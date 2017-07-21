Novartis's Q2 Results: Encouraging Signals Fully Reflected In Valuation

With the stock still trading at premium to its 5 year average historical P/E, I would remain on the sidelines for this name.

On July 18, 2017, Novartis (NYSE:NVS) reported better-than-expected Q2 2017 results, fueled by solid performance from the key growth drivers in the Pharmaceutical Division and some encouraging improvements for Alcon.

The stock closed up less than 1% given the positive performance in the previous weeks.

Q2 2017 results

Novartis reported Q2/2017 sales of $12.2B, 1% ahead of consensus expectation, while EPS of $1.22 were 3% higher than consensus, driven by stronger operative leverage for the Pharma Division.

FY 17 guidance has been reiterated, as expected, but the guidance for Alcon was raised to low single digit sales growth (vs. flat to low single digit growth), suggesting higher confidence of the company in a successful turnaround of this division.

Main takeaways from the quarter

The corporate signals from the Q2 2017 results have been positive, compared to my previous issues related to Cosentyx, Entresto and Alcon, but on the other hand I think the valuation of the company has already reflected the recent positive newsflow. The main takeaways from this quarter have been:

The performance of the key growth drivers of Novartis in the Pharmaceutical division has been really strong in Q2/2017. Cosentyx sales were $490M, 4% above consensus, driven by a strong performance in all indications (psoriasis, PsA and AS). I still believe that the market is too bullish about the long term opportunity for Cosentyx, because the psoriasis market is likely to become increasingly crowded over the next couple of years. Entresto sales in hearth failure were $110M, 5% above consensus, driven by improved access in US and strong ex-US performance. This performance has been helpful to reassure investors about their ability to achieve the guidance for this drug of $500M of sales by year end. On the other side, Kisqali sales in breast cancer were only $8M in the first quarter after launch. I still believe that the opportunity for Novartis in this therapeutic area will be smaller than expected by the street given the weak label of the drug and the tough competition in this space.

Thus, as summarized by the following slide, in Q2/2017 Novartis achieved a good sales performance in all therapeutic areas in which they operate.

The best news for Novartis’ investors during Q2 2017 has been related to the pharmaceutical pipeline. In fact, Novartis has announced two important positive pipeline readouts in June 2017.

On 20 June 2017, Novartis has announced that RTH258 has achieved the primary endpoint in its Phase III trial for neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD). In fact, according to a press release from Novartis:

RTH258 demonstrated long-lasting efficacy versus aflibercept dosed every eight weeks. A majority of patients, 57% (NASDAQ:HAWK) and 52% (HARRIER), were maintained exclusively on a q12w (every 12 week) interval immediately following the loading phase through week 48.

In addition to that, on 22 June 2017, Novartis has announced that ACZ885 has achieved the primary endpoint in its Phase III trial, showing to be able to reduce CV risk in people with a prior heart attack and inflammatory atherosclerosis.

In fact, according to a press release from Novartis:

The CANTOS study met the primary endpoint, demonstrating that when used in combination with standard of care ACZ885 reduces the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (OTCQX:MACE), a composite of cardiovascular death, non-fatal myocardial infarction and non-fatal stroke, in patients with a prior heart attack and inflammatory atherosclerosis. The full data from the study will be submitted for presentation at a medical congress and for peer reviewed publication later this year.

These two positive news confirmed that the R&D engine of Novartis is one of the most brilliant and productive one in the Pharmaceutical space, but it’s also worth noting that Novartis’ management suggested that it’s too early to assess how big it could be the opportunity for ACZ885 because they have still to analyze the full dataset from the CANTOS clinical trial.

On CANTOS, I think on lessons learned, I think we're being appropriately reflective on the data and we'll get more of a bit, as I said, at ESC. The sub-groups and the pre-specified secondary endpoints are coming into the dialog as much driven by payors frankly, and patient need is as much by ourselves. And so, I think we want to see the data. We want to see the value proposition, because when we look at recent cardiovascular launches quite across the industry, that's where payors have taken it into more specific groups. So, we're open-minded, clearly, on the opportunity, but we do need to make sure that we have the right value for the right patient group and more to follow after ESC.

Related to the other two divisions, Novartis reported strong results for Alcon and a weak performance for Sandoz. Alcon sales were $1.52B, 1% above consensus, driven by a strong performance in both segments after a long period of time (surgical, ioL and Vision Care). The profitability has been still depressed at 13.9% of ebit margin, but the company seems confident that 2017 will be the trough year in terms of profitability. Sandoz sales were $2.45B, 3% below consensus driven by a good volume dynamics which has been more than compensated by dramatic pricing erosion, especially in US.

Multiples Comparison

Lastly, Novartis has traded historically at 15.3x NYM (next twelve months) P/E, which was substantially in line with the diversified biopharma group. Today, Novartis is trading at a premium to 5 years average historical P/E on an absolute and relative basis, as shown by the following analysis.

In particular, the stock is trading at 17.0 NTM (next twelve months) P/E, which is at 12% premium to its historical P/E valuation, and it’s also trading at 6% of premium vs. peers.

Conclusion

The key investor takeaway is that the corporate signals have been strong, with some positive messages related to Pharmaceutical and Alcon franchises and some positive development related to the pipeline. Despite that, with the stock trading at premium to 5 years average historical P/E and to the peers, I believe that the current stock price fully reflects the future opportunities for the company and I would remain on the sidelines.

