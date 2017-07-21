Still Have Doubts About Bitcoin?

Bitcoin strength is a leading indicator that investors are looking for something new.

The past couple of weeks have been a wild ride in the cryptocurrency markets. Between flawed Initial Coin Offerings in the Ethereum markets to the worries over the changes to Bitcoin’s (OTCQX:GBTC) blockchain code we saw corrections over 50% off the highs established in June.

Now, the question that should be foremost on investor’s minds is whether or not this was a correction or the popping of a bubble. Cryptocurrency bears will always scream that they are a bubble.

There are those who will always say that the government will just shut off the internet as a way to console themselves over losses they’re holding in their Gold (GLD) and Silver (SLV) assets. But, it’s noise. They don’t understand what the blockchain is and how it will alter how we do business long-term.

Bitcoin’s wild ride over the past few weeks was born of real fears of an immature industry. Of that there is no doubt. For investors spooked by this, I’m not here to allay those fears, except to say let’s look at the chart.

Thanks to Investing.com I can finally build real charts for Bitcoin and Ethereum based on exchange data at both the daily and weekly level. Here’s the weekly chart of Bitcoin.

Any technician will tell you that this week’s price action is stunning. The volatility is heart-stopping. This isn’t a market for the faint of heart. But, from a technical perspective, if Bitcoin were to close this week above $2600 it would signal a powerful reversal off of what could turn into a significant low.

The five-week downtrend just flushed out billions in speculative investors, this should have been enough to depress sentiment in the market for weeks, if not months. And yet, here we are, with Bitcoin moving off a low around $1760 to challenge its all-time high at $3000 within a trading week.

If that doesn’t tell you there are powerful market forces taking this and other cryptocurrencies higher nothing I’m about to say will persuade you.

The Upcoming Debt Crisis

The same people I talked about at the outset who hate Bitcoin because it’s not real are the same ones stacking Gold and Silver waiting for the collapse of the global monetary system. I’m not unsympathetic to that position.

Cryptocurrencies have emerged, exactly as they were thought they could at the very beginning, as vessels for capital fleeing failing government-issued fiat currencies saddled with tremendous debt.

This is traditionally the role gold plays during times of financial stress. Now, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and others are taking on part of that role. With sentiment in Gold and Silver approaching a nadir along with the Volatility Index (VXX) the first thought for most investors is that there is no crisis on the horizon.

So many keep looking at the cryptocurrency markets as some weird aberration as opposed to a warning that something is not right. And yet, this is where Bitcoin’s initial rise began, with Chinese investors looking for ways to circumvent capital controls to get their money out of China as the property and credit bubble there began to burst.

Watching the Bitcoin traffic information at Bitcointicker.co on a weekday morning Eastern Standard Time, the majority of the traffic on the Bitcoin network is coming out of Europe. Now, that makes sense since the Far East is asleep, but it tells you that there is something happening in Europe that goes beyond simple speculation.

Lost in yesterday’s ECB policy statement was the admission by President Mario Draghi that quantitative easing would continue unabated as the war with deflation hasn’t been won yet. The market clearly didn’t believe him as the euro surged to its highest daily close in more than two years.

But, it was likely heightened political risk that pushed the dollar down. And that is what sparked the explosive move in not only Bitcoin but Gold, Silver and the euro (FXE).

It is this move counter to the wishes of the central bank that is what we have to watch out for. Because if there is a crisis coming in sovereign debt, which I believe there is, then it begins with the market overwhelming the jaw-boning of the central banks.

Yesterday was a clear example of this. All summer the Fed has been trying to warn that it wants a stronger dollar and a weaker stock market. And it can’t get either.

A New Wealth Protection Class

Gold and Silver are trapped on liquidity concerns, and for now are rising since liquidity opened up in the past two weeks as seen by the nearly $200 billion change in excess reserves at the Fed and the huge drop in the Fed’s reverse repo balance (from $504 billion to $392 billion).

But, they are still at the mercy of the dominant capital flows through the currency and commodities futures markets. And right now, it looks like there’s panic buying of the euro ahead of the next ECB meeting and the German elections, as traders push the trend to its breaking point.

Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies are your leading indicators that capital is leaking away from the financial system and that asset prices are buoyed by nothing more than central bank liquidity injections, which have already slowed down and will likely reverse in 2018.

If Bitcoin breaks through $3000 in this next leg up then we have a stronger clue that we’re approaching a significant event. $93 billion (Cryptocurrency market cap as I write this) does not flow into a sector as volatile and treacherous for investors as this based on speculation alone.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own both Ethereum and Steem Cryptocurrencies.