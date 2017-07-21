IBERIABANK's (IBKC) CEO Daryl Byrd on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

July 21, 2017, 09:30 AM ET

Executives

John Davis - Senior EVP

Daryl Byrd - President & CEO

Anthony Restel - CFO

Terry Akins - Chief Risk Officer

Analysts

Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Stephen Scouten - Sandler O'Neill

Emlen Harmon - JMP Securities

Michael Rose - Raymond James

Matt Olney - Stephens, Inc.

Catherine Mealor - KBW

John Davis

Good morning and thanks for joining us today for this conference call. On our call, this morning are Daryl Byrd, our President and CEO; Anthony Restel, our Chief Financial Officer and Terry Akins, our Chief Risk Officer. The rest of our team is also available for the Q&A session of this call.

If you've not already obtained a copy of the press release and supplemental PowerPoint presentation, you may access those documents from our website at www.iberiabank.com under Investor Relations. A replay of this call will be available until midnight on July 28. Information regarding that replay is provided in the press release, our discussion deals with both historical and forward-looking information, our Safe Harbor disclaimer is provided in the press release and supplemental presentation.

I’ll now turn it over to Daryl for his comments. Daryl?

Daryl Byrd

John, thanks, and good morning.

As expected we experienced a seasonal rebound in our operating performance in the second quarter. GAAP EPS was $0.99 and on a non-GAAP basis, core EPS was a $1.10 per share for the quarter.

Keep in mind that those second quarter results included a negative impact of $0.17 per common share due to the cost of carrying the common stock we raised in advance and will be used to fund our pending Sabadell United acquisition.

Across most operating components, this was an excellent quarter. First, our team delivered exemplary client growth as we achieved double-digit annualized loan growth. While we continue to face some headwinds from our risk-off posture, we're experiencing exceptional growth in several of our recently acquired markets.

In fact, four markets; Dallas, Tampa, Orlando and Atlanta accounted for approximately $1.2 billion in loan growth or about a 54% growth rate over a weighted average timeframe of 1.5 years since those acquisitions were completed and our commercial probability-weighted pipeline is approximately $1 billion up from $600 million at the end of the first quarter.

Also, our de novo expansion in the Carolinas is ahead of schedule, which I believe will be a topic of particular interest over the balance of this year and into the future.

Next our margin and noninterest income improved considerably. Our reported and cash margins improved 18 and 15 basis points respectively on a linked quarter basis to 3.71% and 3.45% respectively. Now that 61% of our margin improvement was due to recoveries on acquired loans, which we've had in the past and expect to have in the future.

Given our continued asset sensitivity in the card rising interest rate environment, we believe we are well-positioned. Noninterest income also improved primarily as a result of seasonal growth in our fee income businesses, in particular our two mortgage businesses bounced back and our Title business had an exceptional quarter.

We also continued to improve our treasury management businesses. Additionally, we improved our operating efficiency as evidenced by our core tangible efficiency ratio improving to 57.6% well below our 60% target.

We continue to focus on our expenses and are in the process of closing non-IBERIABANK branches. We expect to complete the Sabadell United merger in a few weeks, which will further improve our operating leverage, given the anticipated cost savings and given their efficiency ratio is well below our ratio.

In combination, the factors just mentioned resulted in improved profitability in the second quarter. Our ROA increased to 106 basis points up 10 basis points on a linked quarter basis.

For the quarter, credit quality was a bit of a mixed bag as many of our credit metrics generally improved, but at the same time we had to provide some dollars this quarter for a couple of lingering energy credits.

That said NPAs continue to trend down 10% for the quarter and energy NPAs have declined by about one third from around $150 million at year-end 2016 to $95 million at the end of June. We indicated that we expected energy NPAs to fall approximately $100 million during 2017 and I think we've made nice progress in that regard.

During the quarter, we established a $6 million accrual associated with the previously disclosed U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Lawsuit. Since we are in active settlement discussions surrounding this matter as well as discussions with our insurance carriers, we're not planning to say much more than to say we believe the accrual established in the second quarter is appropriate given the facts and circumstances as they exist today.

Our combination and integration with Sabadell United Bank continues to progress well. We're proud to have achieve all regulatory approvals within 92 days of announcement and expect to close the transaction by the end of the month.

