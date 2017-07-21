CoBiz Financial's (COBZ) CEO Steve Bangert on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CoBiz Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:COBZ)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 21, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Lyne Andrich – Chief Financial Officer

Steve Bangert – Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Scott Page – Chief Executive Officer-CoBiz Bank

Analysts

Brady Gailey – KBW

Alex Morris – Sandler O'Neill

Riley Stormont – Davidson

Will Curtiss – Piper Jaffray

John Rodis – FIG Partners

Operator

I would now like to turn today’s call over to Ms. Lyne Andrich, Chief Financial Officer for CoBiz Financial. Please go ahead.

Lyne Andrich

All right. Thank you Karen and good morning, everyone. Before we commence with management comments today, I do need to provide Safe Harbor disclosures. Certain of the matters discussed in this presentation may constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the Federal Securities Laws, and as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and certain factors, that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Additional information concerning factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different than those in the forward-looking statements can be found in our Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Forms 10-Q, 10-K, and other reports and statements we have filed with the SEC. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

Also on today’s call, our speakers may reference certain non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe provide useful information to our investors. Reconciliation of these non-GAAP numbers to GAAP results are included in our earnings release, which is available on the Investor Relations page of our website.

I’d like to now introduce Mr. Steve Bangert, Chairman and CEO of CoBiz.

Steve Bangert

Thanks, Lyne. I’m sure you saw the numbers last night and we’re really pleased with the progress that we’ve made during the first half of the year, and I’m really looking forward to the second half of the year. Lyne will go over the numbers with you, so I’m not going to bother going over specific numbers in that. And Scott Page, the CEO of the bank, is also here and will give you some color on what’s going on within the bank.

But I’d thought I’d quickly kind of go over the strategic operating goals that we’ve kind of laid out for now for two or three years with The Street, you’re well aware of them. We’re looking for 10% loan growth, 10% deposit growth. We’re trying to grow our fee income around 8% and keep our expenses under 4%.

So I thought I’d give you a quick overview of where we’re at. As I look at year-over-year, June 2016 versus 2017, loan growth around 8.8%, I’m really pleased with that. I think 10% might be a little aggressive this year, we’ll see whether that materializes or not, it’s a very competitive market out there. We’re certainly seeing a lot of opportunities in both markets. And so I couldn’t be more pleased with the amount of activity that we’re seeing. It’s just in a very aggressive market right now.

Deposits. I think this is something that I is something that I’m very, very pleased with. I think we have mentioned to you at our first quarter conference call, we’re a little concerned about deposits running off. And in the second quarter embodied we see that in April, just well over $100 million ran off at April. But you can see, by the end of the quarter, we had made it up. And when I look at June over June, we’re up about 9.5% and I know that we’ve got several relationships that are coming in, in the second half of the year.

So I’m feeling pretty good about the deposit side in that, that will help us pay down those other borrowings that grew during the second quarter. We were actually at zero in November. So I think Lyne will talk a little bit about that. And those borrowings, other borrowings for us is really Federal Home Loan Bank overnight-type borrowings. And a year ago, those are free for the most part, 25 basis points, and yet with the dividends we received from the Federal Home Loan Bank, I think, at end of the day, they gave us money because the dividends rate was well over 6%.

But today that’s not the case. Those costs are now about a point in the quarter. So we’d like to keep those down as low as we possibly can. Fee income, 8% that was our goal. We’re right at about 7.34% year-over-year. I’m really pleased with where all of the fee income-generating activities. The bank is having an exceptional year on some of the Treasury management fees and really kind of leading the charge there.

And then, of course, the bright spot for CoBiz something I know Lyne will probably talk about is keeping our expense is under 4%. I think year-over-year now, they’re at 3.8%. So everybody in the franchise is well aware that, that’s the key goal for CoBiz. And if we do all these numbers or somewhere close to these numbers, that will give us, very positive operating leverage, allow us to grow our pretax pre-provisioned operating earnings well over 15%. And when I look at our year-to-date pretax pre-provision operating earnings, they’re up around 22.5% in the first six months.

So I’m feeling really good about that, you’re seeing that in our efficiency ratio, and I think you’ll see these numbers, these trends continue over the next two quarters. As you know, we are asset sensitive, and we’ll talk a little bit about that and we would expect to benefit from that in the second half of the year. So with that, I’m going to turn it over to Lyne and let her go over the numbers.

