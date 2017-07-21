Why Ironwood's IW-3718 Is 'Refluxing' Into A Sea Of Red

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD), a gastrointestinal focused pharmaceutical company out of Cambridge, Massachusetts, is down over 8% in early trading on the day the company released positive data results for their IW-3817 drug. IW-3817 is used to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). More specifically, the drug treats refractory GERD, which affects 8-10 million Americans, and not the 45 million Americans in regular GERD. This article will explain the concerns within this "positive" news and essentially why the stock is down significantly.

As mentioned in the introduction, GERD affects around 45 million Americans each year. The condition affects the lower esophageal sphincter (LES), which is the ring of muscle between the esophagus and the stomach. The LES is responsible for preventing fluids and stomach acids from moving up the esophagus. Smoking, obesity, and simply getting older can weaken the LES, relax it and allow the toxic acids to pass through. There are a number of other factors that can damage the LES, and I'll get into treatments available for patients later.

Ironwood released positive Phase 2b results from their trial in refractory GERD, and is showing marginally beneficial results. The design of the trial (n=282) evaluated IW-3718 in combination with proton pump inhibitors (PPI) against patients only taking PPI's. The primary endpoint in this trial was the change from baseline in heartburn severity after 8 weeks. Ironwood tested the drug at three doses (500mg, 1000mg and 1500mg). Patients at the 1500mg dose showed a 58% decrease in heartburn severity, compared to 46% in patients taking just a PPI (p=0.04). The drug also showed promise in weekly regurgitation frequency and other factors, but the overall data is far from convincing. Ironwood stated that the 1500mg dose demonstrated the "most pronounced response". Data for the 500mg and 1000mg doses were never released from the company, as it is likely those doses produced unfavorable results.

As mentioned earlier, the data in the trial is far from convincing, but it would have been more beneficial if the company also ran trials to evaluate just IW-3718 and not the drug in combination with PPI's. Ironwood ran a Phase 2a study in GERD back in 2015, which also did not evaluate the drug without the help of PPI's. It would be important to know if IW-3718, as a monotherapy, is better than PPI's because most patients are satisfied with that type of treatment. More on that later.

Another problem I have is Ironwood's sales projections for IW-3718. The company expects to generate greater than $2 billion peak sales in IW-3718, and another $2 billion peak sales for Linzess. Both figures are highly misleading. The hint that Linzess won't be arriving at their $2 billion peak sales figure was first evident in their last earnings report. The CEO contributed their substantial miss on earnings to the "destocking of inventory", which is a direct response to the launch of Trulance, a drug being marketed by Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP). Not to mention that Ironwood owns less than 50% of Linzess in the United States, while Synergy owns full Worldwide rights. The hint that IW-3718's $2 billion peak sales figure is possibly misleading is the GERD industry as a whole.

It's important for investors to realize that Ironwood's IW-3718 isn't for GERD; it's for refractory GERD. GERD is a condition that affects over 45 million Americans, which would justify this $2 billion sales projection, but over 50% of these sufferers are completely satisfied by simple diet and lifestyle changes. Obese individuals are relieved of GERD by losing weight, smokers are relieved by just quitting smoking and others are relieved by slightly raising their head when sleeping. If these lifestyle and diet changes don't do the trick then sufferers turn to antacids, which neutralize acid in the stomach. If antacids aren't the answer then doctors turn to H2 blockers. Eventually, PPI's are the answer for patients, like Prilosec, Nexium and Zegerid. A small number of patients will also require surgery to repair the function of the LES. That is four levels of treatment for patients before they even consider what Ironwood is offering, and no patient is going to use IW-3718 as their first level of treatment when it's very likely that lifestyle changes will solve the problem. After these level of treatments, it's estimated that around 8 million sufferers remain, which would mostly represent the refractory GERD market size. Expecting $2 billion peak sales from those 8 million sufferers is highly unlikely.

Now, out of the 8 million Americans representing refractory GERD, Ironwood's intended target, how many of those individuals are satisfied? This group of people most accurately represents those using PPIs. In a patient satisfaction study found on PubMed, a total of 12 trials were run and it reported that 56-100% of patients were "satisfied" or "very satisfied" with PPI treatment related to GERD. The average proportion of patients "satisfied" with PPI treatment after 4 weeks was 93%, with 73% being "very satisfied". In 7 of the 12 conducted trials, a positive association was found between satisfaction and symptom relief. Additionally, two trials found a positive association between satisfaction and improved quality of life. Below is a graph displaying the results from the numerous trials.

The market size for refractory GERD is significantly reduced, and with a large amount of patients reported being satisfied with PPI treatments, it would be difficult for Ironwood to convince patients that they should take IW-3718 in addition to PPIs. Not to mention that taking IW-3718 twice a day is another burden for patients, especially if the drug is only producing marginally better benefits.

This would describe the reason for Ironwood's current stock movement. The data is showing marginal improvement, while producing unfavorable results in the lower doses. The company is also in a number of underperforming partnerships for their Linzess drug in the United States, Asia-Pacific and European markets. It's been over 5 years since Linzess was approved, and the company still remains unprofitable. A clear answer for the company's plans on dealing with the Trulance launch are also not stated, while analysts refuse to dig deeper into the company's inventory measures in response to the Trulance launch. Lastly, the refractory GERD market size is substantially smaller than the GERD market size, as mentioned in the above paragraph. The company expects to begin Phase 3 trials for IW-3718 in 2018, and I would expect them to require cash in late 2017 to fund these trials, along with continuing to plan for an already promising looking launch for Trulance. Ironwood reported $295 million in cash at the end of March, but the company is expecting $145-160 million in R&D expenses for 2017, SG&A expenses of $235million to $250 million and this is without counting marketing expenses for Linzess, which they split. Expected allocated expenses for Ironwood in that area is $125 million to $140 million all in 2017.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGYP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.