I want to thank all of our associates and Sabadell United's associates for their hard work and dedication necessary to achieve this result. We continue to be impressed with the sophistication and conservative nature of our new teammates. We believe this is an excellent cultural fit and that the operating leverage and client growth from this combination will be obvious as the year progresses.

As mentioned earlier, this was a really strong quarter and I want to again thank all our associates for their hard work.

Now I want to introduce Terry Akins who has was recently stepped into the role of our Chief Risk Officer. Terry has a long history with our company working for Michael and working with our market since around 2002. As part of this reorganization Spurgeon Mackie our Chief Credit Officer, will report directly to me. We want to thank Randy Bryan for his work as our Chief Risk Officer. Randy will be taking a special assignment working for Anthony.

At this point, I'll turn the call over to Terry.

Terry Akins

Thanks Daryl and good morning, everyone. Overall our credit performance continues to exhibit generally positive trands and improvement across many of our credit metrics. Consolidated nonperforming assets contracted $21 million or 9.6% to $198 million on a linked quarter basis and dropped to 91 basis point of total asset, down nine basis points from first quarter 2017.

Criticized legacy commercial loans improved by $37 million in Q2 from $443 million is Q1 to $406 million. During the quarter, the provision expense increased by $5.9 million to $12.1 million. This increase in provision expense was tied to adding $6 million in specific reserves for two energy credits.

These two credits continue through the resolution process and unfortunately unfavorable facts and circumstances required us to increase the specific reserves associated with the two credits this quarter. These credits have been non-performing for multiple quarters and hopefully will be resolved in the not too distant future.

The balance of our energy credit remained relatively flat at 3.5% of total loans, but we're seeing a significant improvement in the mix and quality of our energy portfolio. Loans and criticized energy credits are experiencing paydowns and upgrades after restructuring actions are being replaced with new funded loans with high-quality pass rated companies that are more hedged and with good financial flexibility with modest leverage.

Criticized energy loans are down $71 million from payoffs and paydowns. Total energy NPAs are down $56 million from yearend and are now under $100 million or 18% below first quarter 2017.

NPAs represent 23.1% of the total energy-related portfolio compared to 32.3% the prior quarter. The pace of resolution is nearing completion in energy book although we expect to have a few remaining trouble credits to linger until late 2017 or early 2018.

With the current commodity pricing outlook, we believe the worst case incremental provision on these remaining credit is in the range of $10 million to $15 million. Energy loans will drop to 2.8% of the overall portfolio with the addition of Sabadell United Bank. We continue to be very pleased with the pace of the overall resolution through the cycle.

For second quarter 2017 annualized quarter-to-date net charge-offs in the legacy portfolio were 30 basis point of average loans or $10 million, which is 10 basis points or $3.6 million higher than first quarter 2017.

Approximately half of the net charge-offs this quarter are due to one isolated nonenergy commercial credit. We did not experience any energy-related charge-offs during the quarter.

The U.S. retail industry has been an area of industry focus and I want to provide a few comments about our exposure to retail. We believe we're well positioned and not exposed in a significant way to the sectors that are facing the most pressure.

As we mentioned last quarter, we don't have any material direct large loan exposure to national retailers through shared national credits or otherwise. We also don't have any direct exposure to publicly traded REITs or loans secured by traditional and closed malls.

The portfolio is well diversified by property type and geography. The weighted average loan to value in the sector is below 60%. Grocery store tenant anchored real estate represents our largest concentration tied to retail at 1.5% of the total portfolio. Most of these are short-term development loans carrying full guaranty.

The overall retail portfolio remains high-quality with criticized credits less than 1.1% of outstanding. Direct apparel outstandings are less than 20 basis points of the total loan portfolio and have average commitments of less than $500,000 with the largest commitment of $7.5 million.

In response to inquiries from the investment community, I want to provide some additional insight into Sabadell's loan portfolio. As shown on Slide 17 in the supplemental PowerPoint, Sabadell's residential mortgages represent approximately 32% of the overall portfolio.

Sabadell focuses on first lean and primary or secondary homes not investment properties with conservative advance rates and loan-to-values below 70% on 77% of the book. Residential loans to four nationals are 18% of the portfolio and underwriting is based upon liquidity outside of the foreign country with advanced rate on loan-to-cost of typically 50% or less.

Commercial real estate represents about a third of Sabadell's portfolio as shown on Slide 18. The overall CRE portfolio is well diversified by asset class. The weighted average LTVs are 50%. Credit metrics are strong and non-performing loans are less than 14 basis points.

