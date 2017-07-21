GE: Opportunity Rising

GE at <$26 is a great deal, if it goes lower, it will be a greater deal.

Introduction

GE's (GE) big CEO turnover is drawing ever closer. GE's much heralded and beloved papa, Jeff Immelt is leaving on a off pitch high note. Not surprisingly, the market reacted to his final earnings call much as it has reacted over the ~17 years of his CEO-ship, with a thud.

The premise of this article is that the awful sentiment drowning GE's stock in bile is presenting an opportunity for shareholders who have investigated GE and appreciate its merits. In today's overheated market, GE offers a chance to buy into a solid business at a discount.

GE's Q2, 2017 earnings release showed revenue and earnings beats, however the conference call quickly presented a more familiar beating

Friday, July 21 2017 opened with an unfamiliar note coming from SA's GE news feed, positive headlines. "GE beats for Immelt's last quarter"...whoopee. Who'd of thought. That was the early story, top and bottom line beats. Then by 9:39 A.M., the headline changed to "GE -4.5% at the open as Immelt warns on oil and gas weakness".

Talk about whiplash. There is that nasty oil and gas spoiling another earnings call. Maybe I'm being too simplistic, but I think this was a self inflicted injury. In tennis, they call it an unforced error. Why did beloved papa Immelt address oil and gas as if it was just another major GE section, giving it its own half-slide as shown below:

Wouldn't it make more sense to have emphasized that GE's Q2, 2017 marked the final chance for GE to present results of its traditional oil and gas on their own? In the future, these will no longer be owned directly by GE. Rather they will be intermixed into an entirely new corporate solution, "Baker Hughes, A GE Company" (BHGE).

In any case, such is the fact. Perhaps, by painting the oil and gas situation as somewhat dire, Immelt's gave his successor a little gift. In the future the nitty gritty of the oil and gas business will presumably be dealt with in Baker Hughes' CC. The bogey, is that Baker Hughes be accretive to GE by .04 by 2018 and .08 by 2020.

The lower GE goes the more opportunities it presents

I explained my positive spin on GE at length in "GE's Painful Interregnum - A Rare Opportunity", I will not repeat it here. GE's stock action today has got my hopes up in a big way. Look at this chart.

GE Price data by YCharts

I see this chart as having presented big opportunity. This morning I woke early and saw the news about GE's big beat. I noticed the pre-market stock boost at the time. Then I listened to the conference call. I didn't think it would be well received and it wasn't. I already have a full investment position (by my cautious standards) in GE stock. I also have a tiny trading account.

In this trading account, I bought a naked 2019 LEAP with a $15 strike for $10.90. At the time, GE was trading for ~$25.5. I didn't buy any short puts to help fund the cost. I see my purchase as being a method of participating in the significant upside I expect for GE over the next 18 months at a minimal cost. If I weren't already fully invested in GE I would have bought a 1/3 position outright in the stock.

GE at <$26 is a great deal, if it goes lower, it will be a greater deal

One thing that rang through the conference call loud and clear was that GE is heavily committed to its dividend. GE has powerful sectors in which it is a world leader, aviation, power, healthcare, and renewable energy. It also has other lesser sectors pitching in to its profits, transportation, energy connections, oil and gas, the remnants of GE capital.

The key point is that each of these is solidly profitable, the bigger ones are the most profitable. GE Capital is more of an enabler of profit for other sectors rather than an independent contributor to profit. I regard GE's dividend as solid.

GE is also favorably priced. GE's latest F.A.S.T. Graphs chart below shows that it is trading under its normal PE ratio. I spot checked a handful of other well-known industrial conglomerates [Honeywell (HON), 3M (MMM) Eaton (ETN) and United Technologies (UTX)]. GE was the only one for which this was true.

Conclusion

We live in a scary world where stock prices can turn down on a dime. GE has been a poster child for this sort of action for the last year, while the Dow has generally been rising as shown on the chart below.

GE data by YCharts

Normally such a divergence presents a warning...stay away, falling knife zone ahead.

I submit that GE is fundamentally solid. In fact its digital initiatives give it a significant chance of not only making up for lost ground, but actually outperforming. For that reason, I say with no feeling of feigned bravado, the lower GE goes the better deal it becomes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE, ETN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may or may not buy or sell positions in any of the stocks discussed in this article over the next 72 hours.