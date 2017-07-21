Bed & Bath Beyond: A No Brainer, Management Optionality Undervalued

Background

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) was founded by Warren Eisenberg and Leonard Feinstein in 1971 under the name Bed n’ Bath, and sold mostly bed linens and bath accessories. In 1985, the company opened its first store that carried a full line of domestic merchandise in the home décor category, and its name was therefore changed to Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The company grew steadily since it began operating in 1971, through a mixture of organic strategies and acquisitions. The company expanded from a gross square footage of 625,000 in FY-91 to 43.6 million in FY-16, with sales expanding from US$167.6Mn to US$12.2Bn, and earnings per share EPS from 0.18 to 4.58 (see company 10-k filings).

According to the company’s 10-k filings, Bed Bath & Beyond currently employs 62,000 people, and has 1,530 stores located throughout the USA, Puerto Rico and Canada. The company accounts for its operations in two segments: North American retail and institutional sales. Institutional sales comprises of Linen Holdings, which sells linen and beddings to companies in the hospitality industry. North American retail consists of sales consummated online and in-stores from customers located in Canada, and the USA.

Challenging Times, Industry Changing Colors, Opportunity to Adapt

In recent years, Bed Bath and Beyond’s earnings have faced headwinds on account of multiple factors, though the market has in our view narrowed it down to one (more on this later). Since FY-13, revenue growth has been below the 10-year average of 5.0%, while gross margins declined 300 basis points to approximately 37.4% by FY-16. Growth in comparable store sales softened over the period. According to the company’s 10-k filings, growth in comparable store sales declined from 2.7% in FY-13 to 2.4% in FY-14, 1.0% in FY-15, and -0.6% in FY-16. Selling general and administrative (SG&A) margins also increased slightly over the period, while EPS was fairly flat on account of aggressive share buybacks.

The negative trends in earnings continued into Q1 of FY-17. Though net sales increased by 0.1% in Q1 of FY-17 relative to the same period a year earlier, comparable store sales declined by approximately 2.0%. During the quarter, gross margins declined slightly and SG&A margins increased. A confluence of the factors outlined, together with higher debt levels, and the adoption of a new share-based payment accounting standard led to earnings declining 33.7% relative to the same period a year earlier (Source: company 10-Q filings).

This poor performance begs the question, what is the main driver of the deterioration in earnings, particularly operating earnings—which excludes the impact of the higher debt load? Since FY-13 management has repeatedly stated in the MD&A of the company’s 10-k and 10-Q filings, that the reduced profitability is due primarily to three factors: higher direct to customer shipping expense, couponing expense, and investments to improve the company’s information technology infrastructure, including its data analytics, and its online shopping experience. Some of the decline can be attributed to consolidating One Kings Lane Inc., which was dilutive to operating profits in year 1.

While we do believe that the home décor and furnishings industry is changing colors, this change presents as much challenges as opportunities, and so the more important question is who is positioned best to adapt? Two of the primary cost drivers namely, higher direct to customer shipping expense, and investments to improve the company’s information technology infrastructure are must haves to compete in an industry where millennials increasingly prefer to shop online. In our view, a portion of the investments in IT will become recurring expenses in the form of depreciation/amortization of the tangible and intangible assets acquired. A fraction of the investment in IT will be temporal as investments normalize. Direct-to-Customer shipping expense is here to stay, but will likely fluctuate as the competitive landscape changes. In our view, the current absorption rate of shipping cost by retailers will likely decline, as more pure-play online retailers “throw in the towel” (see my article on Brick on Mortar Retailer are Not Dead: Don’t believe the critics).

The most important part of the chess game, one that the market has been undervaluing tremendously, is that the Bed Bath and Beyond’s management team is better positioned today to re-structure their real estate portfolio. According to the Q1 of FY-17 conference call transcript, the company has leases coming up for renewal on approximately 80 - 100 stores per year for the next 5 years—accounting for close to 30% of the total stores. With leases on roughly 30% of the store foot print expiring soon, the company is in a position to consolidate warehouses and stores, while experiencing minimal value destruction due to lease termination costs. This will lead to reduced recurring rent and inventory holding costs, which will likely offset the deterioration in earnings power from the higher shipping cost, and the expenditure on maintenance of IT infrastructure. CEO Steven H. Temares already hinted at his intention to re-structure the operations of the company during the course of this financial year.