So, in conclusion, second quarter remains solid from an asset quality perspective. I want to reiterate that we are down to a handful of nonperforming energy credits and believe the worst-case scenario to resolution is $15 million.

We continue to believe that overall credit quality trends will remain favorable given the current economic backdrop and look forward to continued resolution of the energy troubled credit. Now I'll turn it over to Anthony.

Anthony Restel

Thanks Terry and good morning, everyone. I am glad to report that the second quarter ended up in line with expectations communicated on our previous earnings call in April.

As expected, we saw the normal upswing in our mortgage and title businesses. We had very nice margin expansion relative or reflective of our asset-sensitive balance sheet. We had some recoveries to further enhance the margin.

Noninterest expense continued, loan growth accelerated and deposit runoff is expected. Offsetting some of the strength of higher provision level during the quarter and a $6 million accrual for the previously discussed HUD lawsuit.

On an aggregate basis, I feel very good about the momentum we have headed into the Sabadell closing as an organization.

Starting with the margin, the margin expanded 18 basis points quarter-over-quarter, which drove increase in net interest income of $10.8 million or 6.3%. Embedded within the margin expansion was 11 basis points tied to recoveries on acquired assets.

Remember those recoveries roll through the income statement as incremental margin versus recoveries offsetting charge-offs. Adjusting for the recoveries, the margin was 3.60% matching the 3.60% second quarter expectation I communicated during our last earnings conference call.

Given the June rate hike and absent Sabadell, I would expect to continue to see the expansion off of IBERIABANK space margin excluding recoveries and see IBERIABANK's expand in the 3.70% again without the benefit of recoveries being factored in.

Keep in mind that I do expect our margin will continue to be positively impacted by recoveries over the next several quarters. These recoveries unfortunately are very hard to time and quantify.

IBERIABANK continues to maintain its asset-sensitive position and additional rate hikes will positively impact the margin. Our most recent interest rate modeling continues to show that that fund increases will result in a $0.05 pick up to EPS per quarter for each 25-basis point move.

Keep in mind that the more frequent the moves and the higher short-term rates climb, the more we would expect to see deposit betas negatively impacted through the cycle.

As a reminder, our projected deposit betas through the cycle is approximately 55% with an assumption that deposit betas have no lag and the mix remain somewhat consistent. Since October of 2015, I can tell you that our realized deposit beta is 18%.

The 18% deposit beta is a result of movement in rate index public funds, exception price-sensitive customers and ongoing deposit campaigns, which attracted clients into higher price deposit products.

We have made no major changes to our rate sheet as a result of the recent FED fun increases and currently do not expect to do so. During the quarter, we saw the normal seasonal upswing in our noninterest income businesses as expected. Activity in our seasonal businesses improved dramatically versus the first quarter as evidenced by pipeline volumes, origination volumes and title transaction volumes.

We expect income from these businesses to remain elevated through the third quarter and then start to decline in Q4 consistent with prior years. We also saw some nice improvements in other areas of the noninterest income, which were beneficial to the second quarter.

Core expenses during the quarter increased $1.9 million to $141.4 million in line with the $141 million communicated on our last earnings call. As expected salaries and benefits drove the majority of the quarterly increase as the full impact of annual raises that went into effect in March were felt and commissions in the mortgage and title businesses picked up with activity levels.

We continue to run ahead of budget on expenses and the company maintains its focus on cost containment allowing for very nice positive operating leverage as balance sheet growth and yield on assets expand to offset to somewhat small increase in expenses.

In line with our continued focus on expenses, I can communicate that IBERIABANK will be closing an additional nine branches during the fourth quarter.

Slide 12 of the supplemental provides our guidance for the remainder of 2017. I've decided to provide the best information I can realizing that the Sabadell transaction does not close.

With that said, for IBERIABANK standalone, I expect the following. The consolidated loan growth for the remainder of 2017 will be high single digit to low double-digit. Deposit growth should accelerate through the remainder of the year. Overall credit quality metrics will continue to improve recognizing there is a risk, we may incur a little more expense to clear the final few troubled credits in the energy portfolio.

IBERIABANK's margin is expected to increase to 3.70% during the third quarter and stay at that level for the fourth quarter assuming no lumpy recoveries and rates remained flat. Additional rate hikes would favorably impact the margin. IBERIABANK's efficiency ratio and return on average assets will continue to improve due to the favorable operating leverage that was apparent this quarter.