Lyne Andrich

Alright, thank you, Steve. Yeah, last night, we reported net income $9.5 million for the second quarter or $0.23 per share. And as Steve mentioned, we feel really good about the progress we’re making towards achieving our key financial goals. And as a result, you saw us deliver an ROA for the quarter of 0.01%, a healthy ROE of 12.1%.

And certainly, we showed good progress as well as improving and driving down that efficiency ratio. I’ll touch on the margin real quickly. So looking at net interest income and the margin for the period, you saw growth in our average loans and deposits over the prior year. Has allowed our net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis to increase 12% from the second quarter of 2016 to $34 million for the quarter, which I should also note is 5% increase from the first quarter of this year. So certainly we feel good about the momentum there.

As many of you know and as Steve mentioned, we do have an asset-sensitive balance sheet and the recent increases in fed rates have benefited our earnings. Our NIM expanded by four basis points from the prior year period to 3.76% this quarter. However, the reported margin did come in one basis point from the first quarter.

As we noted in the earnings release, we did have a large tax exempt loan prepaid during the quarter, which reduced our reported NIM by four basis points in the current period. Excluding that prepayment, our NIM would have shown greater expansion from the prior year as well as it would have widened from the first quarter. Also impacting the margin, as Steve mentioned, was the average short-term borrowings that have increased in the quarter related to the seasonal deposit outflows in April, which, as you know, dampens the net interest margin.

As we look back over the last 12 months, our monthly average short-term borrowings have swung from near zero in the third quarter of last year to a peak of nearly $248 million in the month of May, which come way down from there. But we estimate that trading out of this deposit into wholesale funding, which, as Steve mentioned, is the current cost of those will sell funds overnight are about 1.25%. That’s reduced our margin anywhere from three to five basis points.

So on a positive note, though, as we expected, we did see the margin increase by the end of the quarter as our deposits rebounded, and we do expect to further benefit when the impact of the latest June rate hike is fully realized and as our deposit balances build over the remainder of this year. So we’re actually feeling pretty good about the outlook for our margin.

Provision, I’ll touch on provision. Our second quarter results did include a provision for loan loss of $673,000. In addition, we also had net recoveries during the period of $741,000. That brought our allowance to loan and lease losses to $35.6 million. Overall, I have to say, asset quality remains very stable and our allowance metrics remained relatively consistent from the second quarter, so you didn’t see much change there with our allowance-to-loan coverage maintained at 1.1%. So we feel really good on the credit side of the house as well.

Non-interest income, just to touch on that for a second. For the second quarter, we reported noninterest income of $8.3 million, which is a 6.4% increase over the prior year quarter. However, as we progress through the latter half of this year, I should note that I don’t think we’ll see the same year-over-year increases in total noninterest income. And that’s really as a function of the last two quarters in 2016. If you remember back, we benefited from some several less predictable income sources like the net fund investments that we have as well as some mark-to-market adjustments on our swap portfolio. And we don’t expect those to recur at the same level this year in the third and fourth quarter.

So that said, we do remain really pleased with the progress in building our recurring fee income from our private merit business lines, the bank, insurance and wealth management, which proactively have grown 6.7% on a year-to-date basis over 2016. And they continue to have good momentum as we entered the third and fourth quarters of this year. So overall, while we might not hit the 8% in total for the full year 2017, we feel pretty good about the fundamentals in our fee income business lines.

Noninterest expenses, as Steve mentioned, I couldn’t be more pleased with the progress we’re seeing there. We’ve discussed in the past, we have a strong commitment and ongoing focus of carefully managing our overhead and we’re seeing that pay off. Year-to-date expenses were limited to just 3.2% over 2016, well below our goal of 4%. And in particular, I’m really happy to see the positive operating leverage that’s created, with our efficiency ratio dropping to 62.8% this quarter on a tax-equivalent basis versus 68.7% in the prior year period. So really good progress year-over-year there.

And then, lastly, I will just touch on the tax rate. You may recall, we reported pretty favorable tax rate in the first quarter this year due to the excess tax benefits on our restricted stock awards. And at that time, when we discussed kind of what was the fundamentals that – we estimated that our tax rate should increase and revert back to what we were projecting at the time to 24% to 25%. However, we’ve stepped back and we’ve been reforecasting the sources of our growth as well as the impact of the recent rate increases, and we have updated our expectations for the proportion of income we get in the form of taxable versus tax-exempt income. As a result, I believe our tax rate going forward is more likely to be in the 26% to 27% range. So for everyone out there who’s trying to model, I think, that’s a better run rate.

