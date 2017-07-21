Nuveen Quality Muni Inc. Fund: Quality Still Shines?

Detailed look of the various performance metrics, including price, total return and net asset value returns.

Over the last few articles we have looked at and updated a number of closed end fixed income funds articles. One of the funds that we mentioned as a comparison for the Blackrock Municipal Income Fund (MUI) is the Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA). Unlike MUI and the other CEFs which we recently looked at and updated, I have not done an in-depth initial look at NEA. I have however talked about it at some length in my article "Ho Ho Ho Mary Brexit, CEFs on Sale."

In this article, I wanted to do both an update since June 2016 and a more in-depth look on this fund.

What's New?

Over the last 12 months the Federal Reserve has raised interested rates and the economy has kept on sputtering along. In the search for yield, many closed end funds have had their discounts eliminated or even turned into premiums.

The one area of Closed End Fund investing that has not fared well however is municipal bond funds. While some funds have managed to hang on, others have been greatly impacted. Where has the Nuveen AMT Free Quality Income Fund ended up? Did "quality" help? Or merely preaching to the choir? Let's take a look.

Fund Updates

At the time of our initial article (6/27/2016), NEA yielded an income only distribution of 5.07% and was trading at a discount of 7.62% to its Net Asset Value. Today NEA yields 5.39% and is trading at a discount of 8.17%.

Source: CEF Connect

Looking at the asset allocation that we can see the majority of the funds are fully invested, with a small percentage in cash and cash equivalents.

Source: CEF Connect

Looking at the Top 10 we can see a variety of funds representing the country with a large number of bonds seemingly being revenue backed bonds.

Source: Nuveen CEF Website

As more and more investors are getting concerned with the underling states' credits, we can see that IL represents 13.2% of the portfolio and should be taken under advisement.

Source: Nuveen CEF Website

Fortunately, we can look at the top sectors of the fund and see that only about 26% of the portfolio is general obligation funds, and the majority of the bonds are backed by revenues or guaranteed by the US Government.

Source: Nuveen CEF Website

Taking a deeper look at the maturities in the fund, we can see that more than 50% of the fund's bond mature more than 20 years from today. There is about 13% of the fund that matures in 4 years or less.

Source: Nuveen CEF Website

The other aspect we can look at is the call exposure of the underlying portfolio. Even though more than 50% of the portfolio is 20 years out, more than 36% of the portfolio's bonds may be called in the next 5 years or sooner. While not likely, if interest rates fall, municipalities may be in a position to refinance their debts.

Source: Nuveen CEF Website

Looking at the underlying quality we can see that more than 69% of the portfolio is rated A or better. Only 1.9% of the portfolio is unrated. Even still, unrated does not mean poor credit, merely that the bond issue may be too small to rate economically.

Source: Nuveen CEF Website

Looking at the portfolio broadly we can see that it is well diversified with over 1,000 holdings and true to the name, none of the holdings are subject to AMT tax. (high income earners will appreciate this).

Further as per Nuveen data, we can see the average maturity is at 20.11 years.

More important to note I believe is the average effective duration of 8.17 years. Applying and adjusting for leverage we get an average duration of 12.47 years. What this means is that if we have another 1% rise in interest rates, the underlying portfolio's NAV should decline about 8.17%, or 12.47% adjusted for the portfolio's leverage.

Source: Nuveen CEF Website

Performance Update

Since our last article on June 27th, 2016, the fund's share price has fallen 6.87%, right in line with the duration numbers.

The total return however is only a loss of 1.17%, once you account for the distribution.

The interesting note here is the underlying NAV is only down 6.71%.

NEA data by YCharts

Next we can take a look at the fund compared to the broader fixed income ETFs and some muni closed end funds.

Below is a chart looking at the total returns for the same time frame for a number of such investments.

First is the iShares National Muni ETF (MUB). We further include the iShares Core US Agg Bond Index ETF (AGG). To look at the fund in relation to other municipal closed end funds we look at the VanEck Vectors CEF Muni Income ETF (XMPT) and two of the larger muni funds, the Blackrock Municipal Quality CEF (MYI) and the Eaton Vance Municipal Bond CEF (EIM).

NEA Total Return Price data by YCharts

As we can clearly see, the two broad unlevered ETFs have been the least volatile and ending the time period down .26% and .50%.

The Nuveen fund does seem to hold up to the "quality" name and ended the examined time period down 1.17%. This is compared to a loss of 1.87% for the VanEck Muni CEF ETF, a loss of 2.37% for the Blackrock fund and an outsized 4.16% loss for the Eaton Vance Muni Bond CEF.

Bottom Line

Overall, even though municipal closed end funds were hurt, NEA has held up quite well.

More importantly looking ahead, I would be comfortable holding this fund, particularly against funds such as the Blackrock Municipal Bond CEF (MUI) which we discussed in our last article as NEA has far less General Obligation risk and less exposed to questionable credits such as IL and NJ.

Going forward, NEA is going to be on my short list for CEF investments to replace other funds that are sold due to today's lack of discounts or those trading at premiums.

I hope this update is helpful. Until the next update, keep doing your due diligence. For more information on the fund, please take a look at my previous article, "Ho Ho Ho, Merry Brexit, CEFs On Sale."

If you are interested in municipal bonds, please take a look at my last article, "MUI: Investment Opportunity For Investors On The Sidelines?"

Please feel free to reach out to me via direct message if you would like to chat more about this or any other topic.

Final Note: I hope you found this article helpful. I am a believer in active management that works and I am here to help you find those opportunities. Please follow me here on Seeking Alpha as we look for those opportunities and sort out the good managers from the mediocre.

Simply click the "Follow" button below if it appears for you, or click "Follow" next to my name at the top of the article. Alternatively, you can click the orange "Follow" button from my profile page.

THANK YOU for reading and commenting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.