Kimberly-Clark de México's (KCDMF) CEO Pablo González on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kimberly-Clark de México (OTCPK:KCDMF) Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call July 20, 2017 9:30 AM ET

Executives

Pablo González - Chief Executive Officer

Xavier Cortés Lascurain - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Joseph Giordano - JPMorgan

Robert Ford - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Gustavo Oliveira - UBS

Alex Robarts - Citi

Jose Yordan - Deutsche Bank

Luis Willard - GBM

Mohammed Amid - FGP investment

Operator

It is now my pleasure to turn this conference over to Pablo Gonzále. Mr. Gonzále, you may begin.

Pablo González

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for attending the call. Let me start with some comments on our second quarter results. As expected, it was another challenging quarter for Kimberly-Clarke de Mexico. We were able to maintain solid top-line growth, but our cost structure and margins remain under pressure.

On the top line, volume growth has lowed in our categories and we face a challenging retail and competitive environment. In addition, we were impacted by actions in the retail trade to reduce inventories. In spite of all these, our price and mix efforts, together with volume growth, resulted in our top line growing high single digits and expanding for the 11th consecutive quarter, as we posted all-time record sales.

On the cost side, we experienced significant increases in raw material and energy prices, which, including the negatives effects of the accumulated peso depreciation, had important impacts on our margins. These impacts were partially offset by higher prices, better mix and more efficient operations as well as by the positive results of our cost reduction program. So we maintain momentum on top line, and our brands and market positions are solid, but operating and EBITDA margins decreased mostly as a consequence of the exchange rate, raw material and energy cost effects.

Let me pass it on to Xavier to provide some more details.

Xavier Cortés Lascurain

Good morning. During the quarter, our sales amounted to MXN 9.6 billion, a 9% increase versus the second quarter of 2016. Volume grew 2%, while price and mix were 7% higher. Consumer product sales were 9% higher, and away-from-home products grew 19%. Export sales, however, decreased by 7% with less tissue available for export.

Cost of goods sold increased 15%. Costs were negatively impacted by the continued significant price increases in most of raw materials, which were for the most part higher than anticipated. The whole industry around the world was surprised [indiscernible] (02:49) stronger than expected price increases.

Prices of virgin and recycled fibers and polymers were much higher, and super absorbent were also higher in dollars versus last year. Electricity and gas prices in pesos were 50% higher than the second quarter of 2016. These conditions impacted the US-dollar-denominated raw materials and translated into even stronger increases in pesos, as the peso dollar exchange rate during the quarter on average was still 6% higher than the previous year.

Also, the higher first quarter exchange rate still had an impact on our cost of goods sold due to the inventories turnover cycle. On the positive side, our cost reduction program continued to yield very good returns. The amount of savings generated in the quarter amounted to approximately MXN 250 million. The gross profit margin was 35.4% for the quarter. This was 370 basis points lower than last year and 10 basis points less sequentially.

SG&A growth of 15% reflects increased distribution expenses and the consolidation of the 4e. Distribution expenses were affected by higher fuel prices as well as investments to improve our supply chain. The comparison is also affected negatively by the divesture of some property, which was included as other income last year, reducing net SG&A. Operating profit decreased by 12.6%, and the operating margin was 18.7%.

During the quarter, we generated MXN 2.2 billion of EBITDA, a 10% decrease, and EBITDA margin was 23%. Cost of financing increased by MXN 124 million, as last year we have higher peso exchange rate gain. Also, net interest expense increased because we had more debt and because of significantly higher interest rates. In consequence, net income for the quarter was MXN 1 billion, a 21% reduction. Finally, earnings per share were MXN 0.33.

With that, let met turn it over to Pablo.

Pablo González

As anticipated, 2017 is proving to be a very challenging year on many fronts for KCM. With respect to the economy, most economists project average GDP growth of under a 2% for the year, better than anticipated at the start of the year but still not as robust and broad-based as needed. For export, private consumption, although still growing, has slowed down. Formal job creation has been very strong, but inflation has increased sharply as prices reflect the strong from peso devaluation that occurred late last year and at the beginning of 2017. Also, energy and gasoline prices in pesos shot up.

On the positive side, remittance has continued to grow and translate into more pesos. Tourism revenue is up strongly. Oil prices are more stable. Homebuilding continues to grow. And credit continues to support the economy. Under this scenario, volume has lowed in our categories, but prices and mix have fueled growth. Because of the inflation impact, this strength might carry on. Also, the trade focus on reducing inventories may have further impact on sell-in versus sell-out.

