiscernible] where we’ll wake up all number of beds are in play, but it’s happening in a more gradual way based on those two things. Adding few modalities, but much more adding the depth of workflow, depth of user experience for high volume.

Dana Quattrochi

Just wanted to provide a little context on David Grossman’s question on the collections per provider. So it is up 5% from Q1 to Q2, but it’s in line with what we had expected and what we typically see from seasonally trends Q1 to Q2. So we typically see the 3% to 5% sequential listing collections per provider. I also think it’s important for Wall Street to understand that our collections that we do report every quarter include both hospital and ambulatory client collection. So those are just two things to keep in mind.

Jonathan Bush

I think I ended the last call by saying that metamorphosis is hard and I’ve been doing a lot of thinking about metamorphosis. Even to the point where a good friend was making me read Stephen Jay Gould’s work on Punctuated Equilibrium and how all species that kind of make it between generations go through a crisis of some kind of and spike in terms of their evolution rather than the old phyletic gradualism, which everybody on Wall Street would like, which is sort of a gradual steady line up into the right.

The nature of our business the recurring revenue nature of our business has allowed us to put forward a surface of gradual improvement. But the truth is, life at athena it works that way. There is hard work through a crisis to build something that’s powerful and new that then gets to ride for a while. Today we’ve got our platform work that is at intense crisis level of reconstruction. We’ve got our EDI work to try to get that initial layer of connectivity across the continuum. We’ve got our hospital work getting a new set of modalities into athenaNet. All of those things are going well. We also have a new orientation towards the assets and financial performance of the company learning to think about cash flow as well as growth. This stuff is good for us. It is hard and it is exciting. Thank you guys very much for studying the story.