So those are my prepared comments. I’ll pass it over to Scott now.

Scott Page

Thanks Lyne. Good morning, everyone. I’ll keep my comments fairly brief. It was a very clean quarter, from my perspective, for the bank. Suffice it to say, I’m very pleased with the quarter. We had good loan growth in both loans and deposits during the quarter. Deposit growth is particularly gratifying given that Q2 tends to be a soft quarter for CoBiz, given our business customer base. I’ll cover both topics in a little more detail.

During the quarter, we had another respectable loan growth quarter, with $74 million of growth. We continue to grow our C&I book of business, which is a primary focus for us. This is especially gratifying given that competition in both markets being [indiscernible] Denver is intensifying primarily as more and more community banks try to strive to increase their levels of C&I banking. We also had balanced loan growth in both markets, which is great to see, with Arizona growing about $35 million and Colorado growing almost $40 million in the quarter.

Average loan growth for the quarter, as both Lyne and Steve already talked about is close to 9%, which is consistent with our targeted growth of 8% to 12% per annum. The loan pipeline is robust, and I expect our current loan growth trends to continue. Typically, the last three quarters of the year are our best growth quarters. Looking at the pipeline, our growth goal of 8% to 12% remains attainable. As Steve said, it is very competitive, so we’re really going to have to work hard to hit those targets.

I also feel good about the broad-based growth, especially in C&I and the term real estate categories. Both Arizona and Colorado are doing well right now. It’s really important to note that we are getting our growth this year, but very little contribution from our public finance lending activities, which have been good the last couple of years. We’ve really purposely pulled back in this area until there’s better clarity from Washington, D.C. on corporate tax rate.

Deposits increased $41 million in Q2, which is actually quite good for us. Typically, the first two quarters of every year are soft quarters for deposits, given the nature of our business, professional and health care customer base. Many of our customers make distributions for bonuses and taxes in the first two quarters. So for us to show deposit growth indicates the positive results we’re getting in acquiring customers, especially those deposit-centric customers.

That said, Steve mentioned this too, April was a really tough month for us because of the aforementioned tax and bonus outflows, that had a big impact on our average deposit growth for the quarter. Since May, our deposits are following their typical pattern in growing very strongly, and that has continued into July. Quarters three and four are good deposit quarters for us and we expect this year to continue that way.

We continue to have an intense focus on growing our Treasury Management business, and that leads to robust operating deposit growth, which in turn allows us to maintain and sustain our deposit mix of approximately 42% to 43% noninterest-bearing deposits. Asset qualities, very little to say about that, remains very strong. We feel very comfortable with our loan-loss reserve coverage. Quality continues to be stable. As reported in the first quarter, there aren’t any negative trends emerging in the portfolio or in the Colorado or Arizona economies.

Those of you that know us well, we manage our concentration levels very carefully and we follow market trends closely to ensure we stay ahead of any emerging negative trends. But right now we really feel fine about both markets.

So with that, I’ll just turn it back over to Steve.

Steve Bangert

Okay, I think, I’ll just open it for questions at this point.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Brady Gailey of KBW.

Brady Gailey

Yes Brady Gailey. Good morning guys.

Lyne Andrich

Good morning.

Steve Bangert

Thanks Brady.

Brady Gailey

So maybe one question in the expense base. I noticed the salaries and benefits was down a decent amount. I think in the press release, you all talked about how you had a lower level medical cost just because you’re self-insured. Was most of that delta really related just the lower medical costs? Or was there something else that drove that line down notably, linked quarter?

Lyne Andrich

Good morning Brady. Most of it – a lot of it was the health insurance funding. So that was down $335,000 for this period. But then as expected, we also saw a decline in payroll taxes, and that’s pretty typical as everyone’s kind of – a fair number of our employees may hit that cycle of it. So that was also contributing to the decrease. Because if you remember, we actually did implement and we had our annual merit salary adjustment, April 1. So ignoring everything else, you would have expected our expense run rate to increase in the second quarter. And we did do that this year.

And I think I spoke in the first quarter call, we work really hard to contain that. The market in Denver was targeting 3% annual increases. We managed that to well below 2% by having some of our senior people that are compensated more in a variable-type program. Therefore, wage raises this year and we allowed – that allowed us to direct more of that to our staff people.

