Ensco: Another Impressive Fleet Status - A Detailed Analysis

ESV is a very volatile stock, and should be considered a good trading tool only, due to the uncertainty surrounding the oil prices at the moment, and the potential merger with Atwood.

The fleet status today was really impressive, especially for the Jack-up segment. Backlog is $3.3 billion as of today.

Image: Jack-up Ensco 120

Ensco PLC (ESV)

Investment Thesis:

Ensco is one of my long-term offshore drillers, and I am confident the company will survive these tough headwinds. A simple look at the fleet status is very telling.

Recently Ensco announced that it wants to acquire Atwood Oceanics (ATW) and I am not totally convinced that the company paid the right price for ATW, especially if oil prices are not recovering fast to the $55 per barrel level. Please read my preceding article here.

I recommend ESV as a hold for the long-term. Yet, a cautious accumulation on any weakness at $5.20 or below for investors who own already an ESV holding, is a possible strategy.

Technically, ESV is showing a descending channel pattern with a potential re-test of the $5 after the stock failed to successfully break out the resistance line yesterday at around $5.80.

A descending channel or downtrend is the price action contained between two downward sloping parallel lines. It is short-term bearish trend as we can see in the chart below.

Fleet analysis:

Ensco fleet status as of July 20, 2017, [click here.]

1. Drillships

# Name Year Built Water Depth Max K feet Contract End Day rate K $ Location Info 0-rate 1 Ensco DS-4 2010 10/12 8/17 - 8/19 200~ [Chevron] Nigeria 1y option 2 Ensco DS-6 2011 10/12 2/18 485 +102 amort. Total: 587 [BP] Egypt 2x1Y option 3 Ensco DS-7 2013 10/12 8/17 8/17 - 10/17 Contract prepa. ~200k [Total] Ivory Coast 1y option 4 Ensco DS-8 2014 10/12 11/20 From 618 +14 amort. Total: 632 [Total] Angola 1 Y option 5 Ensco DS-10 2015 10/12 under constr. 3Q'17 3/18 - 3/19 Total: 200~ South Korea [Shell] 6 x 1y options

2. Semi-Submersibles

# Name Year Built Upg. Water Depth Max K feet Contract End Day rate K $ Location Info. 0-rate 1 Ensco 8503 2010 8.5/10 8/17 - 10/17 Not disclosed (~95k?) [Talos/WTI] US GoM 2 Ensco 8505 2012 8.5/10 7/17 Not disclosed (~130k?) [Apache] U.S. GOM 3 Ensco 6001 2000 5.7 6/18 284 +20 amort. Total: 304 [Petrobras] Brazil 4 Ensco 6002 2001 5.7 12/19 248 + 17 amort. Total: 265 [Petrobras] Brazil Bonus 15% possible 5 Ensco 5004 1982 1.5 9/17 9/17 - 7/18 60 + 9 195 + 9 Total: 204 [Mellitha] Mediterranee 6 Ensco 5006 1998/1999 7.5 8/19 362 + 125 Total: 487 [Inpex] Australia

3. Jackups

4. Under Management

# Name Year Built Water Depth Max K feet Contract End Day rate Location 1 Thunder Horse Deep Water semi-sub 1/22 95+10 Total: 105 [BP] GOM +5x 1y opt. 2 Mad Dog Deep Water Spar Drilling Rig 1/22 55 [BP] GOM +5x 1y opt.

Rigs: Classified as Cold stacked, Ready stacked or available.

Rigs: Held for Sale/Discontinued operations.

Ensco 7500 Cold stacked Spain Ensco 90 SOLD GOM Ensco 52 Cold Stacked Singapore

Fleet Analysis as of July 20, 2017:

Total Drillships Semi-subs Jackups Under management Under-construction 2 1 0 1 - Total working rigs 36 4 6 24 2 Cold-stacked/Warm-stacked/Available 19 3 6 10 - Held for sale 2 0 1 1 - Total 59 8 13 36 2

Graphs, Analysis:

Ensco released its fleet status today and it was really impressive, especially for the Jack-up segment. According to OffshoreEnergyToday:

1 - Jack-up.

Ensco said in the report that the 2013-built jack-up Ensco 120 had secured a three-year contract with ConocoPhillips in the UK sector of the North Sea that started in July. The contract is firm until July 2020 and it includes two one-year options.

Another North Sea gig has been secured by the 2014-built jack-up Ensco 122, which will start next September and end on January 2018. The contract also includes various options through December 2020. The rig is currently under contract with Ithaca in the UK, but come September and the rig will go work in the Dutch sector of the North Sea for NAM.

Also in the Dutch North Sea, the contract for the 1981-built Ensco 72 has been extended by one well until October 2017. The rig is working for Engie.

Over in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the 2002-built jack-up rig Ensco 102 has been awarded a 400-day contract with Arena that is expected to start in November 2017 until December 2018. The contract also includes one 90-day option.

Further, in the Gulf of Mexico, the 1982-built Ensco 87 has been awarded a one-well contract with Renaissance that started in July 2017 and ends in August.

Down in Australia, the 2006-built Ensco 107 has won a one-month contract extension which ends in August. The day rate is approx. $129,000. The rig has been with Chevron since October last year.

Finally, the jack-up rig Ensco 110, built in 2015, has secured a three-year contract with North Oil Company offshore Qatar that is expected to start next month. The contract also includes one 1-year priced option.

2 - Floaters.

The 2010-built Ensco 8503 drilling rig has won a one-well contract with Talos Energy in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico following completion of its current operations in Mexico. The rig's contract now expires in October 2017.

The 2012-built Ensco 8505 rig has been awarded a one-well contract with Apache in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico that started in July 2017. The one-well contract is set to end this month.

Also, I commented on the recent Company's three drillship contracts on July 12, 2017. Please click here (Drillships DS-4, DS-7 and DS-10).

