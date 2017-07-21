VEREIT: High-Quality 6.25% Yielding Preferred Stock

VEREIT, Inc.'s (VER) common shares offer income investors a good combination of dividend income and upside potential related to the REIT's business growth. That said, though, I think there is also a lot of value to be found in the real estate investment trust's preferred stock layer that does not get as much as attention as it deserves. VEREIT's preferred stock has an attractive dividend yield, and a much lower degree of volatility compared to the common stock.

Preferred stocks have unique risk-and-return characteristics that make them attractive for dividend investors that rely on safe, recurring dividend income, and that place a lot of importance on principal protection. Selecting high-quality income vehicles with sustainable dividend payouts is therefore the main challenge for income investors. Fortunately, VEREIT's 6.70% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (VER.PRF) checks all the boxes of a high-quality income security.

There are a few advantages and disadvantages when it comes to investing in the preferred stock layer, and I think it makes sense to discuss them with specific reference to VEREIT.

Many real estate investment trusts issue preferred shares to investors in order to diversify their capital sources. The important takeaway here is that preferred shares have seniority in the capital structure, meaning that preferred investors get preferential treatment compared to common shareholders in a liquidation event. In other words, preferred shares tend to carry less risk than common shares of the same issuer. In the case of VEREIT, the preferred shares have had a significantly lower degree of volatility (i.e. risk) than the REIT's common shares.

Further, VEREIT's preferred stock is an attractive income vehicle as it carries a 6.70% coupon. Since the Series F preferred shares sell for $26.81 at the time of writing - reflecting a 7.24 percent premium to the liquidation preference value - investors effectively access a lower yield, 6.25 percent, but it is still a pretty decent investment yield taking into account the relatively low degree of volatility.

VEREIT's Series F preferred shares throw off a monthly dividend of $0.1396/share and have a total annual dividend payout of $1.675/share. The common shares pay shareholders $0.1375/share on a quarterly basis ($0.55/share annually). The higher payment frequency is another advantage of the Series F preferred stock.

On the other hand, VEREIT's preferred shares don't have any dividend upside. Preferred stock dividends tend to be fixed in nature, whereas common share dividends have potential to grow over time which can significantly enhance investors' yield on cost. In addition, VEREIT's common shares have a lot more capital upside tied to the company's business and FFO growth. VEREIT's preferred shares offer income investors much less capital upside than the common shares, but they make up for it with a high-quality dividend, and a high degree of principal protection.

Your Takeaway

Preferred shares have appealing risk-and-return characteristics. VEREIT's Series F preferred shares have been much less volatile than the REIT's common shares, and the dividend yield of 6.25 percent is compelling, as is the high (monthly) payment frequency. The seniority in the capital structure adds another layer of safety for income investors. On the other hand, VEREIT's Series F preferred shares don't have much dividend/capital upside, so investors will get the monthly dividend and that will be it. Balancing the pros and cons, I think VEREIT's preferred shares make for an attractive addition to an income portfolio that values stable dividend income and a low degree of volatility. Buy for income.

