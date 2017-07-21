ETF Trends: U.S. Indices And Styles - 7/21/17

In this week’s edition of our ETF Trends report, Solar continues its strong performance among the world of ETFs that we cover, up just over 3% and topping our list of best performers for the second straight day. Silver, Media, and Biotech are also among the notable outperformers. Sweden, Transports, and Industrials are noteworthy underperformers, while the US Dollar makes its 3rd straight appearance on our worst performance list, down just over 1% on a 5 day basis.

Thanks for reading the article. Follow our account to get our articles as soon as they're posted to Seeking Alpha. To get our full newsletter, sign up for Bespoke Newsletter PRO. Subscribers to that service get access to Bespoke's model stock portfolios, actionable data-driven insights, and in-depth analysis of everything that drives the markets, among other things.