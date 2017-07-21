Activist Investors Have Targeted The Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

The Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) has received a shareholder proposal from Steven N. Harris who is an activist investor. Mr. Harris is requesting the board of USA to authorize a self-tender offer for all outstanding shares of the Fund at or close to net asset value. If more than 50% of the Fund’s outstanding common shares are submitted for tender, the Board is requested to cancel the tender offer and take steps to cause the Fund to be liquidated or converted into an exchange traded fund (ETF) or an open-end mutual fund.

The shareholder proposal is non-binding, but if a large number of shareholders vote in favor of the proposal, it puts a lot of pressure on the Board to authorize some form of tender offer or to take other steps to try to narrow the discount of the Fund.

The Fund originally tried to omit this shareholder proposal from the proxy materials, but the SEC ruled that the proposal must be included. Here is a link to the letter sent by the SEC to the Fund.

In the most recent SEC filing, only one shareholder owns over 5% of the outstanding shares. It is First Trust Portfolios, which owns 6.1% of the shares outstanding. These shares are spread over a large number of unit trusts, and it is not clear whether First Trust would vote these shares for or against the shareholder proposal.

But there are many other well-known closed-end fund activists with smaller holdings in USA as of March 31, 2017, which will most likely support the shareholder proposal. On nasdaq.com, the USA institutional ownership is about 33% of the shares outstanding including the following investors that own more than one million shares and often vote in favor of activist shareholder proposals:

Investor Number of Shares of USA (as of March 31, 2017) Karpus Management 8,036,686 RiverNorth Capital 6,925,510 Lazard Asset Management 6,533,317 1607 Capital Partners 2,785,622 Saba Capital Management 2,190,809 Relative Value Partners 2,034,624 Bulldog Investors Deschutes Portfolio Strat. Thomas J Herzfeld Adv. 1,571,531 1,085,900 1,051,395

Saba Capital Management has recently become much more active in closed-end fund activism. They recently started a closed-end fund ETF (CEFS) which seeks to outperform index-based closed-end fund products by actively trading the portfolio to capture the widening and narrowing of discounts to net asset value.

I checked the latest portfolio of the Saba ETF and found that USA was one of the larger holdings at nearly 10% of the portfolio. Currently, the Saba ETF is still quite small with only $13 million in net assets, but it can give us an idea which closed-end funds are being targeted by activist investors.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund is an unleveraged equity closed-end fund with about $1.26 Billion in assets under management. The primary objective of the fund is to seek total investment return by investing at least 80% of the portfolio in equity securities.

(Data below is sourced from the fund sponsor website www.all-starfunds.com unless otherwise stated.)

USA is a multi-managed fund that allocates its portfolio assets among several independent investment management organizations that have different investment styles. The fund combines three "value-style" managers and two "growth-style" managers. ALP Advisors. Inc. is the fund's investment advisor and periodically shuffles the underlying management firms based on performance. ALP Advisors has currently allocated the fund's assets to the following five investment firms:

Investment Firm Style Managers Aristotle Capital Management, LLC Value Howard Gleicher, CFA Macquarie Investment Management Value D. Tysen Nutt, Jr. Pzena Investment Management Value Richard S. Pzena, John J. Flynn & Benjamin S. Silver, CFA Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP Growth George Fraise, Robert Rohn & Gordon Marchand, CFA TCW Investment Management Company Growth Craig C. Blum, CFA

One disadvantage of this arrangement is that you have to pay two levels of management fees - part of the fee goes to ALP Advisors, which administers the fund and "manages" the underlying managers. And then each underlying manager gets a fee. But the total expense ratio for USA of 1.07% is not unreasonable and is in line with many other equity closed-end funds. This is mainly because the underlying managers get pretty small fees.

ALP Advisors splits the investment management fee with the underlying asset managers. Because the total asset size is over $1.2 billion, all four rows in the table are currently used to compute the fee. Here is the investment fee structure:

Average Net Daily Assets Fee to Alpine Fee to Underlying Manager First $400 million 0.40% 0.40% Next $400 million 0.36% 0.36% Next $400 million 0.324% 0.324% Over $1.2 billion 0.292% 0.292%

It is unclear whether the "manager of manager" approach actually adds value in the long run. I know that Vanguard Investments has used this approach with some of their mutual funds, but they have had mixed results, and is moving more toward using less managers per fund. ALP Advisors must feel the need to justify its fee, so they have an incentive to change the underlying manager roster every few years.