With respect to raw materials, the year is confronting us with additional challenges posed by the continued and significant price increases. Industry projections indicate that pries are reaching a peak, but they are not expected to come down at the later in the year. Also, in the past months, the peso has recovered, but the aggregate depreciation over the past three years is very significant and the currency still faces a scenario of big uncertainty and volatility. Accordingly, we are analyzing implementing additional price increases in the coming months particularly in those categories most affected by the raw material impacts.

We will also double our efforts to increase purchasing and manufacturing productivity and efficiencies, and we will continue to look for opportunities to further increase cost savings, currently projected at MXN 1 billion for the year, as well as to further reduce expenses and improve working capital. While dealing with the aforementioned conditions, we continue to work on strengthening every aspect of the business to make sure KCM is well positioned to continue delivering superior results. As such, we will maintain our focus on offerings the best products to consumers, effectively investing to strengthen our brands and market position, and operating as cost efficiently as possible.

The CapEx front, our large capital projects, particularly the tissue capacity expansion and increased Coform basic capacity for wipes are underway and on time and will start up this year. The rest of the capital investment program, mostly focused in innovation, capacity additions and cost reduction, is also on track.

Finally, during the quarter, the company entered into a five-year MXN 3,000 million term loan agreement with Banco Nacional de México and paid down debt of MXN 2,500 million in Certificados Bursatiles.

In summary, as we expected, the first half of the year turned out to be very challenging, and we are now facing additional pressures from raw material prices and retail inventory reduction. Accordingly, we are undertaking additional initiatives to deal with the current scenario and deliver improved results for the second half of the year. Overall, these measures will strengthen KCM for the future and make us a stronger leader and more efficient company.

Thank you all again for participating in the call and now we will take any questions you have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

All right. At this time, we will open the floor for questions. [Operator Instructions] And our first question will come from Joseph Giordano with JPMorgan.

Joseph Giordano

Hi. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for taking my question. I have a couple of ones here. So the first one is regarding the high inventories in the channel. I would like to understand a little bit better how many days in excess of inventories you believe there is in the channel? So -- and basically, for how long do you expect this destocking process to carry on?

Then my second quarter goes on Essity, SET, Mexico? It seems that they are discontinuing their operations or part of their operations in Mexico. So I’d like to understand how this can be eventually a tailwind for the company.

And lastly, if you could quantify a little bit what are the expected price hikes towards the second half of the year and if you think that those would be enough to offset the bulk of the margin pressures? Thank you.

Pablo González

Hello, Joseph. Thanks for your questions. In order, let me start then with the destocking at the retail. I can’t provide a precise number. What I can is that particularly the biggest clients on the modern side have trying to improve their working capital have decided that they want to bring overall inventories, not particularly KCM, just overall inventories of suppliers down further. We believe that most of that has already happened, but some of it can continue still during this month. As such clients have taken those initiatives, others have followed, including in the wholesale channel. So there might be still, in the coming -- this month or maybe even next month, some destocking happening.

On the question of SCA, or SET now, what they have come out of is the diaper business in Mexico, and this was already announced, if I remember correctly, late last year. So that has just provided for the other diaper manufacturers some opportunity for additional volume growth. Now SET’s share in that category was roughly 3% in modern trade, lower in some of the other trades. So although it’s says a volume opportunity, it’s not significant, and that is probably -- as they couldn’t grow that business, that is probably one of the reasons why they decided to not participate any longer.

On the price hikes, we are really in the process of analyzing exactly what it is we want to do. So we have not yet determined precisely the amount, timing and very importantly the categories involved. But we are in the process and we will be presenting our new list prices to retailers soon. What I can say is that most likely the price increases will be in the range of 5% to 7%, but very important, not across all categories, and the impact will be felt most likely in the fourth quarter. In the meantime, given the cost pressures we have, we’re focusing on improving mix, maintaining pride that we already have and reducing trade promotions.

Joseph Giordano

Perfect. One follow-up question, if I may, regarding the inventories in the channel and the initiatives in some of your major clients to improve their working capital. I would like to know and if you see any potential pressure arising from receivables. So on top of, like lower inventories in the channel, they maybe looking for longer payment terms. Do you see that? Thank you.

