adidas - Will 16% Growth Continue In Q2?

adidas' share price surged by 15% to EUR 183 when adidas increased its forecast in March this year. However, the announcement of a strong Q1 in May did not receive much enthusiasm from the market.

adidas delivered some stellar 16-18% revenue growth in the past several years and Q1 2017, accompanied by strong bottom line development. The trend is probably to continue in Q2 (Earnings: Aug 3).

In my previous article "Is adidas Fairly Valued After Its 15% Decline In The Past Month?" in November 2016, I've taken the statement made by adidas' (OTCQX:ADDYY) freshly appointed CEO Kasper Rorsted about slowing growth too seriously.

Since then adidas has published stellar 2016 FY results, with sales growing at 14% yoy and net income increasing 59% to EUR 1,020 mln and equally excellent first quarter 2017 results with sales growing 19% and net income increasing 30% to EUR 455 mln. Positive news found their reflection in the share price, which went up from EUR 150 in November-February to EUR 183 after the announcement of the results in March this year.

Current management guidance for 2017 is revenue growth at 11-13%, which corresponds to FY revenues of EUR 21.4-21.8 bn and a net income of EUR 1,225 bn. At this point in time, the forecast looks quite realistic, given the upbeat sentiment in Europe and the US. However, the question is not about whether adidas will be able to deliver, but rather whether it will be enough to satisfy current market expectations and the share price. After the announcement of the strong Q1 in May, adidas' share price declined 10%, suggesting profit taking on the market.

Source

adidas' share price currently hovers around EUR 180 (USD 209.5), which translates into a P/E ratio of 30.8x for FY2017 or a TTM P/E Ratio of 32.4x.

This is almost 40% higher than the P/E Ratio of its main competitor Nike (NYSE:NKE) (23.6x), whose revenues and profits have been stable or slightly stagnating in the past couple of years. It means that adidas' share price includes growth premium, compared to other players in the industry. It can also be seen when comparing adidas' P/E Ratio to that of DAX (22.2x P/E), representing German blue chips. It makes adidas' share price extremely fragile to any deviations from the declared growth.

Regarding competition, Nike produced some solid results in the year ending on May 31, 2017, but they are nowhere near adidas' stellar growth. Nike's revenues were up 5% and net profit for the year increased 13% to USD 4.2 bn. Puma (OTCPK:PMMAF), on the other hand, showed 15% sales growth and 92% net profit increase in Q1 2017, which led to a 25% share surge in April and a current P/E ratio of 79x.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) on the other hand, which was able to demonstrate sales growth, however could not demonstrate corresponding profitability and its share price collapsed by almost a quarter after the results announcement on January 31, 2017. The shares are still trading at the P/E Ratio of 47x.

According to my DCF model, a reasonable share price for adidas at 6% WACC and 2% perpetuity growth would be around EUR 145 per share, which means 20% downside from the current share price. I don't believe that adidas shares will fall anywhere near that price, but there might be certain profit taking after the results announcement on August 3.

And should adidas fail to deliver on any of its promises, its share price might see some volatile movements in the 15-20% range to EUR 145/share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.