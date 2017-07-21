Kinder Morgan's Dividend Hike Is Sustainable

A lot of investors still do not believe that this is actually going to happen.

Now that a dividend increase has been announced by Kinder Morgan (KMI), many investors are questioning the sustainability of it or simply do not believe that it will happen. This pessimism results from the previous dividend cut in 2015 that caused many losses. I will show why I believe these concerns are not necessary and why the announcement proves that the business is turning around.

Dividend raise

In March, I discussed Kinder Morgan’s dividend in my article “Kinder Morgan: A 50% Dividend Raise Is Close.” The main reason for this title and thesis was the success management had after cutting its dividend in 2015. The cut was necessary after a disappointing acquisition and falling energy prices. Capex was lowered, which, in combination with the dividend cut, resulted in improved cash flows. Eventually, management was even able to reduce the amount of debt on the balance sheet. The excess cash flows led me to believe that a 50% dividend raise was a realistic assumption. And although management was not that specific, they too mentioned an increasing dividend for 2018.

Now management announced that it would raise dividends by 60% for 2018 after seeing revenue grow 7.1% yoy, landing the annual dividend at $0.80 per share. At the time of the announcement, a dividend of $0.80 per share would result in a yield of 4%. After the first hike, it expects to raise dividends to $1.00 by 2019, and $1.25 by 2020. The great thing about this is that dividends can be paid by the DCF.

Share buyback

Not just dividend hikes have been announced, but also a massive stock repurchase program. Approximately 5% of the current market cap, or $2 bln, can now be spent on repurchasing shares. This is a good move in my opinion. Kinder Morgan’s outstanding shares have increased significantly since 2014:

This means that the significant dividend increases that are on the horizon will cost a lot of money. Buying back shares can ease the cash outflow over a longer period.

A lack of trust among investors

Despite the proven ability to actually pay for the upcoming dividend increase, there are still many investors that are skeptical when it comes to the increase of the dividends. They simply do not trust Kinder Morgan’s management. For most of these people, they will have to see the increased dividend before they believe it. But by then the stock could have already surged.

I believe that there are still too many pessimists when it comes to Kinder Morgan. A main argument of these pessimists is that the energy market is still struggling. There is still a strong debate ongoing about whether supply and demand will rebalance or if we will see another downfall of energy prices. The people with bearish views on Kinder Morgan often cite another downfall of the energy prices as a reason why this company will not be able to recover or raise its dividend without hurting its balance sheet too much.

Dividends can be paid easily

These concerns are unnecessary. For the most part, cash generated by Kinder Morgan is fee-based, which means fluctuations in commodity prices do not have a direct negative effect. The most sensitive segment to price fluctuations is the CO2 segment, but management stated that they have already hedged the majority of the next twelve months' oil and NGL production. Because of the precautions, for 2017, management believes that every $1 per barrel the WTI price changes from $53, it will affect DCF by $6 mln. Every $0.10 MMBtu change of the natural gas price from $3 has an effect on the DCF of $1 mln. I do not expect this to pose problems this year as natural gas is trading above $3. Also, the WTI crude oil has to decline significantly to get the company in any real trouble, as is evident from the DCF I discuss later on.

After 2017 I expect the downside in energy market to be limited due to the ongoing battle between OPEC (and certain Non-Opec) countries and US producers. Those that want to see energy prices rise are very dedicated as their economies depend on this succeeding. This will limit downside and cause potential upside. At the same time US companies see this as an opportunity to produce even more. Therefore I believe these two will more or less keep energy prices from fluctuating too heavily.

The company’s DCF has been doing well for a while now. Just last quarter the company generated $1,022 mln in DCF. After subtracting the current $0.125 quarterly dividend there would still remain a DCF of $740 mln. For the full year, a DCF of $4.46 bln or $1.99 per share is expected by management. The $0.50 dividend can thus easily be paid by this. Even the upcoming 60% dividend increase would be far from a problem. In management’s own words:

Importantly, these steps to return value to our shareholders will not come at the detriment of our balance sheet. In fact, we expect to continue to fund all growth capital through operating cash flows with no need for external funding for growth capital at KMI.

This is a clear statement that management is seeing clear improvements in its business and expects to be able to fund everything without issuing additional debt.

Higher backlog

The company’s backlog has also seen a welcome increase sequentially. The current project backlog stands at $12.2 bln, up 0.5 bln from the first quarter, primarily thanks to additions in the Natural Gas and CO2 segments. This is a welcome change as the backlog was declining previously. This could indicate that its future revenues will increase even more.

Improving balance sheet health

While raising its dividends and focusing on returning value to shareholders, Kinder Morgan is also still focused on its balance sheet. It has been working on getting its debt to a lower level and has been seeing progress. The company currently has 37.1 bln on its balance sheet compared to $43.6 bln a year earlier. Because of the expectations that both dividends and CAPEX can be funded by operating cash flow, it will be very unlikely that we will see the debt increase. The Debt/EBITDA is also expected to improve more than expected this year. At first, management expected to end this year with a Debt/EBITDA of 5.4, but now this outlook has improved to 5.2 with the goal to bring this down further to 5.0.

The company’s debt profile keeps improving. Below you can see a list of the maturities of debt as of December 2016 from the 10-K for FY 2016.

Since then management has been able to lower debt by $1.56 bln. The large decline of debt since 2015 is thanks to better financial results, an IPO, and sales of certain assets. The most significant part of debt is due to mature after 2021. Before that, the amount of debt maturing annually seems manageable, either by paying it off or by paying of a part of it and refinancing the rest. Therefore I do not see the high debt load on the balance sheet as a problem to the upcoming dividend raise.

Conclusion

Kinder Morgan has been focused on turning around. The announced dividend raise (or raises) and the sustainability of these future dividends show us that management has been successful in their efforts to turn the company around since the downfall. Investors reacted with joy to the news, sending the stock 7% higher the next day. But despite optimism being more widespread, there are still plenty of investors who do not believe that the dividend increases will ever happen. This presents yet another opportunity for when management actually implements the dividend increases.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KMI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you liked this article, please click "follow" for more.