Pablo González

We have seen some of that with some of the clients, and what we are working on ourselves is on improving our own inventories and collection and payables so that we can, any impact we have coming from our clients, we make sure we absorb and hopefully even improve upon what we're currently doing at KCM.

Joseph Giordano

Perfect. Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question will come from Robert Ford with Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Robert Ford

Pablo, could you discuss industry pricing behavior following the last price increase and how you see discipline in the industry right now?

Pablo González

Sure, Bob. Let me start by saying that pricing in most of our categories has definitely improved. Competitors for their most part followed the price increase that we implemented late in the first quarter, early in the second quarter, although I would have to say that many have also increased promotional activity. And it is difficult to say whether that was just trying to match price increases with promotional activity or what happened is that we got into the summer promotional season, and so that additional promotional activity was going to be on their anyway. But not withstanding, we -- as we look across our categories, we absolutely see prices and mix -- the combination of price and mix higher. And that's why, as we've seen the volumes slow down, it's really price and mix that have fueled growth. Unfortunately, those prices have certainly not been enough to offset the, as we said, some and very significantly increases in raw materials that we've seen as well as the energy cost. On the raw material prices, as Xavier mentioned, really nobody in the industry saw that there would be so sudden and so steep, so they have certainly being higher than anyone expected.

Robert Ford

Now that's very clear. And I know it's tough to know the industry has normalized its volumes. But as you gauge sellout, how much of an impact do you think that normalization or that change in inventory levels in the trade impacted your volumes in the second quarter?

Pablo González

It's hard to say, Bob. It certainly had an impact because we see sellout being higher than sell-in. Now it's – again, it's difficult to put a number to that. I think the important thing is that we believe for the most part that destocking, or the base part of that destocking, happened late in the second quarter. And again, some of it might still happen here early in the third quarter, but I think we are well on our way to getting those inventories toward the retail ones to see them. And again, we are also working on our side to slim down on our inventories and make sure that the whole chain is more efficient.

Robert Ford

Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question will come from Gustavo Oliveira with UBS.

Gustavo Oliveira

I still want to follow up on the inventory question. You are doing a lot driven by the destocking process, but also I measured that the raw material prices is contributing significantly to your inventory levels increase in the quarter. And also we've seen that happen in the first quarter, but perhaps in the first quarter mostly driven by the currency effect. If it were not for the destocking process, do you think that you would be able to normalize your margins right in the third quarter, but that process become more complicated now that you have the destocking process. I'm trying to gauge the impact in the -- in other words, I'm trying to gauge the impact of the raw material prices in your margins in the second half of the year. It seems that there is not much room for improvements in margins, but that's what I'm trying to understand.

Pablo González

Thanks for the question, Gustavo. First of all, let me say, the inventories, we've got a couple of things happening: one, as you point out, the price increases of raw materials; two, the slightly higher inventories and finished product that we would like to see because of the destocking, and not just because of the destocking but also because of the fact that volume in the categories has slowed down. Now let me just add that it’s not on our categories particularly. As we take a look at the market overall, the information we have points us towards categories volumes slowing down. And third, you also have to add the 4e acquisition and the inventories that that brings to KCM’s balance sheet. That’s on the inventories.

On the impact of raw material on our margins, it definitely was significant in the quarter, as we pointed out. And that let me -- if this might help, let me be a little bit more specific on some of the items in there. When it comes to first virgin fibers, as we mentioned, those were higher than anyone expected. For the most part, I would say they were either high single-digit or low double-digit increases. Now you have to pair that up with the fact that last year, during the second quarter, in particular the second half of the year, those virgin fibers actually decreased in pricing. So you have a double combination this year of prices going up and comparing to prices coming down last year, so the effect is a little more pronounced. And depending on the grade of the virgin fibers, really we’ve seen five, in some cases seven, continuous monthly increases, and that’s why we say it’s been more shocking than anyone expected and the increases have been higher than everyone expected. And again, the reasons for that are greater demand from China, more downtime from suppliers and no capacity not coming online. What can we expect from virgin fibers going forward? Well, industry experts believe that prices are reaching or have actually reached a ceiling and just start coming down by fourth quarter as more capacity comes online. So maybe we’ll see -- if this time industry experts are right, maybe we’ll see some relief at the latter part of the year.