So overall, I feel really good about the quarter-to-quarter expense containment on that line, but we did benefit from medical benefit and self-insurance claims being lower than they were in the first quarter. And I should mention, headcount was flat, too. Again, we’ve talked about that, we have been really carefully managing our headcount, and headcount was flat period-to-period.

Brady Gailey

Alright, that’s helpful. And then when you look in Colorado, it’s become quite a hot M&A market. We’ve seen a lot of banks treated recently. I know you guys haven’t bought a lot of banks in your past. But maybe just an update on any sort of possible involvement from you guys in the M&A market, either as a buyer or a possible seller?

Steve Bangert

Yes, I’ll respond to that, Brady. We have not participated in any of the acquisitions, and we haven’t seriously looked at any of the acquisitions. We have certainly seen them, but as I’ve mentioned many times, I prefer de novo-type internal growth. And with our franchise, we really don’t want to disrupt the culture that we have the focus that we have that we have on the business banking platform. And I think any acquisition would change that. Every acquisition so far this year and every acquisition you’re going to see in Colorado is going to have a large retail component attached to it. So I don’t see us participating in Colorado.

And as you know, there’s very little – very few franchises left in Arizona as far as independence in that. As far as selling, right now I’d like our numbers. I think we’ve earned our independence, we continue to hit this type of numbers. We will continue to be an independent franchise and not looking to sell at this point in time. And that – I think you can see the numbers continue to get better as the year progresses in that. Our focus on expenses, and as you know, this is really the first year that I can actually say that we’ve hit our expense numbers, and the goals that we’ve set. It took us a while to get here I think I feel very, very good about the quality of our loan portfolio.

And as long as we can grow our pretax pre provision numbers in excess of 15%, I think we’ll stay independent.

Brady Gailey

Okay. And then maybe kind of to turn around. With all the turmoil and with your focus more on the organic kind of de novo growth strategy, would you consider getting a little more aggressive in hiring some talent that potentially becomes available over the next year or so?

Steve Bangert

Yes. I could see that being a possibility. We continue to look for talent all the time in that. I don’t think we don’t want to take on a tremendous amount – number of bankers at a time. But we are looking, and I think we – I believe we just recently hired this week a senior banker for the Arizona market, but hasn’t – isn’t ready to announce their departure from their existing place. So I mean, we’re constantly trolling and I wouldn’t be surprised to see a little bit of pickup in headcount, but it will be minimal over the next four quarters.

Scott Page

And Brady, this is Scott. I just want to comment – add on to Steve’s comment. We had a good first quarter for adding talent and we’re kind of assimilating them into the company and we do have the one really high-quality coming onboard in the next few weeks. But we hope to start – we’re already starting to see some business from the people we’ve hired in the last couple of quarters. So we always are out looking for great talent and – but we’re very careful to leave – we want to hire smart, but we feel really good about the two we’ve brought on the last couple of quarters.

Brady Gailey

Okay, great. Thanks guys.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Tim O’Brien of Sandler O’Neill.

Alex Morris

It’s actually Alex Morris on for Tim.

Steve Bangert

Okay, Alex.

Alex Morris

Just actually to follow up on the discussion with regard to recent hires. We talked pretty extensively last quarter about the ABL team that you guys picked up, or in the process of picking up on the first quarter conference call. Any – I know it’s pretty early at this point, but any kind of update or progress you guys can provide on that team and what you’re seeing?

Scott Page

Yes. Some of their results showed up in our second quarter, so we’re pleased about that. What I would say is from a cultural perspective, they’re fitting in very nicely and they have a pretty good pipeline. But I’d like to stop sort of – kind of get them in and what they’ll do for the year, but they’re definitely fitting in nicely and we’ve had – we’ve seen some positive results already.

Alex Morris

Sure. And I think on the last call, you guys said that with regard to the size of the book, it probably never run to more than about 2% or 3% kind of the total book. Does that seem like a reasonable outlook?

Steve Bangert

Yes, I think that’s reasonable and I think it’ll take us several quarter – well, at least a year and a half from in order to get to those type of numbers.

Alex Morris

That’s great. And just to – kind of a question on the margin, you guys have spoken in the past maybe some interest of raising securities as a percentage of average earning assets, over time, I think ticked up to about 16% this quarter. Given what the yield curve has done so far this year, any – once they change in strategy, but any thoughts as to the pace at which that might proceed, or if you’re kind of happy with the level where it is right now?