Noninterest expense is projected to come in -- I am sorry, noninterest income is projected to come in approximately $10 million lower than the full year 2016 levels. Noninterest expense containment will continue. I expect the core noninterest expense to grow slowly each of the next two quarters.

Regarding the expected impact of Sabadell United, I believe the original modeling information provided, that deal announcement continues to be the best information that I can provide at this time. The transaction is expected to close on July 31 and we feel the original assumptions and bottom-line results remain intact although the components may be a little different than originally planned.

We will begin to see the one-time expenses start to flow-through meaningfully in the third quarter and fourth quarter with the amount being split fairly evenly between the quarters. As integration lead for IBERIABANK on this transaction, I can tell you that I am very excited about the combined potential of the two companies joining together.

Our integration activities have gone very well and we continue to believe that we will achieve our model results for the transaction.

Since I've run a little longer than I normally do, I want to just take a very quick moment to highlight the tremendous progress that may not be apparent when just looking at the quarter-to-quarter changes.

Over the last year, we've seen our core net income grow meaningfully to record levels. Our ROA has expanded past peer levels. Our tangible efficiency ratio continues to be driven down. The resolution of our troubled credit in the energy book is progressing as expected and overall metrics are improving.

Quite frankly the performance of IBERIABANK on a core basis has never been better and we're extremely well positioned moving forward. I look forward to taking questions in a moment. I'll now turn the call back over to Daryl.

Daryl Byrd

Anthony thanks. I am very pleased with the progress we've achieved regarding the approval, closing, conversion and integration of our Sabadell United acquisition and the cultural fit of our two organizations. I'm also pleased with the financial performance in the second quarter.

Denise, at this point, we'll open the call for questions.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Good morning, guys.

Daryl Byrd

Good morning, Ebrahim.

Ebrahim Poonawala

I think a question, given sort of the upcoming closing of Sabadell and if Anthony you could remind us in terms of how quickly do we expect in terms of the systems conversions and all of that lot?

It seems like a lot of that is going to go through in the second half of the year, in terms of the timing of when you expect to hit 100% cost savings tied to Sabadell and what you obviously mean your efficiency ratio improvement, ROA improvement is quite visible.

As we think about post Sabadell, if you can give any sense of where you see ROA efficiency ratio landing, that would be helpful to the extent you can?

Anthony Restel

Ebrahim, you've got a lot of questions there buried into one, but we'll give it a shot. First at start, we're pretty proud of the timing of our approvals and our ability to get this transaction closed as quickly as we can and to begin to get the operating leverage of this transaction.

Anthony, I am going to give you the hard parts so you most of tough questions here and so Ebrahim seeing back, I am going to try to hit all the things, I think that I can cover that you asked for.

The conversion of the systems right now is scheduled for early I'll call it mid-October. So that's out there. That's the target we're working towards internally here and I feel very good. We're going to achieve that.

I'll remind you that in the presentation that was available as part of the deal announcement, we talked about six-month phase-in to achieve cost saves on a run rate basis. So, a couple of numbers I'll throw out just to remind everybody.

We talked about in the first two quarters that we would see about $38 million of one-time expense flowing through the balance sheet. So, what I said in my commentary today is that we expect those numbers to be fairly evenly split between the third and fourth quarter.

Relative to the ramp down and achieving the kind of 20% off of the Sabadell run rate, what I'll tell you is you really need to think about most of that expense is really going to start coming out post-conversion and so I would say as we get towards the end of the year, I think we'll start to have most of that stuff taken care of have a pretty good sense from a run rate perspective where we're going to be.

We did estimate that we would achieve 27% run rate expenses excluding CDI from a Sabadell perspective. Sabadell's noninterest expense, absent CDI expense was about $25 million in the first quarter and so I'll give you those numbers, you can do math to drive into model, what you think is reasonable.

Relative to the margin and efficiency ratio and ROA, what I can tell you is Sabadell United has a meaningfully lower efficiency ratio than we do today. It will have a positive impact especially as we get into some of the realized synergies from the savings.

I'm a little hesitant to give an ROA. Obviously, marks can move around quite a bit. If you think about some of the movement up and down 20, 30 basis points on the treasury curve, I would rather hold that and get the final marks and before I get to it, to stake out on where the ROA is going to be.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Understood and just separately easier one in terms of fee income, just trying to understand in terms of is there anything fundamentally within sort of fee revenue lines? Mortgage banking was pretty strong, that change that led to the slower guidance, where you're seeing maybe because of the rate environment or the macro backup certain fee income lines are not behaving as you expected?