Then the second part of it is recycled fibers, where we’ve seen double-digit increases versus last year, and particularly on domestic fibers. Going forward, we expect recycled fibers in the US to be stable. Still a bit more pressure in Mexico because of the exchange rate, but overall, still much higher than last year.

On polymers and SAM, these sole-based materials, we’ve seen high single-digit increases, and it’s interesting to see that these materials have been really disconnected from oil prices. But going forward, we see them stable. On the energy front, we’ve seen prices in the first half of the year that we’re over 50% versus last year. Going forward, we are seeing those prices already start to come down, so the second half will be better than the first half. But still, when you compare it to last year, they’ll probably be somewhere in the 20% to 25% range higher.

And then the last component, of course, of the impact on cost has to do with the exchange rate, which was on average 15% higher in the first quarter, 6% higher in the second quarter. So there was certainly some improvement there. But cost of goods sold still has impact from the first quarter average because of our inventories turnover cycle and particularly since inventories are little bit higher than we wanted. Going forward, we expect this to be positive. Actually, that peso is going through an appreciation period, which will certainly help. But again, there is still a lot of uncertainty and volatility going forward with the peso, so we’ll see if it can withstand this level.

So overall, I would say a somewhat better picture in raw materials sequentially, but still the comparison versus last year will be tough. The exchange rate should help, and that’s why, as we’ve already mentioned, we’re analyzing further price increases and cutting down on promotional activity.

Gustavo Oliveira

It’s very clear. Just a follow-up, if I may. Anything -- do you have any update given -- the narratives that is all concentrated in raw materials as you’re explaining, but what is the guidance still for your cost-saving programs overall introduction and so on -- any impact you’re seeing in that part of the cost lines?

Pablo González

Well, as we mentioned, our cost-savings plan has been robust for the first half of the year, and we expect at least an equal amount for the second half of the year. So at least we will total a MXN 1 billion for the year, which will be, I think, the fourth consecutive year that our cost-savings plan will be in the range of 5% of our costs. So not withstanding, that's a very good number. It's certainly not enough given the price inflation in raw materials we are seeing. So we are, again, redoubling efforts and looking for more things that we can do in the cost-savings plan and looking to be more efficient in all of our operations and all of our spending to see what else we can bring down to the bottom line from that part of our efforts.

Gustavo Oliveira

It’s very clear. Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question will come from [Joe Dario] with Goldman Sachs.

Unidentified Analyst

As consumers are under pressure with the negative real wage growth, could you provide more color on the category basis what are the products that are suffering the most and whether there are early signs of down trading or if consumers are looking for a more affordable options? Thank you.

Pablo González

Let me say that as we looked at our categories, and again some other categories in the market, we're seeing a broad-based slowdown in volumes and growth is really coming from price and mix in the categories. Again, with the negative wage growths, that may continue into the future. And with respect to mix or down-trading, we are – actually, as we look at the different categories, it varies by categories, but I would have to say overall we haven’t seen an important change in mix. So we haven’t seen any significant down-trading in any of our categories.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

All right. Our next question will come from Alex Robarts with Citi.

Alex Robarts

I actually have two, and I want to just go back to the retail inventory reduction trend or phenomena that you've been discussing. The block andpacking, very clear. Thanks for laying it out. I guess the question relates more to origin magnitude and duration. I mean, I can't recall the last couple of years you kind of flagging this particular phenomenon, or at least it seems that right now it's happening in a way that hasn’t happened before. And is it – and it strikes me during this summer promotion period, where typically the channel wants to have ample inventory, do you think, I guess, the origin of this is the concern with your customers that finally real wage erosion is staring to happen and that they are bracing for a potentially weaker-than-expected second half in terms of sellout? Secondly, the magnitude of this reduction, do you find that it's a little bit more than the last couple of years or -- in this period or similar? And finally, when we think about cycling out of this, do you feel that it's a kind of 30- to 60-day cycling or perhaps longer? So that's the first question. Thanks very much.

Pablo González

Thanks, Alex, and thanks for your question, being on the call. Look, as you know, particularly on the modern trade, the focus on leaner inventories has always been there. No doubt that we believe that this time around, there is quite a bit more focus on it as the client are trying to have, again, a more efficient supply chain and a more efficient operation. That's particularly on the modern trade. So in summary, I think it's always been there, but they are certainly more focused to it right now.

