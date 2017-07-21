China's Continued Solar Explosion

However, the Chinese market keeps on growing, already closing in on its 2020 installation goal three years early.

For various reasons the three biggest solar markets would see stagnation at best, or possible declines, putting pressure on ASPs, margins and trade relations.

2017 was supposed to be a transition year in which solar installation growth was going to take a breather.

Solar wasn't supposed to be a good investment this year, as the top three solar markets (China, the U.S. and Japan) were all going to cool or even shrink after subsidy changes and/or rapid, but unsustainable, increases in installations. As a result, the market would be plagued by oversupply and falling ASPs.

On top of that, Trump was elected, which was widely perceived as heralding a much less-friendly environment for alternative energy. Also, despite OPEC production cuts, the oil price hasn't recovered -- if anything, the rally has faded and oil is cheap. Project financing is changing as well, and solar projects are increasingly subject to competitive auctions, reducing their returns as the landscape becomes more competitive. All of this has, in fact, happened. Here is, for instance, a recent outlook for the world's solar panel market:

And an even more recent one:

The U.S. market is even supposed to be shrinking, after the race to install in 2016 as there was a fear that the investment tax credit would be expiring and installers rushed projects (the ITC was extended to 2021, as it happens).

However, solar stocks have already been rallying quite a bit:

And even companies that are still making substantial losses, like SunPower (SPWR), are up considerably:

Shares of the company have nearly doubled from the lows in April, which is remarkable stuff, but there are some special forces at work here. Most notable is the possibility of increasing protection of the U.S. market, which is likely to benefit SunPower disproportionately, according to the Motley Fool:

SunPower's solar panels are the most efficient in the business, and that's always been the company's claim to fame. E-Series panels that make up most of the company's production are around 19% efficient and next generation X-Series panels exceed 22%, compared with 15% to 17% for conventional panels. As a result, SunPower can charge a premium for its solar panels. Management doesn't disclose exactly how much of a premium it charges for solar panels, but it said during the first-quarter conference call that it can be "in some cases, depending on the end market, anywhere from [a] 50% to 150% premium." Let's just take the price of $0.40 per watt for conventional panels as the example here. SunPower could be charging $0.60 to $1 per watt for its solar panels. Under a scenario where there's a price floor of $0.78 per watt, it may not even have to raise prices. On top of that, if 15% solar panels are coming into the U.S. at $0.78 per watt, it's conceivable that the efficiency advantage of SunPower's panels will mean it can charge a significant premium to that level, maybe even over $1 per watt. If there's a price floor, it will be good for SunPower's high-efficiency solar business, even if it's importing panels from its production plants in Asia.

This depends on authorities following Suniva's recommended price floors of $0.40 per watt for solar cells and $0.78 per watt for solar modules, and this remains very much to be seen (for an extended discussion of the Suniva case, check out Seeking Alpha contributor Morningsidepark).

One could argue that the solar rally is just investors positioning themselves for the coming upturn. In fact, this is exactly what we've been advising as well. But that upturn seems to be arriving much sooner than most expected. In April, GTM Research expected roughly 30GW of installations for the year (from Greentechmedia):

GTM Research currently projects the annual global solar market to reach 85 gigawatts in 2017 -- more than double the installed capacity in 2014. The higher forecast is driven largely by China, which is expected to install roughly 30 gigawatts of the 2017 total.

How things have changed in the space of a couple of months. As per Bloomberg (our emphasis):

China, the world's biggest investor in clean energy, is on pace to install record amounts of new solar this year after adding 24 gigawatts of capacity in the first half amid a push by policy makers to locate electricity production near the point where it's used.

That 24GW in the first half of this year is an almost insane amount. Rather than taking a breather from the already dizzying pace of installations last year (some 30GW, most of it in the first half), the Chinese market seems to have accelerated again. And it's likely to far exceed that 30GW installations that were supposed to happen this year.