As we've said, the pace of our store opening has slowed and we've increased the number of store closing over the past several years. And as leases come up renewal, if we cannot reach acceptable terms with our landlord, we would expect the pace of store closings to increase as a result of our assumptions regarding brick-and-mortar store traffic in future years, as well as the continuation of our market optimization strategy.

It is difficult to say definitively whether the higher couponing expense is due to heightened competitive pressure, or a general slowdown in the economic landscape, or both. We are more inclined to believe however, that the increase in couponing expense coincides with the decline in consumer confidence. The US$100Bn home décor industry has been growing at roughly 3.0% for the last couple of years, and expectations are that the growth will likely remain around that range in the years ahead. Certainly, new entrants in the form of pure-online retailers have played a part in intensifying competition, where incumbents had little or no online presence. Today however, many pure online retailers have been flushed out of the industry, as brick and mortar retailers became omni-channeled, and pure online retailers found it difficult to compete (see my article on Brick on Mortar Retailers are Not Dead: Don’t believe the critics).

Many pundits believe that Amazon (NYSE: AMZN) is the source of all the trouble. Amazon announces they are going into furniture sell Bed Bath & Beyond, Amazon buys Whole Foods sell Bed Bath & Beyond, its Amazon prime day sell Bed Bath & Beyond. When investors get this crazy it is time to BUY. First, Amazon competes on price with the likes of Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), At Home Group (NASDAQ: HOME), Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR), Kirkland’s (NASDAQ: KIRK) and to a lesser extent Target (NYSE:TGT). Bed Bath and Beyond focuses on offering a differentiated product assortment and excellent service, and today has few direct competitors. The value propositions of Williams Sonoma (NYSE: WSM), Ethan Allen (NYSE: ETH), and Restoration Hardware (NYSE: RH) are closer to what Bed Bath and Beyond offers, but even so these competitors operate in their own particular niche. With that said, it is our belief that if Bed Bath and Beyond, in the past, registered some the best operating metrics in the industry with Wal-mart as cost leader, they can, with a good online platform, do the same with Amazon present. In fact, the dynamics of the industry today show that Wal-Mart is still the cost leader. Simply put, Amazon’s retail business is in no man’s land, where they are not the cost leader anymore, they are not differentiating, and everybody player in the industry will have the capability to ship products to a customer. Bed Bath and Beyond, on the other hand, is using the industry shakeout to strengthen their capability to differentiate, by acquiring PersonalizationMall.com, One Kings Lane Inc., and Of a Kind at dirt cheap prices.

Narrow Moat, But Management Probably Best in the Industry

Though it is our view that the sell-off in Bed Bath & Beyond is likely overdone, we are treading cautiously with eyes wide open, as the number of “wounded soldiers” laying on the “battle field” are many, and because defending one’s turf in the retail industry is difficult. Some of the competitors to Bed Bath and Beyond have lower costs so it is clear to us is that there are no cost advantages to Bed Bath & Beyond’s business. Fortunately, the company doesn’t compete on price, but rather uses its superior ability to find curated products, organize stores efficiently, and deliver top quality service to differentiate what are largely commoditized products. Consumer demand in this industry is very fickle, consumer tastes changes regularly and without notice, and many times not even the customers know what they themselves want. The retailer that survives is one that has a fine-tuned machinery that is able to quickly respond to the needs of the customer.

The Bed Bath & Beyond management team, though not perfect, has proven to be highly capable as they have consistently delivered top quality results. They have maintained a market share that is probably number 1 or number 2 in the product category (Calculated from company filings, and industry reports), while maintaining some of the industry’s best operating metrics over a 43-year period. Over the preceding 10 years, Bed Bath and Beyond has maintained an average operating profit margin of 13.0%, which includes the 2008 recession— quite impressive for a retail business. Return on tangible capital averaged 17% over the period, while leverage was kept conservative at a net debt-to-EBITDA of 0.8X. The business generates strong free cash flow, with a free cash flow yield of 11%—one of the best in the industry (Calculated from company 10-K filings). The stock buybacks, though not terribly off, could have been implemented better in hindsight. In our view, Bed Bath and Beyond does not need to increase dividends, we would much rather continued aggressive stock buy backs at current prices.