Anthony Restel

I think that my expectation as we came through the first part of the year, we were a little bit softer. Primarily some mortgage was definitely softer. I thought we would be able to make up some of the ground through swap activity, the swap commissions being higher.

What I'll tell you is swap activity has been from an activity level has been pretty consistent, but the size of the swaps that we've been doing has come down quite a bit, which has hurt our income.

Daryl Byrd

The activity has been brisk.

Anthony Restel

The activity is good. Just the volume, the size of the transactions are a little bit smaller. So, as we step back and looked at it for the third quarter, we see the mortgage business activity remain in the third quarter relatively consistent with the second quarter and then we'll see a seasonal kind of dip down in the fourth quarter.

All-in I expect second half of the year to be somewhat consistent with what we saw in the first half of the year and I just don't think we're going to be able to make up the gap. So, we decided that the appropriate thing was to go ahead and bring down the expectation for the full-year.

Daryl Byrd

But Anthony I think we would say, we're actively recruiting originators in our residential mortgage business and that will help some in future quarters.

Anthony Restel

So, we have all of our mortgage market leadership out recruiting, so we test them do. We have new leadership in Georgia and Alabama and in fact we recruited six new originators during the second quarter and I expect that level of recruiting to continue.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Got it. Thanks for taking my questions.

Stephen Scouten

Hey guys, congrats on a really good quarter here. I wanted to touch on the NIM, I know Anthony you touched on this a little bit, but with the 3.70% NIM run rate through the end of year, ex Sabadell, do you have an ideal kind of preliminarily what that will look like with the inclusion of Sabadell on a combined basis ex any additional rate hike that may or may not come?

Anthony Restel

Stephen, it's a little bit -- it's a little bit difficult to give you a number there. I can tell you that Sabadell clearly has a lower margin than we do. We talked about that really in the last call.

I would tell you that I think at this point, I would really rather get it in. They're also asset sensitive, so their margins moving up as we speak and since it's a private company, I really don't want to get into the specifics of their numbers. I think that would deem appropriate.

So, what I can tell you is I think we'll see a slight diminishment to our margin, but again, I'm not really in a position I think at this point to discuss where that's going to be.

Stephen Scouten

Fair enough. Fair enough. And maybe on the loan growth side, obviously some positive commentary there about what you're expecting through the end of the year. What kind of could take that loan growth maybe to that low double-digit number you referenced on the high end?

Is it just a general pick up in the economy? Is it adding more energy loans relative to the risk-off strategy or what's kind of the leverage point there that would take to the higher end of the range potentially?

Daryl Byrd

Stephen I'm going to start and then I'll give it Michael. It's kind of like a comment with swaps, our loan growth activity has been pretty brisk, our client growth activity has been pretty brisk.

Our new markets are performing extremely well for us. We continue to add some new people that we're excited about and we feel pretty good about positioning from a market perspective and our ability to get really good client growth, Michael?

Michael Brown

One of the things that I think we're particularly proud of during the quarter was the distribution of the growth that came from multiple markets. So, we're not just relying on one market or one business to drive the growth.

Secondarily, the mix in terms of C&I and CRE if you look at our story, it's not a CRE story like many other banks that are out there. So, we're getting diversification there. We're also rolling in two new initiatives during the quarter.

The growth in the Carolinas in terms of developing business in South Carolina and North Carolina. We've talked about that de novo expansion that is starting to produce growth as of the second quarter. We would expect to see a ramp up of that in the third.

And then a business we have not talked about, which is our equipment financing leasing business, which we basically started during the second quarter, that should kick in during the remaining six months of this year and into '18.

And then you mentioned energy, we're obviously doing energy loans at a faster pace than we have over the last two or three years and that as to a great degree is being offset or muted by runoff in the portfolio, conscious runoff in terms of the weaker names.

So, if you take the diversification of growth in terms of the various markets, the relative mix in terms of not being one story and then you layer in sort of the growth initiatives, we feel very good about the remaining six months of the year as to what takes it to double-digit versus high-single.

It's not the economy, at the end of the day, most of the growth we're getting is coming from moving market share, which has traditionally been the case. It would be just us executing well on those initiatives I described and just taking more share from others.

