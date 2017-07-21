Volatility Collapses To Decade Lows: Time For An Unconventional Opportunity?



When the Last Bear Turns Bullish it May be Time to Start Taking Profits



iPath S&P 500 VIX ST Futures ETN (VXX), a popular exchange trade note that provides exposure to VIX short-term futures, has declined 10 straight sessions and is now down approximately 17% over that same time frame. Perhaps more importantly, the VIX, the underlying instrument which influences price action in the VXX has now closed below 10 for six sessions in a row, the longest streak on record. This unprecedented absence of volatility and complacency appears to indicate that an increasingly high percentage of market participants are expecting equity markets to remain calm and keep drifting higher. However, mounting deteriorating economic data, high equity valuations, increasing political and geopolitical uncertainty, as well as a raising rate environment could provide a perfect storm scenario that may propel volatility, and thus VXX significantly higher in the near term.



VXX at a Glance



VXX is designed to provide access to S&P 500 volatility through CBOE Volatility Index (The VIX Index) futures. The ETN offers exposure to a daily rolling long position in the first and second month VIX futures contracts and reflects market participants’ views of the future direction of the VIX index at the time of expiration of the VIX futures contracts comprising the Index. An important note to make is that due to a phenomenon known as contango VXX decays heavily over time. Contango occurs during relatively calm market periods when first month VIX futures trade higher than second month VIX futures.



Leading Bellwether Economic Data



Key economic bellwethers have been sounding alarm bells as of late. In particular, auto sales have been extremely weak, and June was no exception, with car sales down 2% yoy, the sixth straight down month. Total auto loans are now towering at nearly $1.2 trillion, the highest amount on record. The previous cycle peak was in 2005 when car loans totaled approximately $825 billion. The main reasons behind the distinctive rise in auto debt are easy credit standards, deep discounts and a subprime auto loan market that has been expanding rapidly in recent years. Yet, car sales are still down for a sixth straight month, not an encouraging signal as auto sales are a prominent leading indicator concerning the well being of the U.S consumer and the economy.





Amazon Revolution



It is no secret that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and other e-commerce players have been eating the lunch of traditional retailers. In fact, job cuts are surging in the retail and auto industries, down approximately 50,000 in May alone. Many of the unemployed people from these vacancies are not likely to find high quality full-time work in the immediate future and this troubling trend seems to be intensifying. The aftermath of the carnage in retail will likely cause higher unemployment, and increased volatility. Moreover, June’s non-farm payroll report showed that unemployment ticked up to 4.4% from an estimated 4.3%, a trend likely to continue in future months.



Equity Valuations



The Schiller P/E is now decisively over 30 for the first time since the dotcom bubble. The median average is just half, roughly 16. Furthermore, the S&P 500’s P/E is over 26 when the median average is just slightly above 14. Perhaps most troubling is the all-time high price to sales ratio which is at 2.15, indicating that equity prices are appreciating increasingly fast in relation to company’s revenues. In addition, most major market indexes are at or near all-time highs, are looking increasingly vulnerable, and could be facing imminent corrections which would propel volatility and the VXX ETN much higher.





Further Political Setbacks Likely in Face of Huge Surges in Market Averages



Major market indexes have appreciated significantly in the last 18 months. Some of the numbers from the lows of February 2016 are mind numbing:



Nasdaq 100: up 53%

Russell 2000: up 55%

DJIA: up 40%

S&P 500: up 35%



Much of the gains came following the election of President Donald J. Trump and the expectations concerning fiscal stimulus pertaining to healthcare, infrastructure, and tax reform. However, after more than six months in office Trump has not been successful in introducing any of the big fiscal reforms he promised. Furthermore, after suffering multiple defeats on his healthcare bill it is becoming clear just how uncooperative members of Congress are being toward he new president’s initiatives. Many political and financial experts are beginning to doubt that Trump’s most instrumental initiative, significant tax reform, will be able to pass in Congress. The absence of such initiatives that the market appears to have priced in as a near certainty could add fuel to the upcoming volatility storm.



Possibility of Geopolitical Shocks May Cause Surge in VIX



Sometimes unforeseen geopolitical events occur, which cause equities to fall and volatility to surge. However, this time the event could be right there in front of us. North Korea is still testing nuclear missiles, and the regime upped the ante over the fourth of July holiday by testing an ICBM, which could in theory reach parts of the U.S. This provocation could in turn lead to a preemptive strike by the U.S. military. It has been expressed numerous times by Donald Trump and top military commanders that this type of irresponsible behavior is unacceptable to the U.S. and its allies.



Diplomacy appears to have failed, and it seems that a conventional U.S. military strike is now a distinct possibility. This would unquestionably create chaos in the region and would send volatility and VXX significantly higher. Donald Trump had no problem striking the Syrian government with numerous Tomahawk missiles and has said that a major conflict with North Korea is very, very possible.





The Fed



The FOMC seemed to have no trouble raising rates during their June meeting despite slowing inflation and worsening economic data. In addition, Yellen struck a particularly hawkish note during the conference following the decision. This caught some investors off guard and caused brief selloffs in equities and commodities as the dollar briefly strengthened.



However, since then we have seen a reversal in this trade as the dollar is now trading at multi-month lows and stocks are at all-time highs once again. The question is how long will this trade last? The CME Fed Watch Tool is predicting that the chance for an additional rate hike this year sits at around 50%. Nevertheless, judging by the Fed’s tone the likelihood of an additional rate hike may be greater, and the current trade could reverse itself at any moment. Once the market feels that the odds of a future rate hike are more prevalent a spike in volatility is extremely likely.



The Takeaway



In conclusion, it appears that the record low volatility and complacency may not be warranted now, and could be occurring because nearly everyone is on the same side of a very popular trade. An overwhelming amount of market participants believe that equities have nowhere to go but up, even with mounting deteriorating economic data, high equity valuations, increasing political and geopolitical uncertainty, as well as a raising rate environment. This undoubtedly is a dangerous scenario, and is indicative of a major correction on the horizon which could cause VXX to surge significantly from current levels. We believe it is possible to see a gain of 30%-50% in VXX over the next six-week period as we expect a 5%-10% market correction to take place.



Important note: due to the nature of the underlying ETN to decay significantly overtime it is imperative to book quick profits in this name, as this trading instrument does not make for a good long-term investment, except for in times of prolonged elevated volatility.