Valuation

Bed Bath and Beyond is trading very cheap relative to the fundamental earnings power of the company. The current price of around 29.20 is near to 52-week lows, and is the lowest price seen in the last 8-years. In a sense, investors are assuming that the company has not created any value since 2008. The company is also trading at a 47% discount to replacement cost — the cost to build a whole new company exactly the same as Bed Bath and Beyond— which is ridiculous given the fact that the company generates strong free cash flow. This pricing differential creates an exciting opportunity for a strategic investor to acquire great assets at a price below the cost to build. Undoubtedly, Bed Bath and Beyond would have strong negotiation leverage in any deal that would come up, given that it is very far from a distressed situation.

Comparable Companies

At an enterprise value to consensus NFY EBITDA (Next Fiscal Year Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) of 6.1 X, Bed Bath and Beyond has a multiple well below those of companies that have much poorer fundamentals, and similar industry focus. Pier 1 Imports trades at an enterprise value to consensus NFY EBITDA of 9.9X, with a return on invested capital of 6.8%, net debt-to-EBITDA of 4.5X, EBITDA margin of 11.0%, and with solid declines in EBITDA. Pier 1 Imports has been the subject of attacks by activist investor Alden Global, which may have caused the stock price to be higher than usual on expectations of a strategic sale. Kirkland’s trades at an enterprise value to consensus NFY EBITDA of 8.1X, with a return on invested capital of 5.3%, net debt-to-EBITDA of 3.3X, EBITDA margin of 10.0%, and with a 3.7% growth in EBITDA. Bed Bath & Beyond is clearly a better a company with a return on invested of capital of 11.5%, net debt-to-EBITDA of 2.3X, EBITDA margins of 13%, and with an EBITDA growth rate of 4.3%. Williams Sonoma has similar fundamentals to Bed Bath & Beyond (return on invested capital of approximately 12.3%, net debt-to-EBITDA of 1.7X, EBITDA margin of 15.0%, and with 2.7% growth in EBITDA) but trades at 8.0X. Why does Bed Bath & Beyond trades at a discount to these companies? At 8.0X NFY EBITDA, Bed Bath and Beyond’s stock price would have to be US$46.40. Our high-end estimate is US$62.0 per share represents an EBITDA multiple of 10.0X, and our low-end estimate is US$32 per share an EBITDA multiple of 6.4X.

Discount Cash Flows

Our DCF model gave us a fair value estimate that lies between US$45.8 per share and US$74.5 per share. At the low end of our estimate we assume 0 growth forever, an operating profit margin of 10.0%, and a weighted average cost of capital (OTC:WACC) of 9.0%. This operating profit margin is 300 basis points below the 10-year average, and the expected growth rate is 500 basis points below. Our baseline forecasts gave us a price estimate of approximately US$65.00 per share, which is based on 4.0% growth, operating profit margin of 13.0%, and a WACC of 9.0%. At the high end of our estimate we assume a 15% operating profit margin, a 4.0% growth, and a WACC of 9.0%.

In our view, management is in a position to restructure the operations of the company to offset some of the deterioration in operating margins. As the real estate portfolio is optimized, the impact of the higher direct to customer shipping expense, software maintenance cost, and couponing expense, will likely be muted, and operating margins will therefore edge closer to historical averages. As outlined earlier, management has expressed their intent to restructure operations of the company starting this fiscal year. We expect that these operational changes will occur over the course of the next 5 years.

Investment Risks

Our investment outlook is shaped by a number of factors that could change over the forecast horizon, leading to actual valuation being lower than our valuation estimate.

An intensification of competition in the home décor and furnishings industry will likely increase the amount of expenditure Bed Bath and Beyond needs to maintain their competitive position. Operating margins could fall below that projected in our model leading to a lower valuation.

A lot of the upside depends on management’s ability to optimize its real estate portfolio as its online business takes a greater share of companywide sales. Management may not be able to fully carry out restructuring plans, leading to operating margins remaining below its 10-year average.

There are early signs of a temporary slowdown in the US economy. If this macroeconomic slowdown intensifies or becomes a full-blown recession, the entire industry could face stronger than anticipated headwinds, leading to lower cash flows, and a lower valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBBY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.