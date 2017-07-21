T. Rowe Price Group: A Great DGI Opportunity

T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) manages over $800 billion in assets and has a strong and lengthy record of delivering results for its asset management clients resulting in a highly profitable business model that has yielded consistent EPS growth and a pristine balance sheet:

TROW data by YCharts

Source

Furthermore, TROW boasts strong profitability metrics far exceeding industry averages, proving its business model to be an effective compounder of investor wealth:

As a Dividend Aristocrat, TROW has used its strong performance to reward shareholders with growing dividend payments for over 25 years (currently yielding 2.8%) while still maintaining a payout ratio of only 42.8%. This payout ratio is even more impressive due to its strong share buyback program (which reduces the number of shares that dividends must be paid out on) and the fact that it is flush with cash, carries no debt, and enjoys a positive NCAV (current assets exceed total liabilities). These numbers point to continued consistent dividend growth over the long-term.

T. Rowe does face some challenges: More than 80% of annual revenue is generated from asset management fees, meaning that its strong performance in recent years may be somewhat inflated by the stock market's boom. Additionally, the rising evidence for the benefits of passive index investing through firms like Vanguard led the company to lose funds under management in 2016 with total net outflows of $3.4 billion. However, the decline was relatively small compared to its immense size and was still considerably less than what was endured by peer competitors. This points to its competitive advantages and strong record of performance of outperforming other mutual funds.

Newton's law of inertia ("an object at rest will stay at rest unless acted on by an outside force") combines with TROW's strong long-term performance record to give it a competitive advantage in switching costs - investors have few compelling reasons to switch assets from T. Rowe to someone else. Additionally, its immense size provides it with economies of scale efficiencies in its investment operations and also combines with its strong record of success to provide broad brand recognition, trust, and respect - qualities that are essential to success in the asset management industry. This has manifest itself in numerous accolades for the company:

Source

While the uncertainty of financial markets and growing headwinds against fee-based asset managers make it difficult to project cash flows in the future, the company's strength as a dividend payer and growth for continued dividend growth make it a compelling investment for DGI investors. Additionally, analysts forecast considerable growth in its future: predicting 10% annual growth over the next five years after it averaged 12% growth over the past five years. If the company can meet those expectations, it will provide investors with outstanding 14.5% annual returns:

Source

Investor Takeaway

Dividend Aristocrat TROW has incredible profitability, financial, and dividend growth metrics enabled by competitive advantages. Though it certainly comes with considerable risks posed by the rising tide of passive index investing and market uncertainty, the rewards for dividend growth investors appear to outweigh the risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.