Ensco: Another Impressive Fleet Status - A Detailed Analysis

Summary

Ensco fleet status as of July 20, 2017.

The fleet status today was really impressive, especially for the Jack-up segment. Backlog is $3.3 billion as of today.

ESV is a very volatile stock, and should be considered a good trading tool only, due to the uncertainty surrounding the oil prices at the moment, and the potential merger with Atwood.

Image: Jack-up Ensco 120

Investment Thesis:

Ensco is one of my long-term offshore drillers, and I am confident the company will survive these tough headwinds. A simple look at the fleet status is very telling.

Recently Ensco announced that it wants to acquire Atwood Oceanics (ATW) and I am not totally convinced that the company paid the right price for ATW, especially if oil prices are not recovering fast to the $55 per barrel level. Please read my preceding article here.

I recommend ESV as a hold for the long-term. Yet, a cautious accumulation on any weakness at $5.20 or below for investors who own already an ESV holding, is a possible strategy.

Technically, ESV is showing a descending channel pattern with a potential re-test of the $5 after the stock failed to successfully break out the resistance line yesterday at around $5.80.

A descending channel or downtrend is the price action contained between two downward sloping parallel lines. It is short-term bearish trend as we can see in the chart below.

Fleet analysis:

Ensco fleet status as of July 20, 2017, [click here.]

1. Drillships

# Name

Year

Built

Water Depth Max

K feet

Contract

End

Day rate

K $

 Location

Info

0-rate

1

Ensco DS-4

2010

 10/12 8/17 - 8/19

200~

[Chevron]

Nigeria

1y option

2

Ensco DS-6

2011

 10/12 2/18

485 +102 amort.

Total: 587

[BP]

Egypt

2x1Y option
3

Ensco DS-7

2013

 10/12

8/17

8/17 - 10/17

Contract prepa.

~200k

[Total]

Ivory Coast

1y option
4

Ensco DS-8

2014

 10/12

11/20

From 618 +14 amort.

Total: 632

[Total]

Angola

 1 Y option
5

Ensco DS-10

2015

 10/12

under constr.

3Q'17

3/18 - 3/19

Total: 200~

South Korea

[Shell]

 6 x 1y options

2. Semi-Submersibles

# Name

Year

Built

Upg.

Water

Depth

Max

K feet

Contract

End

Day rate

K $

 Location

Info.

0-rate
1

Ensco 8503

2010

 8.5/10 8/17 - 10/17 Not disclosed (~95k?)

[Talos/WTI]

US GoM
2

Ensco 8505

2012

 8.5/10

7/17

Not disclosed (~130k?)

[Apache]

U.S. GOM
3

Ensco 6001

2000

 5.7 6/18

284

+20 amort.

Total: 304

[Petrobras]

Brazil
4

Ensco 6002

2001

 5.7

12/19

248

+ 17 amort.

Total: 265

[Petrobras]

Brazil

Bonus 15% possible
5

Ensco 5004

1982

 1.5

9/17

9/17 - 7/18

60 + 9

195 + 9

Total: 204

 [Mellitha] Mediterranee
6

Ensco 5006

1998/1999

 7.5

8/19

362 + 125

Total: 487

[Inpex]

Australia

3. Jackups

# Name

Year

Built

Upg

Water Depth Max

K feet

Contract

End

 Day rate Location Info.
1

Ensco 123

2016

 Ultra-Premium Harsh Environment Water Depth Max: 400'

Under-construction

Delayed 19-month

1Q'18

 Singapore -
2

Ensco 122

2014

 Ultra-Premium Harsh Environment Water Depth Max: 400'

9/17

9/17 - 1/18

100

100

[NAM/Ithaca]

UK - NZ

 + Various options
3

Ensco 121

2013

 Ultra-Premium Harsh Environment Water Depth Max: 400'

2/18

95~

[INEOS]

UK

+5 x 1 well option
4

Ensco 120

2013

 Special Capabilities: High Specification, HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 400'

7/20

110~

[ConocoPhillips]

U.K.

+ 2 x 1 Y opt.
5

Ensco 110

2015

 Special Capabilities: High Specification, HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 400'

8/17

8/17 - 8/20

Contract preps.

75~

[North Oil Co.]

Qatar

 1Y priced opt.
6

Ensco 109

2008

 Special Capabilities: High Specification, HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 400'

1/18

172

+13 for mob.

[Chevron]

Angola
7

Ensco 107

2006

 High Specification, HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 400' 8/17 129

[Chevron]

Australia
8

Ensco 106

2005

 High Specification, HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 400'

9/17

12/17-12/22

80?

90?

[Sapura En./ BP]

Malaysia/Indonesia

+13x1well opt.
9

Ensco 102

2002

 High Specification, HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 400'

11/17 - 12/18

90~

[Arena]

Gulf of Mexico

 + 90-d option
10

Ensco 101

2000

 Heavy Duty, HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 400'

Late 8/17

75

[ENGIE]

NZ

 + Various priced options
11

Ensco 100

1987 2009

 Heavy Duty, HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 400'

8/18

185

[Premier oil]

U.K.
12

Ensco 97

1980

 Water Depth Max: 250'

2/19

65

[Aramco]

Saudi Arabia

 (21d) 2Q'17
13

Ensco 96

1982 2011

 Water Depth Max: 250'

2/19

65

[Aramco]

Saudi Arabia

 (60d) 3Q'17
14

Ensco 92

1982 1996

 Water Depth Max: 225' 12/22

95

[Conoco

Phillips]

UK

 (23d) 3Q'17
15

Ensco 88

1982 2004

 Water Depth Max: 250'

11/19

65

[Aramco]

Saudi Arabia

1Y priced option
16

Ensco 87

1982 2006

 Water Depth Max: 250'

8/17

42?