Stephen Scouten

Okay. That's really helpful color, thank you. And may be one last follow-up on your comment about the Carolinas. Can you give a little additional what Sam is experiencing in Greenville and if it's organic hires that you've seen that's giving encouragement or what you think the path might be from here potential M&A in that markets and so forth? Appreciate it.

Daryl Byrd

Stephen, it's Daryl and I'll start. Sam is doing a great job for us and I think he's putting together a really, really nice thing Michael?

Michael Brown

Yeah, I don't want to feel unnoticed the switch. We're talking about the Carolinas now, not just South Carolina. We've had an opportunity to expand into North Carolina as well. So, we see that initiative growing.

In terms of Greenville where we're further along, we have a small commercial team in place. Sam's had great success in terms of his recruiting efforts. We have added some clients already and we have a very reasonable pipeline, very attractive pipeline to be honest.

It should frame up some growth in the loan portfolio through the remaining six months of the year. So, at the end of the day, if we're making an assessment, I would suggest we are further along than we would've expected and the opportunity is going to turn into something far greater than we expected because it will tackle multiple states versus just one.

Stephen Scouten

Great. Thanks, so much guys. Congrats again.

Daryl Byrd

Thank you.

Emlen Harmon

Hey. Good morning, everyone.

Daryl Byrd

Good morning.

Emlen Harmon

First, I just wanted to confirm on the growth guide, the high single from low double, you're talking about annual pace as opposed to that full amount of growth in the back half and then just what are you guys seeing in terms of opportunity in the energy space because now the time to get a little bit more aggressive there?

Daryl Byrd

Yeah, on the annualized pace is really annualized number and from what we're seeing in the energy space on know what we're seeing some interesting opportunities. The new exposures we're seeing have much better structure.

We're seeing less aggregate debt. The companies are appropriately hedging and we're seeing pretty good pricing. So, what we're seeing coming out of the energy space looks pretty good. Michael or Anthony, any comments?

Michael Brown

I want to add just a little bit to reinforcing. As we look at the energy business and what's performed well versus what has not performed well, we're obviously far more focused on EMP and midstream.

We're not doing services on a slower recovery and has performed worse, I guess it's less subscription during the cycle. So, we're seeing some really good opportunities on EMP and midstream. They're in specific fields, they have a low-cost production. They tend to be more gas oriented.

To Daryl's point, the structure tends to be better in terms of relative leverage. It's a single, typically a single item of capital versus multiple, which lowers the level of leverage. There is more capital coming into the deals, more capital coming into deals upfront.

The hedging is more prevalent for a longer period of time. It's typically required versus sort of being discretionary. So, we see that and lower risk plus more attractive returns. We think it's a good place to be right now.

Emlen Harmon

That's helpful. Thank you. I think a final one on the entry into North Carolina, could you give little bit of color what the strategy is there?

Daryl Byrd

Emlen, it's very straightforward. We want to recruit really good people and we think that you've got a lot of -- a lot of experience in our team in the Carolinas. If you think about it John lives there, Spurgeon lives there. Terry, Michael and I have lived there. So, we know the markets pretty well and Sam is very well respected in both states and I think he's going to build a really nice thing for us.

Emlen Harmon

Have you hired any team there? Is it just kind of a build out effort at that point?

Michael Brown

We have one person coming on board. At this particular point, we have a lot of interest. At the end of the day, Daryl covered it extremely well. It's a market we know well, a number of us grew up there in terms of our banking careers. We connect very well to people who are already in the various markets.

The state has a very attractive one. It's gone through a significant amount of acquisition activity. We see that as disruptive and we frankly like to take advantage of disruption.

So, Sam brings great leadership as Daryl said, very well respected in the Carolinas. We see it as a good opportunity. It's not going to be heavy investment. It's just going to be around the people's side. So, it should be pretty attractive to us.

Emlen Harmon

Okay. Thank you.

Michael Brown

You're welcome.

Michael Rose

Hey. Good morning, guys. Just wanted to get some color on the non-energy commercial credit that was charged up this quarter, if you have some details on it and how much do you -- this quarter's provision might have been attributed to that credit?

Daryl Byrd

Terry?

Terry Akins

Well as we mentioned, the charge off was related to one commercial credit and we really see our charge-offs really generally more in line at about 15 basis points, but there are some in a commercial business that is sometimes lumpy.