In the wholesale, I think this has not been in the past a focus. But I think -- as the wholesalers trying to more efficient and effectively compete versus modern trade, I think they are finding out that they need to have, again, a stronger working capital. So they’re trying to -- starting to put some focus again on this. Overall, can this be also aside from the more focus that they’re putting on it a reflection of concern about the categories and volumes going forward? Hard to say that, but when you tie this up with the fact, as I mentioned, that overall we are seeing volume growth slowing down, I think it makes sense to some degree for customers to be a little bit more cautious on the volume, again, because volume growth is just not there as it was last year. So I think it’s a combination of factors that’s driving to – just to try and bring down their inventories. Again, as I already mentioned in terms of the magnitude, again, it’s hard to put a number to it. What I will, again, say that we believe the most of that destocking took place late in the second quarter of this year. Some will continue to happen here in the third quarter. But we are certainly in a better position at this point than we were when this all started late in the second quarter.

Alex Robarts

Okay, got it. Thank you for that. I guess, the – yes, on the second question, going back to 4e and your efforts there to integrate and build out the go-to-market capabilities for soap, do you think you’re kind of nearing the end of the integration expense pressure? Or is it stack-up process where you’ve seen some new opportunities and perhaps these integration expenses and related distribution capabilities might go on for the remainder of the year? So just getting the sense of where you are in that 4e integration process. Thanks very much.

Pablo González

Look, on 4e, I think our initial focus has been on making sure our partners continue to have the flexibility to do what they do best, which is be very aggressive, innovative and fast entrepreneurs, and we have made sure that that ability is there. Second focus has been on giving them access to our retail or distribution and retail contact opportunities, and we are working on that second part of it as we speak, and we see great opportunities there. And we believe, once those two things are fully in place, which we believe are the priorities, then we will start working with them on making their whole operation as efficient as possible and helping them achieve that. So there is still quite a bit of process going on with 4e. We continue to be very excited with the opportunities, and I think we will see some great things coming from that integration.

Xavier Cortés Lascurain

Let me add something, Alex. As you know, we are not integrating 4e at this time. As Pablo mentioned, they are running by themselves. So the additional expenses that we are seeing are not integration expenses. We’re just consolidating the expenses that they have, [Audio Gap] and they by their nature, by their size have definitely higher expense levels than what we do. As we at some point start integration them and leveraging or helping them leverage on our capabilities, we should start seeing these expenses come down. But this is something that will take some time because, again, it’s not integration or onetime expenses, it’s – they’re inherent operating expenses.

Alex Robarts

Thanks for that. Now that’s a good clarification. Thanks again.

Pablo González

Welcome.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from Jose Yordan with Deutsche Bank.

Jose Yordan

Hi. Good morning, everyone. I just wanted to get back to the raw material question. Number one, if you could remind us what percentage of COGS is represented by energy?

Xavier Cortés Lascurain

Sure, Jose. It’s roughly 8% of our costs.

Jose Yordan

Okay. And I guess you didn’t talk too much about the whole absorbents and all, other raw materials derived from oil, but what has been the percentage increase this year and then your outlook for the rest of the year on that part of the other raw materials spectrum?

Xavier Cortés Lascurain

As we talked about oil-based materials, Jose, that is polymers and super absorbent materials, what I mentioned is that we have seen mid- to single-digit increases over the year, and what we believe will happen going forward is that they will be stable for the second half of the year.

Jose Yordan

Okay. And I guess, in the recycled fiber, which you mentioned would be stable in the second half of the year but slightly higher in Mexico, et cetera, I mean that's a part that continues to be just a structural higher prices because of low supply? I mean is that still the outlook that this particular raw material, which is I guess even more important than virgin pulp, can continue to increase? Or is there any indication that that is peaking too?

Pablo González

Well, again, for the second half of the year, as you mentioned, we believe that recycled fibers will be stable in the US and we might see a little bit more pressure in Mexico. Now in the US, a couple of things happening, as you say. Structurally, overall, we have seen less recycled fiber available as the world turns more and more digital. Now the extent to which that their ability is declining, it's -- let me put it this way, decreasing, I mean the percentage at which it is declining year-on-year is decreasing. So hopefully that will not put too much pressure going forward. The other factor that has helped or that we believe will help recycle fibers in the US would be stable for the second half of the year is that we are now seeing China and others are not going to the US market to look for recycled fibers as they did in the first half of the year. So that combination should help in the second half of the year, and we will see what happens in 2018. We’re analyzing that and seeing what the prospects could be. As fibers in the US stabilize, than we should start seeing the same happen in Mexico, also particularly because the FX, if it continues where it is, we will not provide addition pressure point on the prices. So again, maybe a little bit more pricing pressure in Mexico here in the coming months, but stable for the rest of the year, that's at least as we see it at this point.

