Natural Gas Storage Forecast For Next Week

EIA reported +28 Bcf change yesterday, which was 1 Bcf lower than our forecast of +29 Bcf. Be sure to read our natural gas 7/14 storage report here.

For the week ending 7/21, we expect an injection of 27 Bcf.

On a fundamental supply and demand basis, below is how each fundamental factor fared versus the prior week:

Source: HFI Research

Lower 48 production averaged above 72 Bcf/d for the second week this month growing week-over-week by ~0.4 Bcf/d. Power burn however was up again by ~1 Bcf/d week-over-week with two days out of the week running above 40 Bcf/d.

Other demand factors remained largely unchanged however with a ~0.5 Bcf/d drop in residential/commercial. Weekly variance in total demand increase outpaced the supply increase, but fundamentals should be similar to 7/14 week when EIA reported +28 Bcf.

Our daily implied flow model shows 3.9 Bcf/d of build or totaling 27 Bcf. If EIA reports +27 Bcf in next week's storage report, it would be compared to -3 Bcf last year and +44 Bcf for the five-year average.

