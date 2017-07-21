Coca-Cola: Where Does It End?

Photo credit

Coca-Cola (KO) has - like many other consumer staple stocks - continued to rise in the face of much adversity. In KO's case, its form of adversity is a growing aversion for its core product among younger consumers, a trend that has been around for a while and has taken a toll on revenue and volume for at least the past couple of years. As such, KO has remained virtually stagnant in terms of earnings but the stock has flown higher anyway, making a new high about a month ago. But heading into the Q2 earnings report, which we'll get in just a handful of days, how should you position for KO?

We'll begin with how the stock is positioned on a technical basis and right now, it looks pretty strong. The price action we've seen in KO has been terrific since the bottom that was made in December and then again in February; since that time, KO has been on a tear. As I mentioned, a new high was made a few weeks ago and while the stock has pulled back, it is only about a dollar off of that high. It also bounced off of the $44 level earlier this month, a level that corresponded to the rising 50DMA at the time. KO has basically mirrored the 50DMA for the past couple of weeks, rising very slowly but rising nonetheless.

The stock was extremely overbought when it made its first run at $45+ back in early June and the consolidation has worked off that condition. The momentum indicators are average at best here as the consolidation has made it such that momentum has waned. The RSI is in the middle of the range after bouncing along with the stock earlier this month and the MACD is about to crossover in a bullish manner. In other words, the pieces are in place from a technical standpoint for a rally and that's a big piece of the puzzle heading into the report. The stock is positioned in a way that certainly could produce a rally on a catalyst.

But what would that catalyst be? That's the key here as KO has struggled for many quarters now to produce some sort of growth and I don't expect Q2 to be any different. In fact, I expect this is probably going to show bulls (again) that $45 is not the right price for the stock.

First, the valuation has gotten more and more insane as the rally has carried on. We are sitting at 24 times this year's EPS and slightly less than that for next year but consider what you're getting for that price. Volume has been weak for as long as I can remember as KO's diversification efforts away from soda are helping, but are not yet significant enough to offset the impact of people that don't want to drink soda. Volume hasn't been catastrophically bad by any means but it is a headwind and I don't see any reason why it won't continue to be a headwind for a long time to come. The Q2 report, I suspect, will have more of the same in terms of volume. If volume comes in positive, that would certainly be a reason for the stock to rally because after PepsiCo's (NYSE:PEP) less than inspiring read on soda volume in Q2, a strong showing from KO would be a bit of a miracle. My base case is lower volume again for KO and that simply makes the stock even more expensive.

To be fair, KO has worked continuously to improve margins and a rare layoff event announced around the Q1 report should help bolster margins again. That's good news because with revenue pressures keeping a lid on long term top line growth, margins are tremendously important. They will be critically important in Q2 as we digest the potential impact of the layoffs as well as any input cost reductions KO is able to make, in addition to the venerable price/mix changes we always get. I don't think margins are quite the same catalyst as volume and revenue but investors do watch it and given that it is really the only source of profit growth, it certainly warrants a keen eye. I expect margins will be higher in Q2; the question is by how much and from which sources.

The bottom line is that I honestly don't know what KO could say in the Q2 release to make me change my mind. The stock is priced for perfection and then some as it will never, ever be able to grow into 24 times earnings. It struggles with just getting EPS to be flat YoY so any sort of appreciable growth rate is off the table. Going forward, perpetual weakness in soda volume is just going to make this more and more difficult but investors don't seem to care. PepsiCo's read on Q1 carbonated beverage volume doesn't bode well for KO - as if it needed another headwind - so I'm not expecting any miracles.

Further, I certainly don't expect the Q2 report to be the catalyst for a continued move higher despite the fact that the chart says the rally could continue. Sentiment is way too high on this name and that means the report has to be better than good for it to continue to power the rally. I think investors are a little too excited about KO's prospects and that has led to a situation where, heading into the report, expectations are way too high. After all, at 24 times earnings, a further rally would continue to push the valuation further into the stratosphere. Where does it end? 26 times earnings? 30? For me, those numbers make absolutely no sense so I'll be on the sidelines for sure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.