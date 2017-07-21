AmeriGas Partners: Is Its 8.5% Yield Sustainable?

Though the current dividend yield looks enticing, its extremely high payout ratio, high leverage, and the law of large numbers threaten further dividend growth and possibly even sustainability.

After a disappointing 2nd quarter earnings report driven by abnormally warm weather, AmeriGas (APU) lowered full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance to $550 million-$580 million from $660 million-$700 million. Despite the letdown, the company showed through its increasing unit margins and improving balance sheet that its long-term prospects remain bright. With a dividend yield north of 8.5% and competitive advantages fueling its growth, APU seemingly offers a compelling opportunity to dividend investors. However, given its high leverage and dividend payout that exceeds earnings, the risks are too great for me to recommend it at this time.

As the nation's largest retail propane distributor, AmeriGas possesses considerable competitive advantages that have fueled its profitable growth. First, it enjoys high switching costs as it is difficult and expensive to replace the distributor-owned storage tanks on customers' property. Second, AmeriGas' geographical diversity across the U.S. positions the company well for acquisition growth by giving them the ability to choose the best from a wide pool of opportunities. Additionally, the companies large size and geographic diversity give it economies of scale and help minimize regional weather impacts on profits.

These strengths are reflected in the company's industry-beating returns on assets and invested capital:

Given the low ROIC nature of the business, AmeriGas will need to continue to implement its economies of scale and geographic diversity advantages to make value-adding acquisitions to maintain its strong earnings and dividend growth:

Potential headwinds for continued growth include its large and highly leveraged position that make it increasingly difficult to sustain high growth rates through acquisitions, warm weather, and consistently high propane prices that may cause consumers to turn to alternative sources of energy, most notably natural gas. Overall, the industry is projected to decline ~2.5% per year over the next five years, and has been shrinking since 1998.

A Sustainable Dividend?

AmeriGas' massively under-covered dividend payout indicates that the company must grow at a high rate to sustain its current dividend for the long-term. With an industry in decline, the company must achieve growth via acquisitions as it has in the past. The challenge is, this will lead to additional strain on its already highly leveraged position:



As the chart above indicates, APU's high dividend payout and heavy investments in acquisition-fueled growth have caused its debt load to grow while its equity position has gradually deteriorated, leading to a Junk Bond/BB- S&P Credit Rating. In order to sustain the necessary growth in earnings to support its dividend, the company will likely need to turn to selling additional equity in order to avoid too much additional financial strain from growing debt in a rising interest rate environment. However, as the chart below illustrates, this trend has also been ongoing, adding further strain on the dividend by requiring greater total payouts in order to sustain yield:

Investor Takeaway

Though AmeriGas' ROIC is impressive relative to its industry, it enjoys competitive advantages, and it has a history of strong earnings and dividend growth via successful acquisitions, its future growth path is complicated by its high debt load, high payout ratio, and the necessity of investing increasing amounts in acquisitions in order to maintain growth rates. Additionally, the unpredictable nature of interest rates, commodity prices, and low barriers to entry pose as significant risks beyond the company's control. Though its high dividend yield looks enticing and the company's future prospects do have potential upside, the risks are too great for me to recommend establishing a position at this time.