Jose Yordan

Great. And one last question, I guess. You mentioned that your raw material inventories in general were high during the second quarter, which would indicate that you didn’t get as much of the -- or maybe none of the impact of the strength in the peso. I mean, is that a correct statement? And can we expect that the inventories that you are using now in July have been bought with cheaper dollars? Or is that something that starts later on?

Pablo González

No, I think -- let me put it this way. We did not get the benefit we should have gotten from the peso appreciation, just as you point out, because the inventories were a little bit higher than we wanted them to be. So we are working hard and getting those inventories back on track. And as we do that, we should start to see the benefit of the peso appreciation.

Jose Yordan

Okay. Can you remind me what's your range of inventories has been historically, what you consider low or high? I’m assuming low is one month, but high can be how many months?

Xavier Cortés Lascurain

Jose, right now our turnover, it's like 8.4 times?

Pablo González

7.7 times

Xavier Cortés Lascurain

7.7 times, and our good numbers would be probably 9 times. So we're probably 20% above of where we should be, 20% to 30%.

Pablo González

Now let me just clarify something that as Xavier is giving those numbers. We have -- in this again we’re bringing the inventories of 4e into the mix. If you take that out, the rent will probably be 7.9 inventory rotation for just KCM individually, and we would like to be closer to 8.79, as Xavier is mentioning.

Xavier Cortés Lascurain

To give you more detail on how it affects, let me remind you how we use the FX for our costing. What we do is that the purchases of raw materials we do in dollars in any given month, we use the closing FX from the prior month. So if you take that into account, close, let’s say one point whatever months that the inventory takes to turn over, you’re talking of a lag of somewhere between 2 or 2.5 months on average.

Jose Yordan

Okay, great. That’s very helpful.

Xavier Cortés Lascurain

You’re welcome.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Luis Willard with GBM.

Luis Willard

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. I think most of it has been discussed. Maybe I would just ask Pablo, Xavier. I mean, you’ve tried -- you’ve mentioned that you were trying to compensate the inventory build-up and the pressure from retailers from your payable days, and even though it hasn’t been enough, your overall cash conversion has come down. But how do think or how do you reconcile that with the increase that we’ve seen in leverage over the quarters and the ability to grow your dividend for next year above inflation, I mean seeing that maybe inflation will come higher than the previous couple of years? Thanks.

Pablo González

Thanks for the question, Luis. Again, we will -- we’re working hard and we will continue to work hard to improve our working capital overall and payables will be a key part of that. So we think of the dividend for next year. Well, let me just say that we, of course, expect to continue with our policy of paying a dividend. It will most likely be very difficult to pay a dividend that grows in real terms given the very high inflation in Mexico currently. We’ll see how the second half evolves, but I would overall think of that in real terms it will probably be quite difficult to achieve that.

Q – Luis Willard

Thank you, Pablo. That was very helpful.

Pablo González

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from Ali Dibadj with Bernstein.

Ali Dibadj

Hey, guys. So I have actually just three questions, some of them are follow-ups, but want to just get a better sense. You mentioned in your prepared remarks about the competitive situation. If you can elaborate a little bit about what you’re seeing, is it new products, lower price points or higher trade spend? Is it -- just give us some sense there from a competitive situation. The second thing is on the inventory point. I think you’ve been very helpful in clarifying the situation. Are you seeing it, are you hearing about it in other categories as well that you do not participate in? So is it same market inventory shift at the retailer? Or is it really just in your categories? And the last question is a little bit more of a technical question. But as you think about your raw material mix and you think about your choices in terms of substitution, where are you on some of the shifts we’ve seen from other players on eucalyptus entering the mix of your production? Thanks for those three.

