Tennant: Boring Is Better

I love "boring" companies, particularly those in the small cap space. Given what I look for (low leverage, high free cash flow companies with a defensible moat), boring is often better. Tennant (NYSE:TNC) fits the bill right off the bat. For more than a hundred years, the company has been producing motorized floor cleaning equipment, and the Tennant name carries a solid amount of weight among customers in the space. The global market for this equipment is relatively small - $5B by company estimates – which has been enough to keep major manufacturers from encroaching on the space.

Returns on invested capital have averaged more than 25% since 2012, which is nothing to sneeze at. Interestingly enough, Tennant also has finally undertaken a massive acquisition, catapulting its annual revenue above the $1B mark while also levering up the balance sheet; a move that has been a long time coming. Nothing wrong with conservatism, but a little risk-taking is prudent now and again. Can this old dog learn new tricks, and more importantly, is there still value in the company’s shares after the recent run?

Business Overview, Management Targets

The global commercial/industrial cleaning equipment market mirrors that of many mature markets: marginally fragmented with some key global players. Tennant owns 18% of the cleaning equipment market, with privately-held competitors Nilfisk (17%), Karcher (11%), and Hako (9%) controlling a touch more than 50% of the market. The rest of the equipment space is made up of other companies that own fractional shares of the market, which gives the company opportunity for some marginal market share gains via competition or acquisition.

Roughly, three quarters of the company’s sales are direct (company to customer), with the remainder sold via distribution network. Tennant is incredibly reliant on new equipment sales - only one third of sales is related to parts, consumables, or equipment servicing - so a heavy burden is placed on the sales staff to execute.

As mentioned, this is a boring, steady as she goes type of business. Organic growth has averaged 3.5% since 2005, with the most volatility coming in 2009 (down 13%) and 2010 (up 12%). GAAP operating margin has been steady as well, consistently in the 8.5% range, give or take 50 or so bps either way.

Management remains committed to a stated goal of improving operating margin to 12% as well as reaching $1B in sales within the core business, which seems lofty given historical results, yet is firmly attainable given other industrial/commercial equipment companies, as well as indications from the company’s game-changing IPC Group acquisition.

IPC Group Acquisition

In February, Tennant announced the acquisition of IPC Group, a manufacturer of commercial cleaning products based out of Italy, from Ambienta, a private equity fund out of Italy. This was an all-cash deal for $350M, and was the company’s largest purchase in its history. The deal was financed with $300M in senior unsecured notes due 2025 (5.625%), along with borrowing under the company’s senior secured credit facility. Overall weighted cost of debt, along with related cross-currency swaps, is 4.2%. Given the business is solidly profitable, this is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings.

The purchase multiple was 11.9x 2016 EBITDA excluding potential synergy impact, 8.3x including synergy guidance. Pre-synergies, this is roughly in line with the company’s own historical EV/EBITDA multiples, which ranged between 11x and 14x during 2013 and 2016 period. Historically, Tennant has maintained a net cash position and been extremely conservative in its capital allocation policies, so this deal represents a major change for the firm.

So before I get into why the deal makes a lot of sense, I think it's worthwhile to point out the substantial risk that the management team here, while deeply knowledgeable of the macro and micro factors of the cleaning business, doesn’t have much experience on business integration. The primary attractiveness for the deal (IPC Group’s European base) is also the company’s biggest challenge; melding American and European culture and management teams is always a struggle in company tie-ups.

Luckily, most of IPC Group’s top management has elected to stay on with the business, which should help aid integration efforts. This fact, coupled with some excellent growth out of Tennant’s core legacy business (14.3% y/y growth in Q1 in EMEA), shows that the company can adapt to the European markets quite well.

Prior to this acquisition, Tennant was a bet on American business health, since 72% of 2016 sales took place in the Americas, while only 17% was EMEA sourced. IPC Group is the opposite: 80% of sales took place in EMEA. This means minimal overlap and cannibalization while also filling a key gap in Tennant’s current geographic coverage. 2016 adjusted EBITDA margins at IPC Group are also a touch higher (11.5% versus 14% EBITDA margins), likely due to higher mix of replacement and aftermarket parts.

In terms of products offered, IPC is more of a mid-tier equipment supplier with a focus on smaller to midsize commercial equipment. This is generally indicative of overall customer shop/property size in Europe, which tends to be smaller than American counterparts. Tennant may be able to make in-roads in helping IPC Group sell its lower tiered products here domestically, which could drive some revenue synergies within the combined entity.

Valuation

2017 and 2018 look pretty favorable. Investors should focus on operating margin expansion, and not look too closely at gross margin. Within the legacy business, 43-44% gross margin was the norm, but management is expecting lower margin due to the IPC business. Unlike Tennant, the IPC Group business is mostly distribution based (remember the legacy business is direct sales), so IPC sees lower gross margin (lower average sale prices (“ASPs”) to distributors), but does not have to worry about selling costs that hit operating expenses.

Tennant is relatively undercovered on the Street, but current consensus is for $2.52/share in earnings this year, heading upwards to $2.95/share in 2018. Given revenue estimates and a 30% tax rate, the Street is expecting 7.9% operating margins in 2017 and 8.3% in 2018. These numbers are non-GAAP and exclude restructuring costs and any potential impact from shareholder repurchases. There is solid potential here for outperformance.

My estimates are higher; assuming $1070M in revenue in 2018 and 12.5% EBITDA margin, Tennant will post $134M in EBITDA next year, putting the EV/EBITDA multiple at 10x. Tennant hasn’t traded at those levels since bottoming in the summer of 2015, so if the company executes, there is plenty of meat left to the upside. If you’re a believer in the story, there is another 20-25% upside left in Tennant's shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.