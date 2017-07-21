Honeywell: Sticky Results Prompt Inquiry

Honeywell (HON) has just reported its earnings and is surging to new 52-week highs on the back of the news. This action in turn has caused the stock to appear on our radar following reader inquiries, and thus are compelled to respond. While we have looked at the name in the past and have owned the stock years ago, this column serves as our initiation of coverage.

As many know, this company operates in four key segments which include Safety and Productivity, Performance Materials and Technologies, Home and Building Technologies, and finally Aerospace. The company is relatively fairly valued at nearly 22 times trailing earnings when considering sales and earnings growth, but the question is, should you book profits here? Let us turn to the performance of the company to answer this question.

The stock is spiking on better than expected headline results from the company. Honeywell sales for the second quarter were up over 3% on an organic basis and up 1% on a reported basis compared to last year. They came in at $10.08 billion and surpassed estimates by $190 million. What is interesting is that every segment saw sales improvement. Safety and Productivity Solutions sales for the second quarter were up 1% on an organic basis as a result of higher volumes in industrial safety products, sensing controls, and voice-enabled workflow solutions.

Aerospace sales for the second quarter were up 2% on an organic basis driven by strength in commercial aftermarket sales, growth in U.S. defense, and a continuing recovery in commercial vehicles. Performance Materials and Technologies sales for the second quarter were up 6% on an organic basis while Home and Building Technologies sales for the second quarter were up 4% on an organic basis.

While sales were up across the board, expenses to generate those sales increased only slightly. Total expenses were $8.3 billion, driven by $5.6 billion in costs of products sold, followed by $1.4 billion in selling and administrative expenses, as well as $1.2 billion in costs of services rendered. Taken as a whole, income before taxes was $1.78 billion, and $1.4 billion following taxes. This translated to $1.80 per share on a diluted basis, beating consensus estimates by $0.02, a direct result of slightly better than expected sales and strong expense management. Speaking on the quarter, Darius Adamczyk, President and CEO, stated:

“Honeywell's strong performance continued through the second quarter, with over 3% organic sales growth that exceeded the high end of our guidance range, and 50 basis points of segment margin expansion, resulting in second-quarter earnings per share of $1.80. We expect continued momentum in organic sales growth throughout 2017, supported by strong order rates and a growing backlog across many of our businesses…Our focus on delivering organic growth while maintaining productivity rigor and aggressively deploying capital, combined with our efforts to evolve as a world-class software-industrial company, is delivering results for our shareowners. We are increasing our full-year reported and organic sales guidance and raising the low end of our full-year earnings guidance…”



This last portion of commentary above is why the stock is moving higher. The company has raised guidance. Honeywell now sees 2017 earnings per share to be between $7.00 and $7.10, up 8-10%, versus last year excluding items. Further 2017 sales are now anticipated to be between $39.3 billion and $40.0 billion, up 2-4% on an organic basis. When we factor this guidance in with the shareholder-friendly nature of the company, a buy is compelling even at these valuations. Just this quarter another $682 million in stock was repurchased and $546 million in dividends paid. I do expect higher dividends in the future. Long-term buy rating assigned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.