IBM: Don't Get Caught In A Value Trap

Most investors would expect IBM (IBM) to be at all-time highs right now. A dividend-paying mega-cap with the backing of Warren Buffett? Unfortunately, the stock is far from doing well. Management is beginning to sound like a broken record; a turnaround has been just around the corner for a very long time. It is time for IBM longs to exit their positions and wait for management's promises to begin being fulfilled. Right now, the company is in secular decline

Recent quarter was a blowout

IBM's Q2 results reported this week were incredibly disappointing and were quite a blow to patient investors hoping the turnaround was commencing. Let's start with the good news - IBM beat on the top line. They posted non-GAAP EPS of $2.97 beating the analyst consensus of $2.74.

Also, IBM paid an incredibly low corporate tax rate of 4.5% in the quarter. This is 1/3rd or less what they pay historically. Should IBM return to its historical tax rate (which is inevitable) it could be a major hindrance to earnings going forward.

Now we get to the ongoing IBM sob story. That would be their declining revenues from legacy business. This quarter marked the 21st quarter in a row of declining revenues for the company. The company booked under $20 billion in revenues for Q2 for the first time I can remember in the years I've been following the stock. That came by the way of a 5% revenue YOY slide down to $19.3 billion.

IBM's CFO was on CNBC, and implied that IBM was more interested in EPS than revenues. He said, (this is a direct quote) "it is easy to get revenues." Considering IBM trades at 11x earnings, and FANG stocks trade at massive premiums to IBM, maybe they should get some of those easy revenue gains.

IBM generates more profit with a smaller market cap than Facebook (FB) and Amazon (AMZN) combined. Now IBM can argue that their path is the right one, but when do they smell the roses and realize their investors are getting hammered by their strategy?

Explaining the secular decline

What IBM has going for it is their growth initiatives. They need high margin segments like cloud and AI to cover declines in their legacy software and hardware businesses. On that note, they posted 15% growth in their cloud sector, which is good. Here are the issues:

These gains are not offsetting legacy revenue losses, as discussed above.

Growth is slowing. Sequential exit rate slowed to 32% in Q2 from 61% in Q1.

Despite the apparent strategy to grow margins with shrunken revenues, margins actually declined by a large amount in Q2... They were down 2.3% to 45.6%. Contrast this to BlackBerry (BBRY), which is in a somewhat similar transition to a high-margin cloud and software company. While their revenue is also declining, their margins are pushing 70% and climbing...

Management's side of the story

IBM's management points to large shareholder rewards the company paid out in the quarter. The company bought back $1.4 billion in stock. Keep in mind that despite the shrunken share float, the stock and EPS continue to be in free-fall.

While IBM has shrunken their float by about 20%, their earnings have declined almost as much per share. The buybacks are helping to mask a company in secular decline.

I recently wrote on AutoZone (AZO), whose stock has been historically undervalued. These are two different stories. Notice AutoZone has shrunk their float to juice earnings, not mask declines.

Investors should not be happy that IBM is catching a falling knife, buying back their own stock as it continues to trend down significantly. Instead, they should be looking at M&A and R&D to stop the revenue and earnings bleed from declining legacy businesses.

Conclusion

Whatever IBM is doing, it is simply not working. Their transition to the cloud is facing stiff competition from competitors. I am very concerned that management is now claiming they aren't interested in revenue growth anymore, despite their stock being hammered relative to the Amazons and Facebooks of the world.

Buybacks are masking massive earnings declines and margins are being compressed as IBM is supposed to become a leaner, more profitable company. Until the company starts to actually show some progress, I would exit the stock. Frankly, in a company as large as IBM that has under-delivered so heavily over the years, I'm surprised there hasn't been more activist pressure.