[Renaissance]

GoM
17 Ensco 84 Water Depth Max: 250' 8/21 72

[Aramco]

Saudi Arabia
18

Ensco 80

1978 2011

 Water Depth Max: 225'

12/18

72

[Repsol/Sinopec]

U.K.
19

Ensco 76

2000

 Special Capabilities: HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 350'

12/18

 127

[Aramco]

Saudi Arabia
20

Ensco 75

1999

 Special Capabilities: HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 350'

7/17

8/17 - 9/17

45

45

[Walter Oil]

US GoM
21

Ensco 72

1981 2012

 Water Depth Max: 225'

10/17

65

[ENGIE]

NZ

 +opt.
22

Ensco 71

1982

 Water Depth Max: 225'

8/17 (7/18)

Early termination for convenience

 95

[Maersk]

Denmark
23 Ensco 68 Water Depth Max: 400'

7/17

7/17 - 8/17

60~

55~

[WT offshore/Enven]

US GoM
24

Ensco 67

1976 2005

 Water Depth Max: 400'

12/17

50

[Pertamina]

Indonesia

+1Y opt.

 (37d) 3Q17 maintenance
25

Ensco 54

 Water Depth Max: 300'

9/22

 72 + 5

[Aramco]

Saudi Arabia

1Y priced option

(80d) 1Q'18

4. Under Management

# Name

Year

Built

Water Depth Max

K feet

Contract

End

 Day rate Location
1 Thunder Horse Deep Water semi-sub 1/22

95+10

Total: 105

[BP]

GOM

+5x 1y opt.
2 Mad Dog Deep Water Spar Drilling Rig

1/22

55

[BP]

GOM

+5x 1y opt.

Rigs: Classified as Cold stacked, Ready stacked or available.

# Rig name Year Built Status End contract Location
Floaters
1

Ensco DS-3

 2010 Preservation stacked Spain
2 Ensco DS-5 2011 Preservation Stacked Dispute with Petrobras and Shipyard. Spain
3 Ensco DS-9 2015 Available Singapore
4 Ensco 5005 1982/1997 Preservation stacked Singapore
5 Ensco 8500 2008 Preservation stacked US GoM
6 Ensco 8501 2008 Preservation stacked US GoM
7 Ensco 8502 2010 Preservation stacked US GoM
8 Ensco 8504 2011 Available Singapore
9 Ensco 8506 2012 Preservation stacked US GoM
Jackups
1 Ensco 81 1979/2003 Cold Stacked US GoM
2 Ensco 82 1979/2003 Cold Stacked US GoM
3 Ensco 86 1981/2006 Cold Stacked SOLD US GoM
4 Ensco 99 1985/2005 Cold Stacked SOLD US GoM
5 Ensco 70 1981/1996 Cold Stacked UK
6 Ensco 105 2002/2010 Cold Stacked Singapore
7 Ensco 140 2016 Available - Warm stacked paid by shipyard up to 2-y UAE
8 Ensco 141 2016 Available - Warm stacked paid by shipyard up to 2-y UAE
9

Ensco 108

 2007 Available Singapore
10

Ensco 104

 2002 2011 Available UAE

Rigs: Held for Sale/Discontinued operations.

Ensco 7500 Cold stacked Spain
Ensco 90 SOLD GOM
Ensco 52 Cold Stacked Singapore

Fleet Analysis as of July 20, 2017:

Total Drillships Semi-subs Jackups Under management
Under-construction 2 1 0 1 -
Total working rigs 36 4 6 24 2
Cold-stacked/Warm-stacked/Available 19

3

 6 10 -
Held for sale 2 0 1 1 -
Total 59 8 13 36 2

Graphs, Analysis:

Commentary:

Ensco released its fleet status today and it was really impressive, especially for the Jack-up segment. According to OffshoreEnergyToday:

1 - Jack-up.

Ensco said in the report that the 2013-built jack-up Ensco 120 had secured a three-year contract with ConocoPhillips in the UK sector of the North Sea that started in July. The contract is firm until July 2020 and it includes two one-year options.

Another North Sea gig has been secured by the 2014-built jack-up Ensco 122, which will start next September and end on January 2018. The contract also includes various options through December 2020. The rig is currently under contract with Ithaca in the UK, but come September and the rig will go work in the Dutch sector of the North Sea for NAM.

Also in the Dutch North Sea, the contract for the 1981-built Ensco 72 has been extended by one well until October 2017. The rig is working for Engie.

Over in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the 2002-built jack-up rig Ensco 102 has been awarded a 400-day contract with Arena that is expected to start in November 2017 until December 2018. The contract also includes one 90-day option.

Further, in the Gulf of Mexico, the 1982-built Ensco 87 has been awarded a one-well contract with Renaissance that started in July 2017 and ends in August.

Down in Australia, the 2006-built Ensco 107 has won a one-month contract extension which ends in August. The day rate is approx. $129,000. The rig has been with Chevron since October last year.

Finally, the jack-up rig Ensco 110, built in 2015, has secured a three-year contract with North Oil Company offshore Qatar that is expected to start next month. The contract also includes one 1-year priced option.

2 - Floaters.

The 2010-built Ensco 8503 drilling rig has won a one-well contract with Talos Energy in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico following completion of its current operations in Mexico. The rig's contract now expires in October 2017.

The 2012-built Ensco 8505 rig has been awarded a one-well contract with Apache in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico that started in July 2017. The one-well contract is set to end this month.

Also, I commented on the recent Company's three drillship contracts on July 12, 2017. Please click here (Drillships DS-4, DS-7 and DS-10).

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am trading ESV frequently now and hold a long-term position as well.