Steve Bangert

Yes, that’s a good comment because you’re exactly right. With the yield curve being as flat as it is and we’ve seen three to five-year actually come down since the end of the year. We’re going to pull back and just try to maintain the size in dollars of where we’re at today. So it should naturally shrink as a percentage of earning assets as a result of that as the loan portfolio grows.

Alex Morris

That’s great, thanks a lot. And then maybe lastly if I could, it looks like construction balances were down a little bit just June 30 to March 31. Any timing in there with regard to some project completions and stuff moving the fixed rate financing or slower activity in some of your markets?

Steve Bangert

The activity out hasn’t slowed down and we’re coming into the busy, especially for Colorado, the busy kind of construction period. So I expect to tick back up again.

Alex Morris

Okay, that’s great. Thanks a lot. Thank you for taking my questions.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Jeff Rulis of Davidson.

Riley Stormont

Hey, good morning, guys. This is actually Riley Stormont, on for Jeff Rulis. Just to follow up on the construction side. If you could talk about sort of the differences between your Colorado market and your Arizona markets there?

Scott Page

Yes, what I would say is that – I would say that the Colorado market is much more active than the Phoenix market, which we want to change. We feel, I feel, and I think Steve and Lyne agree, that we have some real opportunities in Phoenix that we have to capitalize on. So we are actively trying to increase our real estate lending book in Phoenix. And then we still believe that Colorado, from an economic perspective, is ahead of Arizona, that there’s a lot of – there’s more upside in Arizona over the next couple of years. So we are focusing heavily on that.

Steve Bangert

Yes, we’re trying to – that’s an area we’re looking for boots on the ground. We really did not expand our real estate capabilities in the Arizona market, and we’re looking to do that now because as Scott said, we do think there’s opportunities down there on that. We like both markets. Both markets are very active, but we’re staffed to do more business in Colorado than we are in Arizona. And I think, hopefully, we can change that over the second half of the year.

Riley Stormont

All right. That’s great color. And then just back on the margin for a bit. Excluding the impact of the prepays in Q2, would it be fair to say, I guess, that the impact in 3Q from the June hike would be similar to the one seen this quarter from the March hike? And any additional color there?

Steve Bangert

Yes. I’d say that, that’s fair. We’re – as Lyne mentioned, we actually, by June, we’ve seen some margin expansion, and obviously we didn’t get the impact of the rate increase in June until July 1, really for shows up on our customer books. So yes, I would anticipate you’ll see continued margin expansion from the recent rate increase that did not show up in our third quarter numbers.

Lyne Andrich

Yes. The other thing I’d comment on it, so it should be at least with the incremental increases you saw from Q1, Q2. And then, obviously, it’ll also incorporate to the extent as we believe deposits will improve over the balance of this year that will also be a positive.

Steve Bangert

And that’s a real good point. Because that’s pretty meaningful in that, going from zero deposits or zero – and Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings in November, what was the high watermark, Lyne?

Lyne Andrich

Call it $250 million.

Steve Bangert

$250 million. Yes, I mean, that’s a significant number at 125 basis points. And that has drifted down and then it will probably continue to drift down. I would anticipate deposits will outpace loans in the second half of the year.

Riley Stormont

All right. That’s helpful. Thanks guys.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Will Curtiss of Piper Jaffray.

Will Curtiss

Hey, good morning everyone.

Steve Bangert

Good morning.

Lyne Andrich

Good morning.

Will Curtiss

I guess maybe going back to expenses, real quick. You guys have done a very good job of managing expenses over the past few quarters. But just curious, as you look out over the next couple of quarters, do you think you can manage around these current levels? Or are there other items or investments you’re planning on that may require some additional spend? And also, are there other areas that you could see some more efficiency?

Lyne Andrich

No, we’re still focused – I think, any given quarter, you might see a little increase or decrease. But I think we’re trying to manage real carefully to these current levels and run rates. Now that will change, as Scott mentioned, as this recruitment is outsized or is larger in one quarter than another. But in general, I feel pretty good about where we’re at right now, and it won’t be until like next – the beginning of next year where you see some inflationary things kind of come into our numbers. And by that, I mean, no wage increases, certain occupancy costs that kind of escalate every year.

So I feel pretty good about the run rate we’re at right now. And I don’t see anything or any large initiatives that we don’t already currently have underway and that are currently already baked into our numbers that should impact the levels we’re at today.