Pablo González

Thanks, Ali. Let me then start with the competitive situation. As I pointed out, and you know ours are very competitive categories, I think they’ve been ever more so in the past five years or so. So that’s no change in that. What I will say is that as we have passed pricing given all of these impacts from the exchange rate and raw materials late in the first quarter and early in the second quarter, for the most part, we have seen competitors follow and we have seen prices in the categories increase, and that's why, again, as I mentioned, the growth in the categories is really being fueled the mostly by price and mix. Having said that, some have been more aggressive in the promotional spend, and as we have gotten into the summer promotional season, most have participated actively, which we expected really for that to happen. But it's going to be interesting to see what comes next because we believe that, again, the price increases in raw materials have been so sudden and much higher than anyone expected. So we believe most of the competitors are under the same stream and their margins are being pressured just as ours are. So we will see if, as we move with further pricing, that allows them also to move or not, but that remains to be seeing. What I can say is that we are under the same pressure from the raw materials.

In terms of the inventory, absolutely it's happening in all categories. It's a retail focus and a retail initiative across the board, not just particularly in our categories. And when it comes to the mix of the raw materials, that's something we absolutely analyze continuously as we have our different meanings and with the purchasing department to understand what is the most efficient mix we can use: one, to deliver the products to the consumers with the quality and technical capacity that they are expecting; and two, to provide them at the lowest possible cost. So we are always playing around with our mix of recycled fibers and certainly eucalyptus versus hard wooden versus soft wood and seeing where the prices are and seeing how we can better position ourselves to, again, provide the right product but at the lowest cost.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from Mohammed Amid with FGP investment.

Mohammed Amid

Just couple of data points that I'm looking for. One, just on core consumer products, could you just give us what the organic volume growth was? And then the second thing would be on the market share trends in the quarter, particularly in diaper segment, and any change in strategy by Ontex in that market.

Pablo González

Sure. On the organic volume growth, I would say, Mohammed, that it was pretty much flat and growth came, again, from price and mix components. On the share, on diapers, we have been able to increase our share during this first half of the year. And with respect to Ontex, we really haven’t seen a different approach to the markets from what we would see when it was a Mexican company. It’s still being run. We understand by the people who are running it before the acquisition. So we still have to wait and see as – say in running the company whether there will be any significant changes.

Mohammed Amid

Okay. Just what about on the incontinence side? That's obviously a faster growing, longer potential area. Or how would you say is your market position? And how has it been trending over the last year? And then just one very quick one after?

Pablo González

Sure. On the incontinence front, our market position is, I would say, stable and we are certainly, to be quite frankly, not where we wanted to be, and we are improving our products and improving our merchandizing and are dealing with clients to try and improve our position in the market.

Mohammed Amid

And on the inventory side, there has been a lot of discussion about how the FX sort of impact lags through your income statement and impacts your margins. Any particular reason you don’t hedge for like two to three months out just to sort of match your revenue and cost?

Xavier Cortés Lascurain

Particularly in the raw material we use, there is not a very efficient hedging market.

Mohammed Amid

Sorry, I meant the FX of it, not the pricing of the components.

Xavier Cortés Lascurain

What we found in the past is that FX -- over a long term, hedging FX is again expensive and this is not an efficient – there is not an efficient mechanism. That’s up to out to the cost of the long term. We’ve analyzed it and we will continue analyzing alternatives to it, but we have not found a mechanism that we think that creates value over the long term.

Mohammed Amid

Okay, thank you.

Pablo González

You’re welcome.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from [indiscernible] with Metlife.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, everyone. Thanks for taking my question. Just a quick one. So given the dynamics on margins working through and your CapEx plans for this year and the next, how do you see your debt levels evolving this year and possibly beginning of next year? And what sort of net leverage do you expect to reach by the end of the year? Thank you very much.

Xavier Cortés Lascurain

We are actually not seeing much or not much new in terms of that. As we mentioned, we already take down the debut that we have this year and we refinanced it. Of course, this is now a little bit higher than what we’re used to. It’s not certainly at a level that makes us uncomfortable, but it’s definitely higher than what we’re used to and where we would like it to be. I’d say we will definitely try to improve this going forward over the next coming months. I couldn’t expect a very large improvement in the next six months. So it’s probably going to be a little bit better than where it is right now, not by a significant change.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Thank you.

Xavier Cortés Lascurain

You’re welcome.

Operator

That was the last question in the queue. I’d now like to turn it back over to Mr. González for closing comments.

Pablo González

Well, thanks again everyone for attending the call. Is there any additional questions you may have, you can reach out to us and we’ll be happy to answer any other issues. And hope you have a terrific summer and look forward to talking to you in October. Thank you.