Here is an investment style spectrum that lays out how the portfolio assets were distributed among the five underlying managers as of the last year-end. Note how the P/E ratio and price/book value ratio for the total fund lines up pretty closely with the S&P 500 index.

The portfolio is largely domestic with some global exposure. Here is the sector breakdown and top 20 portfolio holdings as of May 31, 2017:

Information Technology 24.8% Financials 16.5% Health Care 15.1% Consumer Discretionary 11.9% Consumer Staples 8.6% Energy 8.0% Industrials 6.2% Materials 3.3% Real Estate 3.2% Utilities 1.3% Telecommunications 1.1%

Managed Distribution Policy

The current policy of USA is to pay about 8% of its net asset value per year, payable in four quarterly installments. These distributions are unrelated to the Fund's net investment income or net realized capital gains or losses. If the total distributions for a given year exceed the Fund's investment income and net realized capital gains, the excess will generally be treated as non-taxable return of capital.

Alpha Is Generated by High Discount + Distributions

The distribution rate of 8.91% along with the 12.6% discount allows investors to capture alpha by recovering a portion of the discount whenever a distribution is paid out.

Whenever you recover NAV from a fund selling at a 12.6% discount, the percentage return is 1.00/ 0.874 or about 14.5%. So the discount recapture "alpha" generated from the 8.91% distribution is computed as:

(0.0891)*(0.145)=0.0129 or about 1.29% a year in discount recapture.

This is more than the 1.07% annualized baseline expense ratio, so you essentially get the fund management for free with an effective expense ratio of -0.22%. Note that this alpha capture occurs even if the discount remains, as long as the fund keeps paying out at the same managed distribution rate. And because of the activist involvement, you may also be able to capture more from the discount if the fund is ever converted into an ETF or an open-end mutual fund.

Market Performance

The long-term total return NAV performance record for USA has been below the average of its Large Growth peers. Since the fund's managers are changed periodically, it is quite possible that future market performance may improve. But overall, the main attraction of USA now are its discount and high managed distribution policy along with the activist involvement. Because of this, I would treat USA as more of a swing trade instead of a longer-term buy and hold.

USA NAV Performance Large Growth NAV Performance S&P 500 YTD +13.12% +17.54% +11.72% 1 Year +16.56% +20.20% +16.74% 3 Year +6.92% +6.63% +10.03% 5 Year +13.10% +14.04% +14.86% 10 year +4.10% +3.36% +7.06% 15 year +7.82% +8.10% +9.62%

Source: Morningstar

Five-Year History Of Discount To Net Asset Value

Source: cefconnect

Ticker: USA Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Pays Quarterly

Total Assets = $1.262 Billion

Annual Distribution (Market) Rate = 8.91%

Quarterly Distribution = $0.13

Annual Distribution = $0.52

Fund Expense ratio = 1.07% (Source: cefanalyzer)

Discount to NAV = -12.61%

Portfolio Turnover rate = 46% (Source: cefconnect)

Average 3 month Daily Volume = 622,617 (Source: Yahoo Finance)

Average Dollar Volume = $3.62 million

No leverage used

The discount to NAV as of the close on July 20 is -12.6%. This is less than the 52-week average discount of -14.94%. The shorter-term three-month discount Z-score is +1.25, which means that the discount to NAV is a little over one standard deviation below the three-month average discount of -13.49%. (Source: cefanalyzer)

Because it is an activist-driven play, USA may be a decent buy at current levels, although more active traders may want to wait for a discount level of 14%. It is liquid and very easy to trade. I would consider selling USA if the discount shrinks to 10% or less unless there is an actual open-ending announcement. USA is probably best purchased in a tax deferred IRA account because of its high distribution rate.

Marketplace Service For Those Hunting For Yield

