Why Air France-KLM Is In A Bubble

Operationally Air-France is weak, was weak and will be weak in the future because of expensive employees and politicized management.

Air France-KLM (OTC:AFRAF) is a European airliner which combined Air France and Dutch airliner KLM.

Since the merger there have been all kinds of problems with bad management and employee strikes. This resulted in a poorly performing stock but recently the price has gone up sharply. The question is do operations justify this increase?

From the graph can be seen that the stock has been a horrible investment over the last decade especially since Air France paid its last dividend in 2008.

Recently however the stock has performed extremely well and has beaten all of its competitors. This rise probably attracted the attention of some retail investors who could benefit from an analysis of the operations.

Decline in oil prices

Air-France as any airliner benefited from the decline in oil prices since it became cheaper to fly airplanes and airlines were reluctant to give passengers all off the benefits but even the lower prices for consumers mend that flying became a more attractive proposition compared to other methods of transport.

The decline in oil prices brought Air France back to profitability since it was making heavy losses after the financial crisis with high oil prices. The profit margin increased from -7.5% to close to 3% while all other operating margin increased strongly as well. In my view however the effect of low oil prices will diminish over time because competition puts additional pressure on prices as new airplanes are bought while consumer get accustomed to flying and might decide to take a different holiday experience. Furthermore while I don't think the prices of oil is going to increase in the near future the risk is clearly on the upside since there are still cost associated with drilling which will not go away.

Operations of Air France-KLM

If you live in the Netherlands as I do or in France I guess it is hard to have missed the news on Air France-KLM. To summarize: Most of it has been bad; there have been multiple strikes by employees, there has been a fight in management over who controls what and management seems to be chosen not on competence but on politics.

This operational turmoil has had its effect on its profit and EBIT margins which are lower than those of competitors. I think one of the reasons people bought Air France is that it could increase profitability to the same level as competitors like IAG (OTCPK:ICAGY), Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF) or even come close to Delta (DAL) or Ryanair (RYAAY). This however is unlikely since its problems with expensive employees and government interference are likely to stay structural since both own a significant part of the company and have representation on the board.

Furthermore there is no focus on profitability and the outlook of the company only talks about growth without mentioning capital efficiency.

In my opinion growth is not what Air France should focus on but efficiency and profitability. Employees and governments however have other goals which creates a conflict of interest between the controlling shareholder and a shareholder value maximizing one.

Assets of Air France-KLM

Still Air France could be a decent investment if its assets were simply too cheap to ignore allowing for a decent return at low efficiency. End of March 2017 Air France had €4.1B in cash and equivalents while having €8.8B in debt creating a net debt position of €4.7B. Its equity has improved because of the low oil price but is only €1.2B while Air France has €1.3B of intangible assets on its balance sheet. Another important fact to mention is that Air France has lease obligations because it has agreed to rent aircraft. These capitalized obligations are an additional liability of €3.6B. This means that its equity position is much weaker than that of any of its competitors and investors hoping for a strong capital return program have to think again also given the priorities of the controlling shareholders.

Conclusion

Air France-KLM has had strong returns so far this year but its problems remain largely structural. The dramatic rise in the share price has made Air France-KLM shares relatively more expensive than those of its more efficient peers. The airlines industry is very cyclical and investing in its weaker peers can be a very profitable trade when operations improve. This trade however can kill the investment when the situation starts to deteriorate. Investors are advised to reevaluate their positions and be aware of the risk they take. Shares of Air France might look cheap as the company might earn €2 a share but the question is if that is sustainable and stronger competitors might be a better alternative.

