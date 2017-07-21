Microsoft: A Great Dividend Growth Stock To Consider

Investment Thesis

Microsoft (MSFT) has many characteristics of a dividend growth stock. It has consistently grown its revenue and operating income except for only a few years of decline. The company has consistently raised its dividend since it started to pay a dividend back in 2003. Its focus on Software-as-a-Service [SaaS] and Cloud-based services brings consistent and recurring revenue and improved its profit margin considerably as the latest quarterly result shows.

Business Fundamental

Although being challenged by Apple and Google, Microsoft’s desktop Windows operating systems and its Office productivity suite continues to dominate the market. These two products helped Microsoft establish a barrier of entry for its competitors.

The company’s recent shift from selling its software products to Software-as-a-Service [SaaS] model helps to bring a very stable and recurring revenue. Instead of selling a copy of its software (e.g. MS Office) and have its customers use that license for many years, Microsoft now encourages its customers to take on subscriptions. For example, residential customers can pay $9.99 per month to have 5 users use its Office 365 Home products. Besides, its office and Windows products, Microsoft has also been growing its cloud services revenue. This strategy has so far served the company well. Its revenue has surged with these recurring incomes and has made its business much more profitable than selling copies of software alone.

The benefit of SaaS is that it makes its business revenue much more stable. Businesses and consumers may temporarily halt buying new software or upgrading its software during an economic downturn but they are less likely to stop subscribing to Microsoft Office 365 and Cloud services as these are basically essential services. Therefore, it makes Microsoft's stock much more resilient during an economic downturn.

As a result of Microsoft’s strategy of focusing on SaaS and its cloud services, its revenue continued to grow in its past quarter. Overall, the company’s revenue increased by 13%. Its net income more than doubled. Even if taking out the one-time tax benefit, its net income still grew by 65.7%. The growth in revenue was largely driven by its Productivity and Business Process, and Intelligent Cloud segments. However, its More Personal Computing segment saw a revenue decline of 2% to $8.82 billion due to decline in its mobile phone sales, and Surface revenue as new product was released in the quarter.

Three Months Ended June 30, Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenue Productivity and Business Processes $8,446 $6,970 $30,444 $26,487 Intelligent Cloud 7,434 6,711 27,440 25,042 More Personal Computing 8,820 8,960 38,773 40,434 Corporate and Other -1,383 -2,027 -6,707 -6,643 Total revenue $23,317 $20,614 $89,950 $85,320 Operating income (loss) Productivity and Business Processes $2,754 $2,989 $11,913 $12,418 Intelligent Cloud 2,501 2,180 9,138 9,315 More Personal Computing 1,764 1,048 8,288 6,202 Corporate and Other -1,689 -3,137 -7,013 -7,753 Total operating income $5,330 $3,080 $22,326 $20,182

Source: Microsoft Website

Overall, Microsoft’s revenue is expected to continue to grow due to an increasing customer base in its recurring revenues from both its software and cloud services. With an ongoing restructuring effort to place more focus on its cloud business, I believe Microsoft’s earnings will continue to grow in the near future.

Balance Sheet

Microsoft generates plenty of cash every year. It has used this cash and debts to fund many acquisitions in the past (although some acquisitions in the past didn’t bring in the value they need). Its largest acquisition so far was LinkedIn. Microsoft raised some $20 billion debt to fund its acquisition of LinkedIn back in 2016. This was the primary reason the company’s debt increased quite a bit as the orange line in the graph below illustrates. Although Microsoft’s long-term debt is on the rise, the company appears to be more than capable of servicing its debt. Its interest expense in 2016 was $1,243 million. This was only about 4.6% of the company’s operating income in 2016 fiscal year.

Source: Created by author

Dividend Sustainability

Microsoft has consistently increased its dividend since the company started paying a dividend to its shareholders in 2003. As the graph below illustrates, the company started with a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share and has since increased its dividend to $0.39 per share in 2017.

Source: Microsoft Website

The graph below shows the trend of Microsoft’s dividend, its annual EPS and the payout ratio. As can be seen, in the first few years when Microsoft started to pay its dividends, it has maintained a payout ratio below 30% and has generally stayed in the 20% to 30% range before 2012. Starting from 2012, the company’s dividend payout ratio has increased quickly from 38% to the height of 82% in 2015 before dropping to 58% at the end of the fiscal year 2017 as reported a day ago. The reason for such a high payout ratio in 2015 was mainly due to the Nokia-write off, and weak PC sale that resulted in a huge decline in its EPS. Overall, the payout ratio at the end of fiscal year 2017 is still healthy.

Source: GuruFocus.com

A Declining Yield Trend

As an investor focusing on long-term dividend growth, one metric that I often use is to see the trend of the company’s historical yield. The chart below shows Microsoft’s historical yield (in red). As can be seen, the company’s dividend yield has gradually increased from the low of 0.28% when it started to pay a dividend in 2003 to the peak of 3.05% in late 2012. During this time, there was also a spike in 2009 due to a major correction of the company’s stock during the Great Recession. Since the beginning of 2013, Microsoft’s dividend yield has gradually declined to 2.1% today.

Source: GuruFocus.com

Investor Takeaway

Microsoft has the characteristic of a great dividend growth stock. The company is capable of generating a large operating income from recurring revenues through SaaS and its cloud services and is poised to continue this growth trajectory in the future. The company’s dividend has been increasing consistently since it started paying its dividend. Not only that, its balance sheet is healthy as its debt appears to be manageable. The only down side is that its dividend yield has been on a decline. Of course, the gradual decline in its yield in the past 3 years had to do with Microsoft’s stock price climbing faster than its dividend hikes. This is indeed a good thing for investors seeking capital appreciation. However, for dividend income investors, it is important to take the historical trend of yield into consideration. Given Microsoft’s good future prospect, it is highly likely that its dividend will continue to grow near double digit number. However, conservative investors focusing on dividend income and income growth are wise to wait for the stock price to pull back a bit before jumping in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.