It was an overall commercial credit with frankly in our Houston market and we have the Relationship Manager that had initiated that. It's no longer with the company and I think that's really about all I can think about that particular credit.

Michael Brown

Michael that one charge-off basically is about half of the net charge-offs for the quarter.

Michael Rose

Okay. And then just moving back to energy, you mentioned that the percentage will dip below 3% with the closing of Sabadell. Where would you feel is a comfortable level? Obviously, you guys are still adding credits. What's the comfortable level for you guys moving forward? How should we think about that?

Daryl Byrd

You know Michael, I think as I've said before, we're in a trough. I mentioned in my comments that we anticipated reducing NPAs in the energy space about around $100 million during 2017 and we've made really good progress in that regard.

So, we're still seeing some credit pay off. As expected, we're pretty happy with that, but at the same time we're initiating some new energy credit and feel really good about the structure and what those credits look like. So, it's going to take a little while before you begin to see that portfolio grow.

We're also having some dialogue inside the company. Most of what we're doing as Michael said is on the E&P side and the midstream side and the exposures we see, they were very comfortable with, but we're in the process of trying to determine from a longer-term perspective what size that portfolio can grow to and that's still work in progress.

Michael Rose

Okay. That's helpful and then just maybe one more for me, just more broadly on M&A Daryl, any updated thoughts on now that the Sabadell deal is closing a little bit sooner and looking at additional transactions perhaps as early as this year and just more broadly what you're seeing in the M&A markets at this point, thanks?

Daryl Byrd

Michael, I'll start and John will jump in. First, our first priority is executing the integration of Sabadell in a very high-quality manner and that's really important to us and it's a market we're really excited about, a team we're really excited about. So, getting that right really matters.

We are seeing a fair amount of kind of inbound opportunities, but my comment would be, we talked about it a little bit last quarter, the difference between the price you pay and the financing side, we're seeing pricing getting a little bit undisciplined and we want to stay very disciplined. John, your thoughts.

John Davis

Yeah, hey Michael. I would say we are seeing still a pretty strong number of opportunities in the pipeline, very good quality. What you -- I think we've all seen is kind of a rolling geography of sorts go back a couple years obviously, Tennessee roll through, then it was the Carolinas.

Over the last several months, I think it's kind of now moved into a few other states as far as a wave of activity. Some of our competitors have what I would call maybe a more robust share price than we have to finance transactions, so they have somewhat of a competitive advantage on the M&A front.

I would say looking at the number of the transactions over the past year or so, fairly risky and fairly rich prices that paid for some of those I think. So, we didn't necessarily see the value that others did. Seem to be more of the larger transactions going for more robust prices than maybe some smaller opportunities and it seems as though we got a certain markets in particular that people really want to be and given that that the pricing in those particular markets have been driven up so the acquirers have gotten a lot more aggressive there.

From the type of deals, I would say we've seen fewer auctions and more modified auctions or negotiated deals and we've also seen more preemptively priced deals that we would probably see them announced when you see them announced. We're not even really part of them. So that's what I'd say more color on what we're seeing in the M&A market.

Michael Rose

It's great color. Thanks for taking my questions guys.

Matt Olney

Hey thanks. Want to start with Terry I saw on the credit and Terry thanks for all the work on the retail side of the disclosures that's all very helpful. You'd mentioned something about the worst-case scenario for some of these remaining energy losses.

I couldn’t quite write down the number. What was the amount of the worst-case scenario losses? Just I couldn’t quire write down that number. What was the amount of the worst-case scenario losses?

Terry Akins

The worst case we said is $15 million.

Daryl Byrd

Hey Matt, it's Daryl. In my comments, I said we had a couple of lingering energy credits and I like my word, lingering and my opinion particularly for us we're at the end of the cycle and I think Terry was very direct in her comments and I think appropriately ring fenced our exposure.

Matt Olney

And I guess Daryl may be for you on that topic, how much urgency is there to get the remaining credits, energy credits out of the bank by the next few quarters? Is that important or would it acceptable for some of those loans that linger into 2018?

Daryl Byrd

We work pretty hard at it every single day Matt, sets the way I would put it.

Matt Olney

Okay. And then I guess this one if for Anthony on a related note, it sounds like the guidance for the margin in the third quarter assumes no real benefit from the nonaccrual recapture that you benefit from in 2Q. Is that correct and then what's the potential remaining amount of recoveries that could be recaptured in NII over the next few quarters?

