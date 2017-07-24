Risky Business: Dividend Growth Investing And Portfolio Strategy

Many portfolio strategies suffer from uncompensated risk, but dividend aristocrat ETFs are especially bad culprits, all the while hiding that risk.

Uncompensated risk isn’t well understood, and I explain the pros (yes, the pros) and cons of what it involves.

I recently wrote an article (with many angry people in the comments!) on dividend growth investing (DGI) and how its most recent cycle of outperformance has since come to an end, with high-growth stocks instead taking the lead. In another article, I discussed screening dividend aristocrats to create a higher-quality portfolio without the weak links that ETFs such as the SPDR S&P Dividend (SDY) or the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat ETF (NOBL) have. The article you're reading now was by several comments from the latter piece that discussed risk, coupled with the cyclical analysis I performed in the former.

First, a clarification coupled with a disclaimer: I am, of course, no expert, and everyone has their own needs and tolerances when it comes to portfolio building and strategy selection and execution. I’m merely, as the site notes, seeking alpha. Moreover, I am not saying (nor do I see myself saying in the near future) that DGI is a bad strategy. DGI is a solid strategy, and makes sense for investors looking for capital preservation with a steady income stream. The present issue is not with DGI in particular but with all strategies.

Now, as I mentioned, an individual’s comments interested me. User Placebo Investment Advice noted that one of the pitfalls of my handpicked portfolio was “uncompensated concentration risk.” I love the subject of risk - it’s a complex, incredibly fascinating subject that I think escapes many of the smartest money managers in the world (and of course, myself). However, let’s do what we can.

Uncompensated stock risk, or concentration risk, is risk for which you don’t generate additional returns. This is usually called diversifiable risk, in which the investment (be it a commodity, company, industry, etc.) fails to perform and thus generates negative or less-than-stellar returns. Because the investor maintained a position that was both too large and too narrow (that is, lacking diversification), he suffers.

Of course, uncompensated risk exists. However, it doesn’t exist by virtue of holding a stock. You are compensated for that stock by virtue of its potential upside. An investor who bought in $10,000 of a Nasdaq ETF (QQQ) on March 24, 2000, would have $13,437.63 with dividends reinvested today. Another investor who bought $10,000 of Apple (AAPL) on the same day would have $335,598.25 now. Just a slight difference.

Note that I didn’t say the first investor would have generated 34.37% returns, or that the second made 3255%. That implies that both investors were entirely invested in QQQ or AAPL. This is the basis of much misunderstanding - uncompensated risk is not a stock issue, it’s a portfolio problem. You suffer from uncompensated stock risk by holding, with your entire account, too few individual stocks.

Another important point is that you are partially compensated - as in the Apple vs. Nasdaq case, you also stand to gain from a single stock’s outperformance. The reason the industry calls it a risk instead of a risk/reward decision, however, lies in the fact that most companies go bankrupt or fail in the long, long term, while most simply do all right, and a very small number of them produce outsized returns (Three Things I Think I Think - Stupid Markets Edition). This is, frankly, less relevant than most think - an investor with some semblance of stop losses and the ability to read financial statements will exit a position in a dying company before his position value reaches 0.

The question, of course, is how this relates to the DGI or dividend aristocrat investor and to user Placebo Investment Advice’s comments about my handpicked portfolio. An incredibly important distinction is that SDY and NOBL themselves, along with any sector-based, valuation-based, technical-based, anything-based fund, suffer from uncompensated risk. You’re saying that the strategy, industry, or country you’ve chosen will do well, and you adjust your portfolio in response, exposing you to uncompensated risk by virtue of your new position size.

When investors execute on any bullish/bearish strategy, they deviate from the truly passive strategy of simply holding a global market-cap weighted index (perhaps the only way to avoid uncompensated risk). Even holding only SPY exposes you to uncompensated risk - you take the stance that American equities will outperform the rest of the world’s markets, and suffer (or gain) accordingly when your thesis faces the evidence.

This is fine. There’s nothing wrong with taking an investment view. In fact, that’s how almost all successful active management firms have done well, including Buffett, Soros, and more. Issues only arise when two conditions line up:

Too much of your portfolio is based on a single strategy, or multiple correlated strategies. You don’t know that #1 is the case, and you wouldn’t be okay with it if you did know.

As long as we pick stocks, we will suffer from uncompensated risk. Placebo Investment Advice was not wrong - however, he offered an unhelpful diagnosis.

In terms of investing in SDY or NOBL, we know it’s been a winning strategy. Nobody, including myself, knows if it will continue to be a winning strategy. However, of the 51 dividend aristocrats that these ETFs call their holdings, only 1 is a utility, 1 is a telecom, 1 is an IT stock, 1 is a REIT, and only 2 are energy companies. Meanwhile, 11 are consumer staples (over 20%), 8 are consumer discretionary, and another 9 are industrials.

This is an incredibly skewed portfolio, and if you’re not bullish on consumer spending, then you might be in the wrong place. The portfolio I suggested - (ED), (T), (FRT), (NUE), (ADP), (GWW), (MMM), (JNJ), (ABT), (CINF), (AFL), (XOM), (TGT), (PG), (KO), (VFC), (MCD) - is much more balanced between sectors and industries, all the while promising similar levels of safety and higher yield than SDY. Time will tell if it succeeds (since end-of-day July 7, my portfolio has returned 0.46% vs. SDY’s 0.51%, with a slightly lower max drawdown).

For the average DGI or dividend aristocrat investor, there are two solutions to reduce an unwanted uncompensated risk profile.

Buy into other strategies, and weighting DRIP or dividend aristocrats lower. I’ve offered some suggestions for those interested in profiting from market cycles, but viable options could involve including non-aristocrat high-value medium-growth companies (perhaps AAPL, NVDA, or so on), commodity exposure, or other strategies. This makes sense for those less dedicated to DGI or dividend aristocrats. Don’t buy SDY or NOBL. Instead, handpick a portfolio from the dividend aristocrat list that accurately reflects your appetite for uncompensated risk, attitudes regarding either the company or industry in question, and other macroeconomic factors. I’ve done this in my previous article, and you can change your own screens or criteria to find one you’re happy with.

Risk is inescapable for the investor. Understand it, figure out how much of it you want to embrace, and execute accordingly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.