Steve Bangert

And I’d also add that Lyne and her crew, all of us are working really hard on – working on some of the efficiency plays within the company to try and streamline some big processes. And it’s not just a matter of holding headcount down and some other things. We’re trying to do things within the company that actually make us more efficient. I think over the long haul, that’s really going to help us keep our expenses under control.

Will Curtiss

Okay. Maybe shifting over to fees, I think if I heard you guys correctly, you mentioned you still feel good about the progress that you’ve made, maybe not to 8% number, but overall you still feel good. So are there any areas of focus or opportunities to growing in the fee businesses? And then also if you can just remind us of any seasonality you expect in the second half of the year.

Steve Bangert

Yes. Out of the normal reoccurring fee income, there really isn’t seasonality in it for insurance. The wealth management or the bank, and that this year, the focus is, I think the biggest improvement I mentioned was – and then the bank in our fee income, Lyne, do you know what it is as far as cash management fees and treasury management fees?

Lyne Andrich

I think $1.7 million a quarter is the run rate.

Steve Bangert

Yes, but it’s up double digits.

Lyne Andrich

It’s up 17% year-over-year.

Steve Bangert

17% year-over-year. So I think there’s some other areas I think we could – as we focus on loan fees, I think this is a company that doesn’t do extremely well as far as collecting loan fees, and that may be another area that we see some opportunities. But when it comes to the insurance book of business, we’re very pleased with that, same with wealth management. But I don’t see us acquiring any businesses, I don’t see any reason to add-on to what we already have. Those platforms are operating very, very efficiently now and very well. This is the best the entire franchise has operated in 23 years. So I feel real good about where it’s at. I don’t see any need to add anything on to what we’re already doing.

Will Curtiss

Got it. Thank you very much.

Lyne Andrich

Thanks.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of John Rodis of FIG Partners.

John Rodis

Good morning everybody.

Steve Bangert

Good morning, John.

John Rodis

Just most of my questions were asked and answered. But just one question on credit, you did see an uptick in, I guess, performing TDRs, can you just comment on that?

Steve Bangert

Well, they’re still low. I don’t think you’ve seen them bounce around a little bit. There’s nothing in there at all, John, that gives us any concerns at all. And we compare extremely well with our peers. There are the – two or three small ones, I mean, nothing of any size that concerns us at all.

Lyne Andrich

Yes. And I would comment on performing TDRs. I think and I’ve taken a little bit of flak, internally, I’ll tell you, I think we have a very conservative posture on what we call a performing TDR, and that anything that we have that’s adversely graded that we renew. And again, because of our commercial bank focus, a fair amount of all of our relationships in credit are, by design, renew one year or less. Anything that we have as adversely graded that renewed, we call that a TDR, even though there wasn’t any other concession made.

And so that when you’re seeing that uptick, it’s like one relationship really that was renewed and, again, it’s nothing that Scott or the credit people have any undue concern around. But it’s just – under the accounting rules, we think it’s appropriate to call it a performing TDR.

Steve Bangert

Yes. I would tell you, a lot of the other community banks don’t take the same posture we do. And that but as Lyne said, we’re more conservative with that. There’s really no issue. But the loan becomes classified and we’re watching it because maybe we missed one of its covenants and we renew it during that period of time. As Lyne mentioned that most of our loans do renew annually, so there’s good chance that when we renew it, it becomes performing TDR.

Lyne Andrich

Yes, I would focus more on, and I do focus more on classified loans, and you actually saw those declines in the linked quarter. And again, they’re at a really low level, too. So I don’t get too excited at these levels if it goes up a little bit and I don’t expect it to go a lot further lower because, frankly, this is a really, really good level.

Steve Bangert

Can’t go much lower.

John Rodis

Okay. Fair enough. Thanks guys.

Operator

And there are no further questions at this time.

Steve Bangert

Okay. Well, I appreciate everybody participating today in our conference call. I’m very pleased during the first half of the year, I’m really looking forward to the second half of the year, I think we’ll benefit from the operating leverage that we’re seeing right now. We’re going to benefit from the rising rate environment. And we’re in two great economies, so I feel – couldn’t be in a better situation than where we’re at right now. As I’ve mentioned earlier, I don’t think the company has ever performed as consistently throughout the company as it is today. And so we’re in a really good spot. And I look forward to the second half of the year, and thanks for participating.

Operator

This does conclude today’s conference call. All participants may now disconnect.