On a yearly basis, it would be well over half of the global market, and electricity output from solar plants is booming as well:

It's not just about installing an ever-increasing number of solar panels. Electricity output from photovoltaic plants rose 80 percent in the first quarter, the National Energy Administration said in May.

Can we blame these forecasters for getting things so wrong? Well, not really, as per Greentechmedia:

China historically has been a difficult solar market to track because it's subject to the "unpredictable whims" of the National Energy Administration ((NYSE:NEA)), said GTM Research associate Benjamin Attia. China saw a surge in project deployments in the first half of 2016 (totaling more than 22 gigawatts) ahead of planned cuts to the country's feed-in tariff ((NYSE:FIT)) program. Another round of steep FIT cuts were expected for 2017, but the NEA ultimately issued higher rates.

Difficult indeed. GTM Research wasn't very optimistic on Chinese growth for the near future either:

We can see a rather pronounced deceleration in installations back in April. We are eagerly awaiting an update, given that the first half year exceeded everybody's expectations, but we have to warn investors about two things:

The Chinese market is by far the largest in the world; what happens here sets the tone globally as it either absorbs oversupply or adds to it, which then leads to ASP declines and trade frictions.

The Chinese policy process is indeed quite opaque, and things could just as well decelerate again from here.

This makes investing rather complicated. For instance, the downside scenario in the graph above sees the volume of installations shrinking by 10% a year through 2022 on the basis of some possible policy shifts (from Greentechmedia, our emphasis):

In the second scenario, the FIT program remains in place through 2017, and then the NEA shifts to competitive reserve auctions in 2018. This change, which sources say is under discussion, would likely be made with the intention of capping solar demand, limiting the curtailment of excess solar generation and addressing the FIT program's longstanding back-payment issues. Auction volumes would be informed by China's Five Year Plan amounting to an estimated 15 to 20 gigawatts of annual demand through 2022. This route would likely follow the downside scenario.

You can see that the Chinese solar market has its own problems in absorbing all the added capacity. For instance, it's well known that many projects that are finished haven't even been connected to the grid. As per Reuters:

In China, solar generation has been hindered by wastage or curtailment, in which inadequate grid connections mean not all capacity is utilized. 'Wasted solar power in northwestern China is still significant and it may extend to a broader region such as the central and northwest part of the country,' Wang said.

The pace is so dizzying that China is already closing in on its 2020 installation target:

China had a total of 101.82 GW installed solar capacity by June, after adding 24.4 GW in the first six months of 2017, the industry association said. It will soon reach 110 GW, the target Beijing had aimed to achieved by 2020.

However, there are reasons to be fairly optimistic on the chances of China maintaining the pace. As per PV-Tech:

Unlike the second half of 2016, which experienced a significant demand curtailment in China after the end of June feed-in tariff reductions, programs such as 'Top Runner' and 'Poverty Alleviation' schemes could limit much of last year's demand slump impact, notably PV module ASP declines globally of over 25%.

In the meantime, the fairly unexpected bonanza (certainly the magnitude of it) in the Chinese solar market changes the picture for the whole world, given the size of the Chinese market. Not surprisingly, this has also woken up investors in the market leader in China, Jinko Solar (JKS). The shares have been on a tear recently:

Another stock that is brightening up is First Solar (FSLR), where even notable bear Gordon Johnson from Axiom has thrown in the towel and upped the stock to a buy with an $51 price target.

How to play this

Earlier, we simply advised buying the dips and sitting the lean period out, and forgetting about being able to time the market with any kind of precision. With stocks having rallied quite significantly already, that strategy has already paid off.

We think that, longer term, there are still gains to be made, especially in First Solar. Jinko has already rallied a lot, as has SunPower. The latter will also depend significantly on what actions (if any) the U.S. government is going to take with respect to the Suniva case.

However, we think it will be difficult for China to maintain the torrid pace of the first half of 2017. We will likely see a change toward competitive auctions for larger scale projects. In the short term, the rally is also rather extended from a technical point of view, so some consolidation is likely. Any significant sell-off would offer a new entry point.