Anthony Restel

Hey Matt, what I'll tell you, the 3.70% margin for IBERIABANK does not include any nonaccrual recoveries or nonaccrual interest recoveries as well as principal department. It's a great question. I'll be honest with you Daryl who is with me constantly about what could the real number be.

Daryl Byrd

Hey Anthony you probably need to describe the difference between nonaccrual recoveries and the FDSC related recoveries.

Anthony Restel

So clearly, we had a number of energy clients that went on to that put-on nonaccrual and were still being paid. We were current on net interest and absolutely we put that to principle in the portfolio only because they had either stop paying on their high-yield debt or they were in I guess had indicated that maybe be going through a restructuring.

We took the conservative action, put that to nonaccrual at an appropriate time, but nevertheless we built several millions of dollars worth of I'll call it interest that went to principle that we expect to collect back.

What I'll tell you Matt, the hard part around that is timing is very difficult. I think you're going to see some dollars come back. I think it will come back over the next, I think you'll see it over the next couple of quarters whether we get some in the third quarter and the fourth quarter or the first quarter next year is tied to that is very hard for me to say.

Remember we're down, we're now down to talking to just a handful of credits. So, I don't have this pot of 50 credits where you got enough stuff moving in and out. So, it makes the timing a little bit more challenging for us. Relative to the recoveries from the acquired portfolio, I can't tell you that I do expect to see robust recoveries continue for some time.

If you look at the last quarter, we picked up almost 11 basis points or so from that. I would say if I had to handicap and you ask me what's a reasonable number that I would expect on a quarterly basis, I would say probably at least five basis points.

There'll be some instances where that number will even go higher as we recover more. So, I would tell you that 3.75% as a base level assuming some level of recoveries is probably not a bad estimate. Just realizing that, it's hard for me to quantify in time recoveries with a great deal of certainty.

Matt Olney

Understood. Thank you.

Catherine Mealor

Thanks, and I popped out for just a few minutes. So, if this question has been asked, just tell me and we can look at the transcript, but I wanted to circle back on the fee guidance and just I want to make sure that I am thinking about the right day.

So, Anthony you're saying fees will be down $10 million year-over-year and so if I started the base of $232 million from last year, bring it down $2 million, that's about fees ex Sabadell of $222 million, which still shows a little bit of a ramp from this quarter's fee levels.

So, my questions are one; am I using the right base and then two; what would be the driver to push fees higher in the back half of the year, given your guidance for mortgages to be fairly flat in the third quarter and then down in the fourth?

Anthony Restel

So, I think, sorry Catherine, I think that the answer to the question and I don't have -- unfortunately I didn't bring the forecast here with me, so what I'm expecting from a mortgage perspectives is mortgage to be consistent in the third quarter.

I do believe that the four quarter is going to be significantly stronger than first quarter for us. At the same time, as we look at our commercial activity starting to pick up, I do expect to see some level of swap activity buried within that.

So just by the naturalist, the activity level is going to be up 20% to 30% over what it was let's say versus the first quarter. The opportunity for more swapping coming all in should build. We're seeing continued progress; treasury management continues to grow.

So just as you think about every quarter, this quarter $400,000 of incremental treasury management versus last quarter. So, all of those other items in the noninterest side continue to build. So, I think it's just a function of rolling things forward.

Daryl Byrd

And Catherine, you missed, Bob made some comments, we're working pretty hard recruiting new originators, that will help as well.

Catherine Mealor

Okay. And then can you give us any insight into Sabadell's asset sensitivity? I know you don't want to give a margin with Sabadell and I totally appreciate that, but it feel like all the near term the margin is going to come down a little bit as you later on Sabadell's lower margin book.

It looks like Sabadell's portfolio is fairly asset sensitive and so you should see that improve as we move through next year, is that fair?

Anthony Restel

Yes. So clearly Sabadell is asset sensitive. They model themselves and reflect asset sensitivity. They have seen some increase in the margin levels and so if I had to put some color on, they're probably a little bit less asset sensitive than we are and so yes, I think you're general thesis is correct.

Catherine Mealor

Okay. Great quarter. Thank you.

Anthony Restel

Thanks Catherine.

Daryl Byrd

Denise thanks. I appreciate everybody attending today's call. Hope everybody has a great weekend. Thank you.

